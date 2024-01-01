Docs, guides, tips and tricks
Example locustfile test directory
Latest news, tips and tricks
Submitting forms is a very common activity during load tests. From input in your application, to logging in, and more.
Load testing a REST API is extremely easy with LoadForge, follow this simple guide.
LoadForge allows you to login to any website, and then browse the site as a logged in user (or set of users).
LoadForge uses your cloud account to rapidly scale large numbers of simulated users to load test your website, store, API, or application for cheap - just cents per test!
Everything you need to stress test your databases
LoadForge can test MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL and more from multiple locations, run multiple queries, inserts, selects, and has full API access.
High performance tests that are easy to set up and run, allowing anyone to benchmark their SQL installation.
Launch up to 200,000 connections, each capable of many requests per second for million of SQL queries per second.
LoadForge has the best pricing per virtual connection of any of the leading load testing platforms, starting from just $95/month!
LoadForge can use your DigitalOcean account to launch load tests, the average test costs just cents!
LoadForge supports PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, and Amazon Aurora load testing all on one platform.
Create a test and launch it whenever you want, as often as you want, via API. Easily integrate with your CI/CD.
You don't need to be a professional at load testing, our AI will automatically check your test results and tell you where to focus and what problems to look out for!
Customize your test, queries, database connections and run multiple tests easily.
With LoadForge you will be up and running in minutes whether you are an advanced DevOps engineer or a startup looking to scale.
General Load Testing
API Load Testing
Stress Test Web Applications
High Performance Web Load Tests
LoadForge automatically analyzes your site, explaining errors, showing detailed graphs, and performance numbers per page. Easily and quickly understand your load testing results.
LoadForge is used every day to stress test APIs, websites, stores, blogs, and more.
Create your LoadForge account today and load test your SQL servers and databases. Understand your performance metrics!Create Your Account