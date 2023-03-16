AI & LLM Load Testing at Scale

Simulate high-volume AI requests, stream responses with customizable timeouts, and ensure model accuracy under concurrent load.

Test AI & LLM Integrations

Everything you need to validate and scale your AI workloads.

LoadForge lets you stress test AI APIs, stream responses, handle long-running tasks, and verify content accuracy at scale.

Massive Concurrency
Simulate millions of simultaneous AI/LLM requests to test model throughput and infrastructure performance.
Streaming & Long Timeouts
Support streaming responses and extended timeouts for long-running AI tasks without interruptions.
Content Verification
Automatically validate AI outputs against expected patterns to ensure reliability and correctness.
Multi-Model Support
Load test across GPT, Claude, PaLM, and other LLM providers to compare performance and cost.
Custom Prompts & Payloads
Define dynamic prompts, user personas, and payloads to simulate real-world AI usage patterns.
Detailed AI Reports
Get AI-focused analytics, including latency percentiles, streaming throughput, and accuracy metrics.

Incredible insights

Beautiful, powerful reports, with actionable metrics

LoadForge automatically analyzes your site, explaining errors, showing detailed graphs, and performance numbers per page. Easily and quickly understand your load testing results.

  • Graphs for requests, errors, rates, latency, P95, P99
  • HTTP error analysis and performance AI
  • Download CSV or PDF reports
  • Store and compare your tests
