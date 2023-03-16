Joomla load testing

LoadForge GitHub Integration
Performance testing just got a major upgrade. LoadForge is thrilled to announce a seamless GitHub integration that lets you launch...
We're excited to announce a powerful new addition to LoadForge: enhanced file management capabilities for your load tests. This feature...
Ensure Joomla site reliability effortlessly.
LoadForge helps pinpoint performance issues in your Joomla applications, ensuring smooth traffic handling and user experience even during the busiest times.
Stress Test Your Joomla Applications Easily
Ensure your Joomla site can handle traffic spikes smoothly with LoadForge. Stay prepared and optimize performance effectively.
Create detailed simulations to match your Joomla site's real-world usage patterns.
Get instant feedback on Joomla application performance metrics with easy-to-read reports.
Run load tests on your Joomla components, scaling from 1 to 100,000+ users effortlessly.
Easily Test Joomla Apps with LoadForge
LoadForge streamlines Joomla application testing with an intuitive wizard, detailed reports, and user-friendly navigation.
Everything you need to test your website, API, or application.
LoadForge brings real-world traffic simulation to your fingertips. Adopt a modern load testing approach and scale with confidence.
Automate your load tests by scheduling them or integrating with your CI/CD. Set performance requirements for automatic monitoring.
No more hard limits on test runs, no virtual user hour limits – LoadForge is designed to test often, and scale with your needs.
Simulate real-world traffic from 10 locations around the world to understand how your application behaves under diverse geographic loads.
Efficiently Load Test Your Joomla Site
Ensure your Joomla site performs under pressure with LoadForge. Detect bottlenecks and improve reliability by testing how your components handle real-world traffic.
LoadForge automatically analyzes your site, explaining errors, showing detailed graphs, and performance numbers per page. Easily and quickly understand your load testing results.
Find performance bottlenecks in your Joomla site and components before they impact users. Start load testing now with LoadForge to keep your site reliable and fast even under heavy traffic.