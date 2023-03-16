Effortlessly stress NextJS performance

NextJS load testing

LoadForge simplifies testing the scalability and speed of your NextJS apps, ensuring they handle traffic spikes smoothly without breaking a sweat.

Gain insights into your NextJS app's performance under stress with LoadForge. Identify bottlenecks and ensure reliability during high traffic events.

Realistic User Scenarios

Simulate how users interact with your NextJS app to identify real-world performance hiccups accurately.

Scalable Testing

Easily scale your tests to match anticipated traffic volumes and see how your app handles peak loads.

Detailed Performance Reports

Access clear, actionable reports on response times and error rates to enhance your app's load resilience.

LoadForge's simple wizard, powerful reports, and intuitive interface make testing NextJS apps a breeze, streamlining your workflow significantly.

Guides you through setting up load tests for NextJS apps step-by-step, no technical expertise needed.
Comprehensive Reporting.
Delivers clear, actionable insights to help you optimize performance with easy-to-understand reports.
User-Friendly Interface.
Navigate and manage your load tests effortlessly with an interface designed for simplicity and ease.
LoadForge brings real-world traffic simulation to your fingertips. Adopt a modern load testing approach and scale with confidence.

Automate load testing

Automate your load tests by scheduling them or integrating with your CI/CD. Set performance requirements for automatic monitoring.

Designed to be used

No more hard limits on test runs, no virtual user hour limits – LoadForge is designed to test often, and scale with your needs.

Global locations, real-world traffic

Simulate real-world traffic from 10 locations around the world to understand how your application behaves under diverse geographic loads.

LoadForge helps you ensure your NextJS app can handle real-world traffic, maintaining performance and stability under pressure.

Easy Setup
Get started quickly with simple integrations, no complex configurations needed.
Dynamic Testing
Simulate real-user interactions with dynamic testing that reflect how your application is used.
Scalable Analysis
Analyze performance metrics at scale, from a handful to millions of users effortlessly.
Beautiful, powerful reports, with actionable metrics

LoadForge automatically analyzes your site, explaining errors, showing detailed graphs, and performance numbers per page. Easily and quickly understand your load testing results.

  • Graphs for requests, errors, rates, latency, P95, P99
  • HTTP error analysis and performance AI
  • Download CSV or PDF reports
  • Store and compare your tests
Ensure Your NextJS Application Can Handle Anything

Start load testing your NextJS apps with LoadForge to identify stress points early, optimize performance, and ensure a smooth user experience even under heavy traffic. Don't let high traffic be a surprise; prepare with LoadForge.

