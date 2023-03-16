NextJS load testing

LoadForge GitHub Integration
Performance testing just got a major upgrade. LoadForge is thrilled to announce a seamless GitHub integration that lets you launch...
Performance testing just got a major upgrade. LoadForge is thrilled to announce a seamless GitHub integration that lets you launch...
We're excited to announce a powerful new addition to LoadForge: enhanced file management capabilities for your load tests. This feature...
Effortlessly stress NextJS performance
LoadForge simplifies testing the scalability and speed of your NextJS apps, ensuring they handle traffic spikes smoothly without breaking a sweat.
Efficient Load Testing for NextJS Sites
Gain insights into your NextJS app's performance under stress with LoadForge. Identify bottlenecks and ensure reliability during high traffic events.
Simulate how users interact with your NextJS app to identify real-world performance hiccups accurately.
Easily scale your tests to match anticipated traffic volumes and see how your app handles peak loads.
Access clear, actionable reports on response times and error rates to enhance your app's load resilience.
Seamless Load Testing for NextJS Apps
LoadForge's simple wizard, powerful reports, and intuitive interface make testing NextJS apps a breeze, streamlining your workflow significantly.
Everything you need to test your website, API, or application.
LoadForge brings real-world traffic simulation to your fingertips. Adopt a modern load testing approach and scale with confidence.
Automate your load tests by scheduling them or integrating with your CI/CD. Set performance requirements for automatic monitoring.
No more hard limits on test runs, no virtual user hour limits – LoadForge is designed to test often, and scale with your needs.
Simulate real-world traffic from 10 locations around the world to understand how your application behaves under diverse geographic loads.
Efficient Load Testing for NextJS Applications
LoadForge helps you ensure your NextJS app can handle real-world traffic, maintaining performance and stability under pressure.
LoadForge automatically analyzes your site, explaining errors, showing detailed graphs, and performance numbers per page. Easily and quickly understand your load testing results.
Start load testing your NextJS apps with LoadForge to identify stress points early, optimize performance, and ensure a smooth user experience even under heavy traffic. Don't let high traffic be a surprise; prepare with LoadForge.