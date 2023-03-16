Powerful Reporting & Analytics

LoadForge provides in-depth reporting and analytics to help you optimize your system’s performance. From detailed latency breakdowns to error tracking and AI-driven insights, get the data you need to scale with confidence.

Actionable Insights

Optimize with Powerful Analytics

LoadForge provides deep performance insights, helping you identify bottlenecks, improve response times, and scale effectively.

AI-Powered Reports.
Get automated insights and recommendations from LoadForge's AI, helping you pinpoint scaling issues and optimize efficiency.
Real-Time Performance Metrics.
Monitor P99 and P95 latencies, error rates, and failures in real-time to keep your system performing at its best.
Historical Data & Trends.
Track system performance over time to measure improvements, compare test results, and identify recurring issues.
Continuous Performance Testing

Automated, Recurring Load Tests

Schedule recurring load tests to track performance trends over time, identify regressions, and ensure your system scales reliably under real-world conditions.

Scheduled Load Tests.
Automate recurring tests to monitor system performance, compare results over time, and catch potential issues before they impact users.
Realistic User Simulations.
Emulate real user behavior with LoadForge’s advanced virtual user engine, ensuring your site performs under real-world conditions.
Compare Test Runs Over Time.
Track performance trends, compare historical test runs, and measure improvements as your system evolves.
Real User Experience Insights

Monitor the Experience of Your Site

LoadForge integrates with Google’s CrUX data to track real-world user experience, providing insights into performance over time, monitoring for changes, and connecting it directly to your load testing results.

CrUX-Powered Analytics.
Track real-world performance data from Google’s Chrome User Experience Report to understand how users experience your site over time.
Performance Monitoring Over Time.
Continuously track changes in load times, user interactions, and other key metrics to detect performance regressions before they impact users.
Integrated with Load Testing.
Compare CrUX data with your LoadForge test results to gain a complete understanding of performance under real-world and simulated conditions.
Proactive Monitoring

Stay Ahead of Performance Issues

LoadForge continuously monitors your hosts, ensuring you're instantly notified of outages, slowdowns, or performance degradations. Get real-time insights into response time distribution, time-of-day performance, and more.

Real-Time Alerts.
Get notified instantly about outages, slow response times, or unusual performance drops before they impact your users.
Response Time Distribution.
Analyze how your system performs under different conditions, tracking latency trends and identifying performance bottlenecks.
Time-of-Day Performance Tracking.
Understand how your system handles traffic at different times, helping you optimize for peak and off-peak hours.
Trusted by the world’s most innovative teams

Ready to run your first load test?

LoadForge can test any HTTP/S server, API, or website. Get started in minutes with our easy to use platform.

