New Documentation Site
News

New Documentation Site

We're proud to announce the release of our new LoadForge Docs site. The revamped site has all updated content, all the new features, and the ability to test API requests and more. We have also migrated our support to a new system (Plain.com if you are interested) which allows us...

Organizations Launched!
Changelog

Organizations Launched!

We are proud to finally release a much requested feature - Organizations. You can now create entirely different workspaces (called Organizations) with their own packages, users, tests, and hosts. This lets you fully separate different companies and divisions, or easily work on multiple clients accounts from a single user. Each...

Revamped Hosts, AI Reports, UX Updates
Changelog

Revamped Hosts, AI Reports, UX Updates

We've had a huge set of updates go live - fully revamping the Hosts page, adding more AI analysis to reports and improving the User Experience throughout the system. Hosts RevampThe Hosts system has several new features. Host's now scan your site to understand what technologies are running, and enrich...

LoadForge Now Monitors Real-World User Experience – Automatically
Changelog

LoadForge Now Monitors Real-World User Experience – Automatically

We’ve made a huge upgrade to LoadForge: your hosts now automatically track real-world user experience scores alongside our load testing and uptime monitoring.What’s New?When you add a website or API to LoadForge, you’ll now see live user experience metrics in the dashboard. This includes key performance indicators like:✅ Time to...

More Integrations, Global Testing
Changelog

More Integrations, Global Testing

We are proud to announce the availability of several new integrations and new global tests.Datadog &amp; Azure Application InsightsYou can now link your Datadog and Azure AppInsights accounts to LoadForge to see load test data in your application reports. Integrations are available to all Essential and higher packages.Global TestingLoadForge has...

January: Teams & Integrations
Changelog

January: Teams & Integrations

We've introduced a revamped Team homepage and new Integrations landing with Zapier and Slack messaging!New Team HomepageYour new Team page shows you online members and when last your team members were online. Additionally, it serves as the new home for Team-wide rewards and the team menu.Integrations UpdateWe've moved Okta SSO...