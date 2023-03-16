Robust testing for Laravel apps

Laravel load testing

Easily test and validate Laravel apps with features like login, state handling, and CSRF protection to ensure reliability under pressure.

Effortless Laravel load testing

Reliable Load Testing for Laravel Apps

Ensure your Laravel apps handle traffic spikes seamlessly with LoadForge's robust testing tailored for logins, state management, CSRF, and more.

Complete State Management

Test session handling and user flows, ensuring smooth user experiences across different load levels.

CSRF-Protected Routes Testing

Easily simulate requests to CSRF-protected routes, guaranteeing reliable security measures under stress.

Authenticated Testing

Simulate real user behavior by testing login processes and authenticated API requests to maintain seamless performance.

Effortless Testing for Laravel Apps

Streamline Laravel Testing with LoadForge

LoadForge's intuitive wizard and robust reporting tools make setting up and running tests on your Laravel applications a breeze.

Guided Setup Wizard.
The wizard walks you through setting up tests for Laravel, handling login, state, and csrf seamlessly.
Comprehensive Reporting.
Get clear, actionable insights with easy-to-read reports that highlight performance metrics and bottlenecks.
User-Friendly Interface.
Designed with simplicity in mind, navigate your load tests without hassle, minimizing setup time and learning curves.
LoadForge interface illustrating Laravel testing setup

Scale with confidence

Everything you need to test your website, API, or application.

LoadForge brings real-world traffic simulation to your fingertips. Adopt a modern load testing approach and scale with confidence.

Automate load testing

Automate your load tests by scheduling them or integrating with your CI/CD. Set performance requirements for automatic monitoring.

Designed to be used

No more hard limits on test runs, no virtual user hour limits – LoadForge is designed to test often, and scale with your needs.

Global locations, real-world traffic

Simulate real-world traffic from 10 locations around the world to understand how your application behaves under diverse geographic loads.

Effortless Load Testing for Laravel

Optimizing Laravel Performance with LoadForge

Load testing Laravel applications with LoadForge ensures they handle real-world traffic smoothly. It's crucial for maintaining performance and avoiding unexpected downtime.

Comprehensive Testing Tools
Simulate login, handle CSRF tokens, and maintain application state during tests effortlessly.
Realistic Traffic Simulation
Mimic genuine user behavior to see how your Laravel app holds up under stress.
Quick Setup and Execution
Run load tests within minutes, with easy configuration specifically tuned for Laravel.
Load testing interface for Laravel in LoadForge

Incredible insights

Beautiful, powerful reports, with actionable metrics

LoadForge automatically analyzes your site, explaining errors, showing detailed graphs, and performance numbers per page. Easily and quickly understand your load testing results.

  • Graphs for requests, errors, rates, latency, P95, P99
  • HTTP error analysis and performance AI
  • Download CSV or PDF reports
  • Store and compare your tests
Optimize Laravel Performance with LoadForge's Flexible Testing

Start load testing your Laravel apps with LoadForge today. Simulate logins, manage state, handle CSRF, and more to ensure your app stays robust under pressure. Discover and fix performance bottlenecks before they impact your users.

