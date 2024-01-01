Load testing for MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL and Aurora databases.

LoadForge uses your cloud account to rapidly scale large numbers of simulated users to load test your website, store, API, or application for cheap - just cents per test!

TEST BETTER

Everything you need to stress test your databases

LoadForge can test MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL and more from multiple locations, run multiple queries, inserts, selects, and has full API access.

Quick and easy

High performance tests that are easy to set up and run, allowing anyone to benchmark their SQL installation.

Scalable

Launch up to 200,000 connections, each capable of many requests per second for million of SQL queries per second.

Best Price

LoadForge has the best pricing per virtual connection of any of the leading load testing platforms, starting from just $95/month!

(Optionally) Powered by Your Cloud

LoadForge can use your DigitalOcean account to launch load tests, the average test costs just cents!

Postgres or MySQL

LoadForge supports PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, and Amazon Aurora load testing all on one platform.

Drive by API

Create a test and launch it whenever you want, as often as you want, via API. Easily integrate with your CI/CD.

Smart and powerful

Let the system interpret your tests

You don't need to be a professional at load testing, our AI will automatically check your test results and tell you where to focus and what problems to look out for!

Load test user interface

Easy to use SQL load tests

Customize your test, queries, database connections and run multiple tests easily.

With LoadForge you will be up and running in minutes whether you are an advanced DevOps engineer or a startup looking to scale.

Running SQL load test

Beautiful, powerful reports, with actionable metrics

LoadForge automatically analyzes your site, explaining errors, showing detailed graphs, and performance numbers per page. Easily and quickly understand your load testing results.

  • Graphs for requests, errors, rates, latency, P95, P99
  • HTTP error analysis and performance AI
  • Download CSV or PDF reports
  • Store and compare your tests
