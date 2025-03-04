Subscribe via RSS

Changelog

Latest posts in this category

Easier Debug Logging
Changelog

Easier Debug Logging

We're excited to announce a powerful new feature for LoadForge users: comprehensive debug logging for test runs. This highly requested capability makes it easier than ever to troubleshoot, validate, and understand what's happening during your load tests.What's NewWith this update, you can now use simple Python print() statements in your...

Jira Integration & Graphical Test Builder
Changelog

Jira Integration & Graphical Test Builder

We are proud to announce the release of two new features, available immediately. 🚀 Jira Integration: Automate Issue Tracking for Test FailuresManaging performance test failures just became more efficient. With our new Jira integration, LoadForge can automatically create detailed Jira issues whenever a test fails.​Key Benefits:Automated Issue Creation: Failed tests...

LoadForge GitHub Integration
Changelog

LoadForge GitHub Integration

Performance testing just got a major upgrade. LoadForge is thrilled to announce a seamless GitHub integration that lets you launch load tests directly from GitHub Actions. This powerful new tool is designed to transform how development teams incorporate performance testing into their CI/CD pipelines, ensuring that your applications not only...

Enhanced File Management
Changelog

Enhanced File Management

We're excited to announce a powerful new addition to LoadForge: enhanced file management capabilities for your load tests. This feature allows you to upload, create, and manage data files that can be seamlessly integrated into your load testing scripts.Why We Added File ManagementLoad testing often requires realistic data to simulate...

New Graphs Page Enhancements!
Changelog

New Graphs Page Enhancements!

At LoadForge, we’re always working to make it easier for you to understand the performance of your systems under load. That’s why we’ve just rolled out a powerful update to the Graphs section of your Reports!The newly enhanced Graphs page now includes rich, interactive visualizations across five key performance areas:🚀...

One-Click Scheduling & AI Test Fixes
Changelog

One-Click Scheduling & AI Test Fixes

We're excited to announce two powerful new features designed to make your load testing faster, smarter, and more automated than ever.✅ One-Click Test SchedulingYou can now schedule any load test to run daily, weekly, or monthly with a single click. This makes it effortless to continuously monitor performance and catch...

Updated UX & Activity Logging
Changelog

Updated UX & Activity Logging

We’ve rolled out a fresh update to LoadForge, focused on enhancing usability, improving how data is presented, and making the platform more intuitive than ever.While many of the changes are subtle, they add up to a smoother and more efficient experience. From better readability to more logical layouts and clearer...

Tags, Automated Tests, Run Updates and more
Changelog

Tags, Automated Tests, Run Updates and more

We've got a heap of new updates for you, focused on multi-user organizations and easier test creation. Tag SystemWe have added a tagging system for Tests, allowing you to attach any number of tags to your load tests. You can then filter on them, both on the test management page...

Faster Launches, Better Screenshots
Changelog

Faster Launches, Better Screenshots

Sometimes it's the small things that make the load testing experience better! We've rolled out an update that lets you click on screenshots in the live monitor and on the report page to see a full size image - something that was requested quite often to our surprise! We've also...

Organizations Launched!
Changelog

Organizations Launched!

We are proud to finally release a much requested feature - Organizations. You can now create entirely different workspaces (called Organizations) with their own packages, users, tests, and hosts. This lets you fully separate different companies and divisions, or easily work on multiple clients accounts from a single user. Each...