Subscribe via RSS

From the blog

Updates, tips, and stories from the LoadForge team.

QA Series: Image Validation and Sizing Limits
QA Series

QA Series: Image Validation and Sizing Limits

Broken images and missing alt text aren't just accessibility issues—they hurt your SEO rankings, create poor user experiences, and can even trigger legal compliance problems. But manually checking every image across your website? That's a nightmare at scale. Automate it with LoadForge.

QA Series: Checking for broken links
QA Series

QA Series: Checking for broken links

Broken links are more than just user experience killers—they hurt your SEO rankings, damage credibility, and can cost you conversions. But manually checking every link on your website? That's time-consuming and error-prone. Automate it with LoadForge!

Browser Testing Launched
Changelog

Browser Testing Launched

Until now, LoadForge specialised in high-scale HTTP load tests—perfect for pushing millions of virtual users against your APIs. That’s still core, but some questions live *inside* the browser: Largest Contentful Paint (LCP), flaky JavaScript flows, third-party widgets, visual shifts... Today you can test those too.

Performance Monitoring Launched
Changelog

Performance Monitoring Launched

At LoadForge, we believe every millisecond counts. That's why we're thrilled to unveil our brand-new Performance section—your one-stop dashboard for tracking, analyzing, and optimizing web performance metrics across your entire site.

Improved Anomaly Detection
Changelog

Improved Anomaly Detection

We've just released automatic anomaly detection for all LoadForge tests! Now, LoadForge automatically analyzes the last 5 runs of any test to establish a performance baseline. It then monitors for significant deviations in key metrics.

Easier Debug Logging
Changelog

Easier Debug Logging

We're excited to announce a powerful new feature for LoadForge users: comprehensive debug logging for test runs. This highly requested capability makes it easier than ever to troubleshoot, validate, and understand what's happening during your load tests.What's NewWith this update, you can now use simple Python print() statements in your...

Jira Integration & Graphical Test Builder
Changelog

Jira Integration & Graphical Test Builder

We are proud to announce the release of two new features, available immediately. 🚀 Jira Integration: Automate Issue Tracking for Test FailuresManaging performance test failures just became more efficient. With our new Jira integration, LoadForge can automatically create detailed Jira issues whenever a test fails.​Key Benefits:Automated Issue Creation: Failed tests...

LoadForge GitHub Integration
Changelog

LoadForge GitHub Integration

Performance testing just got a major upgrade. LoadForge is thrilled to announce a seamless GitHub integration that lets you launch load tests directly from GitHub Actions. This powerful new tool is designed to transform how development teams incorporate performance testing into their CI/CD pipelines, ensuring that your applications not only...

Enhanced File Management
Changelog

Enhanced File Management

We're excited to announce a powerful new addition to LoadForge: enhanced file management capabilities for your load tests. This feature allows you to upload, create, and manage data files that can be seamlessly integrated into your load testing scripts.Why We Added File ManagementLoad testing often requires realistic data to simulate...