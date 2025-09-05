→

TLDR: Run reports now include an AI executive summary that automatically detects test anomalies, provides URL-specific feedback, and simplifies test overviews for all LoadForge clients.

November 7, 2025 • 1 min read

We have introduced a new AI executive summary on the Summary page of Run reports.

Our system will automatically detect any anomalies or issues with the test, provide direct feedback per URL and an overall summary of the test in simple to understand blocks.

This is included for all LoadForge clients regardless of package.