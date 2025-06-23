QA Series: Basic Accessibility Monitoring

Accessibility issues aren't just compliance concerns—they exclude real users, create legal liability, and hurt your SEO rankings. But manually checking every page for WCAG compliance? That's overwhelming and inconsistent across large websites. Automate monitoring with LoadForge.
TLDR: Automated accessibility testing using crawlers is essential for maintaining WCAG compliance, as it consistently and efficiently detects and reports accessibility issues across large websites, helping avoid legal liabilities, improve SEO, and provide inclusive user experiences. Options range from simple checks for core WCAG violations to advanced testing covering complex requirements, with detailed reporting and continuous monitoring integrated into development workflows.
Instead of manually auditing pages with checklists, modern QA teams use automated crawlers that systematically discover and validate accessibility compliance across your entire website. Here's how it works:
Intelligent Site Discovery
Starts from your homepage and follows every internal link
Discovers pages organically, just like assistive technology does
Tests real user paths through your site architecture
Validates accessibility continuously during load testing
Comprehensive WCAG Compliance Checks
Detects missing alt text and empty image descriptions
Validates form labels and required field indicators
Checks heading structure and hierarchy (H1-H6 flow)
Finds generic link text that confuses screen readers