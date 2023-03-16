Ensure Joomla site reliability effortlessly.

Joomla load testing

LoadForge helps pinpoint performance issues in your Joomla applications, ensuring smooth traffic handling and user experience even during the busiest times.

Run Free Test

Trusted by the world’s most innovative teams

Aspyr NBA Kumon Carta Laravel

Efficient load testing for Joomla

Stress Test Your Joomla Applications Easily

Ensure your Joomla site can handle traffic spikes smoothly with LoadForge. Stay prepared and optimize performance effectively.

Customizable Test Scenarios

Create detailed simulations to match your Joomla site's real-world usage patterns.

Real-Time Performance Insights

Get instant feedback on Joomla application performance metrics with easy-to-read reports.

Scalable Testing

Run load tests on your Joomla components, scaling from 1 to 100,000+ users effortlessly.

Effortless Joomla Testing Experience

Easily Test Joomla Apps with LoadForge

LoadForge streamlines Joomla application testing with an intuitive wizard, detailed reports, and user-friendly navigation.

User-Friendly Wizard.
Guides you step-by-step to set up comprehensive Joomla tests, no coding needed.
In-Depth Reporting.
Get clear, actionable insights into your Joomla site's performance with minimal effort.
Simple Interface Navigation.
Navigate through testing tools with ease, ensuring a smooth testing process.
LoadForge interface for testing Joomla applications

Scale with confidence

Everything you need to test your website, API, or application.

LoadForge brings real-world traffic simulation to your fingertips. Adopt a modern load testing approach and scale with confidence.

Automate load testing

Automate your load tests by scheduling them or integrating with your CI/CD. Set performance requirements for automatic monitoring.

Designed to be used

No more hard limits on test runs, no virtual user hour limits – LoadForge is designed to test often, and scale with your needs.

Global locations, real-world traffic

Simulate real-world traffic from 10 locations around the world to understand how your application behaves under diverse geographic loads.

Optimize Joomla with Load Testing

Efficiently Load Test Your Joomla Site

Ensure your Joomla site performs under pressure with LoadForge. Detect bottlenecks and improve reliability by testing how your components handle real-world traffic.

Seamless Setup
Easily integrate LoadForge with your Joomla site for smooth and quick testing.
Realistic Simulations
Mimic genuine user traffic to understand how your site performs under different conditions.
Detailed Insights
Access comprehensive reports to pinpoint issues and optimize performance effectively.
LoadForge testing a Joomla application

Incredible insights

Beautiful, powerful reports, with actionable metrics

LoadForge automatically analyzes your site, explaining errors, showing detailed graphs, and performance numbers per page. Easily and quickly understand your load testing results.

  • Graphs for requests, errors, rates, latency, P95, P99
  • HTTP error analysis and performance AI
  • Download CSV or PDF reports
  • Store and compare your tests
Run free test Watch reporting demo →
Screenshot

Ensure Your Joomla Site Runs Smooth with LoadForge

Find performance bottlenecks in your Joomla site and components before they impact users. Start load testing now with LoadForge to keep your site reliable and fast even under heavy traffic.

Run Free Test Pricing