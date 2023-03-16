Django / Flask load testing

Effortless Django/Flask Testing with LoadForge

LoadForge’s intuitive interface and pre-built wizards simplify stress testing for Django and Flask apps, making setup and analysis a breeze.

Step-by-Step Test Wizard. Quickly set up tests using our guided wizard, tailored for Django and Flask apps. No coding required.

Comprehensive Reporting. Get clear, actionable insights with our detailed reports, helping you understand your app's performance at a glance.