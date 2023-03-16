Efficient and tailored Python testing

Django / Flask load testing

Easily simulate traffic and optimize performance of your Django and Flask apps with LoadForge's intuitive wizards or powerful Python scripting.

Run Free Test

Trusted by the world’s most innovative teams

Aspyr NBA Kumon Carta Laravel

Effortless Load Testing for Python APIs

Load Testing Django and Flask with LoadForge

Ensure your Django and Flask apps handle traffic gracefully with LoadForge's intuitive tools, offering script-based or wizard-driven load tests.

Wizard-Guided Tests

Quickly set up load tests with step-by-step wizards. No coding required!

Python Script Integration

Leverage your Python skills to create custom test scripts for precise control.

Scalable Traffic Simulation

Simulate thousands of concurrent users to validate your app's scalability and resilience.

Stress-free Testing for Developers

Effortless Django/Flask Testing with LoadForge

LoadForge’s intuitive interface and pre-built wizards simplify stress testing for Django and Flask apps, making setup and analysis a breeze.

Step-by-Step Test Wizard.
Quickly set up tests using our guided wizard, tailored for Django and Flask apps. No coding required.
Comprehensive Reporting.
Get clear, actionable insights with our detailed reports, helping you understand your app's performance at a glance.
Python Script Flexibility.
Easily switch to Python scripts for more complex scenarios; flexibility at your fingertips without the extra complexity.
Screenshot of LoadForge's user-friendly interface for testing Django and Flask applications

Scale with confidence

Everything you need to test your website, API, or application.

LoadForge brings real-world traffic simulation to your fingertips. Adopt a modern load testing approach and scale with confidence.

Automate load testing

Automate your load tests by scheduling them or integrating with your CI/CD. Set performance requirements for automatic monitoring.

Designed to be used

No more hard limits on test runs, no virtual user hour limits – LoadForge is designed to test often, and scale with your needs.

Global locations, real-world traffic

Simulate real-world traffic from 10 locations around the world to understand how your application behaves under diverse geographic loads.

Effortless load testing for Python apps

Load Testing Django / Flask With LoadForge

Use LoadForge for straightforward load testing on Django and Flask apps. Choose between intuitive wizards or detailed Python scripting to ensure your application handles traffic smoothly.

Flexible Testing Options
Choose between user-friendly wizards or dive into detailed Python scripts for custom scenarios.
Realistic Load Simulation
Simulate real-world traffic to analyze how your Django or Flask app handles various loads.
Performance Insights
Receive easy-to-understand reports to identify bottlenecks and optimize performance.
LoadForge dashboard displaying Django and Flask load testing

Incredible insights

Beautiful, powerful reports, with actionable metrics

LoadForge automatically analyzes your site, explaining errors, showing detailed graphs, and performance numbers per page. Easily and quickly understand your load testing results.

  • Graphs for requests, errors, rates, latency, P95, P99
  • HTTP error analysis and performance AI
  • Download CSV or PDF reports
  • Store and compare your tests
Run free test Watch reporting demo →
Screenshot

Optimize Your Django/Flask Apps with Load Testing Today

Start load testing your Django/Flask applications with LoadForge to ensure scalability and performance under stress. Choose between guided wizards or flexible Python scripts to fit your testing style and keep your apps running smoothly.

Run Free Test Pricing