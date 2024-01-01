Load test directory

Select an example load test
Adding Custom Sleep Intervals
Incorporate user-like delays in your load tests using custom sleep times.
Advanced E-Commerce Test Example
Authentication, Adding to cart, browsing products and going to check out
API Examples (REST)
Testing REST-based HTTP APIs with Bearer Token Authentication
Checking Response Text and Times
Learn how to validate response content and ensure timely responses using LoadForge.
Checking Status Codes
Test that checks for a 404 response or considers it a failure.
Crawling Real HTTP User
Index a site and crawl all the pages with a random delay as a real user would.
Custom HTTP Headers
How to set custom headers with your requests
Efficiently Scraping Page Resources
A comprehensive guide on leveraging LoadForge for automatic fetching of web page resources like styles, javascript, images, etc., using the HttpUserWithResources plugin for Locust.
Enhancing Test Performance with FastHTTP
Leverage the FastHttpUser class to optimize load test throughput on LoadForge.
Getting Auth Tokens
Send a login request to get an authorization token for the rest of your test
Including Static Content
Learn how to include static content in your LoadForge load tests to measure the capacity of your web servers alongside the dynamic content.
Load Testing a Single-Page Application (SPA)
Comprehensive guide on load testing your SPA with the LoadForge platform
Load Testing GraphQL APIs
A guide on how to load test a GraphQL based API, featuring the SpaceX API as an illustrative example.
Login Examples
Test that logs in and then requests a profile page.
Multi-user Login Examples
How to login as different users throughout the test, simulating multiple user logins and site usage.
NextJS Load Test
A premade example for how to load test your NextJS website and understand its performance.
POSTing JSON data
Learn how to send an HTTP POST request with a JSON data payload using LoadForge.
ReactJS Load Test
An example guide on how to effectively load test your ReactJS application utilizing Locust and LoadForge.
Setting a Random User-Agent with LoadForge
Learn how to create a dynamic list of user agents and set up each LoadForge client to randomly select one.
Testing Websockets
How to use LoadForge to load test websockets based applications
Testing WebSockets with SocketIO
Comprehensive guidance on using LoadForge to perform load tests on WebSocket and SocketIO based applications.
WordPress Load Test Example
Learn how to effectively load test a WordPress blog or CMS with LoadForge. This guide will demonstrate simulating real users browsing your blog posts at random using LoadForge and locust.io
XML-RPC Load Testing
Use LoadForge to seamlessly test XML-RPC servers using the powerful capabilities of Python.