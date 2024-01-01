# Easily define custom scriptable tests for your APIs.
# Script in python, or have our wizard do it all for you.
[..]
@task(1)
def api_price(self):
coin = random.choice(["BTC", "LTC", "ETH", "ADA"])
self.client.get("/price/" . coin)
@task(1)
def submit_info(self):
self.client.post("/collect", {
"content": "test"
})
[..]
Define unlimited API load tests
Customize your test, provide authentication information, or allow our wizard to automatically generate a test for your API.
With LoadForge you will be up and running in minutes whether you are an advanced DevOps engineer or a startup looking to scale.
Better understand your API
LoadForge automatically analyzes the performance of your API and makes recommendations through its AI Engine. Get fast and easy to understand insights on how to scale your service.
Looking for load test examples? We have a full guide to API load testing.
An easier, cheaper way to run API stress tests
LoadForge is easy to use, costs a few cents per test, and scales to hundreds of thousands of simulated API clients.
Data that matters, live
See your core performance numbers live as the test runs, make tweaks, and launch it again!
-
Interactive stats
Watch your test run, monitor the error rates, requests per second, response times and more live.
-
Parse your data
Export your full test CSV to handle however you like, whenever you like, on whatever platform you like.
Everything you need for load testing your API
LoadForge is feature-packed, and starts at $49/month for up to 10,000 virtual API clients.
Ready To Go Tests
LoadForge has pre-built examples for testing APIs, including REST and GraphQL APIs. From getting bearer tokens to Laravel specific tests, we've got it all!
LoadForge API
LoadForge includes full API access on all packages. Run tests and read results all via the API, perfect for DevOps and automation engineers.
Massive Scale
LoadForge is able to simulate up to 500,000 virtual SSL users at a time to really test your site. That translates to over 250,000 API queries a second.
Easy To Use
LoadForge is easy and intuitive, anyone can run load tests with the platform. It's also powerful and easy to customize.
AI Reporting
LoadForge's AI Assistant will help you understand how to scale your system, and where to look for problems.
Detailed Reports
Get detailed reports and graphs on your systems performance, including P99 and P95 latency reports, error rates, failures and more.
Build Custom Tests
Easily build custom tests (or not) in Python and supercharge your capabilities. You can script in custom behaviour, parse HTTP replies and more.
Unlimited Tests
LoadForge doesn't charge you per test you run, meaning you can actually afford to test and automate testing as a part of your CI/CD process.
Beautiful, powerful reports, with actionable metrics
LoadForge automatically analyzes your site, explaining errors, showing detailed graphs, and performance numbers per page. Easily and quickly understand your load testing results.
- Graphs for requests, errors, rates, latency, P95, P99
- HTTP error analysis and performance AI
- Download CSV or PDF reports
- Store and compare your tests