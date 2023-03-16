GraphQL API load testing

Simple Testing for GraphQL APIs with LoadForge

LoadForge streamlines GraphQL API testing through a user-friendly wizard, robust reporting, and intuitive design, making it easy to evaluate performance.

GraphQL Testing Wizard. Get started quickly with our step-by-step wizard tailored for GraphQL APIs, guiding you through setup with ease.

Insightful Reports. Access clear, detailed reports that offer real-time data insights and help you pinpoint performance bottlenecks.