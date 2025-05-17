Blog Changelog

Improved Anomaly Detection

TLDR: LoadForge now offers automatic anomaly detection by analyzing the last five test runs to establish a performance baseline and monitoring for significant deviations in key metrics, alerting users through various channels when anomalies are detected.

1 min read
Improved Anomaly Detection

We've just released automatic anomaly detection for all LoadForge tests!

Now, LoadForge automatically analyzes the last 5 runs of any test to establish a performance baseline. It then monitors for significant deviations in key metrics like:

  • p95 response time
  • Average response time
  • Error rate

When anomalies are detected, LoadForge will alert you in the run report, and via email, Slack, or other connected notification channels.

This is perfect for teams running scheduled weekly tests, allowing you to catch unexpected regressions or improvements—before your users do.

Author

LoadForge Team

The LoadForge Team

Back to Blog