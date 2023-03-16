Prestashop load testing

LoadForge GitHub Integration
Performance testing just got a major upgrade. LoadForge is thrilled to announce a seamless GitHub integration that lets you launch...
We're excited to announce a powerful new addition to LoadForge: enhanced file management capabilities for your load tests. This feature...
Maximize your store's performance
Efficient Load Testing for Prestashop Sites
Mimic actual user behavior on your Prestashop site to accurately gauge how it performs under varying loads.
Easily scale up your tests to meet your busiest shopping days, ensuring your ecommerce platform is always ready.
Receive detailed reports highlighting stress points and performance metrics, so you can make informed optimization decisions.
LoadForge makes testing your Prestashop site a breeze with its intuitive wizard and robust reporting. Get up and running quickly with no hassle.
Everything you need to test your website, API, or application.
LoadForge brings real-world traffic simulation to your fingertips. Adopt a modern load testing approach and scale with confidence.
Automate your load tests by scheduling them or integrating with your CI/CD. Set performance requirements for automatic monitoring.
No more hard limits on test runs, no virtual user hour limits – LoadForge is designed to test often, and scale with your needs.
Simulate real-world traffic from 10 locations around the world to understand how your application behaves under diverse geographic loads.
LoadForge automatically analyzes your site, explaining errors, showing detailed graphs, and performance numbers per page. Easily and quickly understand your load testing results.
LoadForge helps you test your Prestashop site quickly and effectively, so you're prepared for heavy traffic days. Ensure your store remains fast, reliable, and ready for customers.