Laravel load testing

LoadForge GitHub Integration
Performance testing just got a major upgrade. LoadForge is thrilled to announce a seamless GitHub integration that lets you launch...
Performance testing just got a major upgrade. LoadForge is thrilled to announce a seamless GitHub integration that lets you launch...
We're excited to announce a powerful new addition to LoadForge: enhanced file management capabilities for your load tests. This feature...
Robust testing for Laravel apps
Easily test and validate Laravel apps with features like login, state handling, and CSRF protection to ensure reliability under pressure.
Reliable Load Testing for Laravel Apps
Ensure your Laravel apps handle traffic spikes seamlessly with LoadForge's robust testing tailored for logins, state management, CSRF, and more.
Test session handling and user flows, ensuring smooth user experiences across different load levels.
Easily simulate requests to CSRF-protected routes, guaranteeing reliable security measures under stress.
Simulate real user behavior by testing login processes and authenticated API requests to maintain seamless performance.
Streamline Laravel Testing with LoadForge
LoadForge's intuitive wizard and robust reporting tools make setting up and running tests on your Laravel applications a breeze.
Everything you need to test your website, API, or application.
LoadForge brings real-world traffic simulation to your fingertips. Adopt a modern load testing approach and scale with confidence.
Automate your load tests by scheduling them or integrating with your CI/CD. Set performance requirements for automatic monitoring.
No more hard limits on test runs, no virtual user hour limits – LoadForge is designed to test often, and scale with your needs.
Simulate real-world traffic from 10 locations around the world to understand how your application behaves under diverse geographic loads.
Optimizing Laravel Performance with LoadForge
Load testing Laravel applications with LoadForge ensures they handle real-world traffic smoothly. It's crucial for maintaining performance and avoiding unexpected downtime.
LoadForge automatically analyzes your site, explaining errors, showing detailed graphs, and performance numbers per page. Easily and quickly understand your load testing results.
Start load testing your Laravel apps with LoadForge today. Simulate logins, manage state, handle CSRF, and more to ensure your app stays robust under pressure. Discover and fix performance bottlenecks before they impact your users.