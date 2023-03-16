Continuous Load Testing

Automate performance testing in your CI/CD pipeline, schedule tests on every deploy, and monitor trends over time.

Shift Left on Performance

Integrate tests into your workflows

Embed LoadForge into GitHub, GitLab, Jenkins, or any CI/CD tool to run tests automatically on every build or merge.

Scheduled Tests
Run nightly, weekly, or custom schedules to catch regressions before they reach production.
CI/CD Pipelines
Trigger tests on commit, pull request, or tag across GitHub Actions, GitLab CI, Jenkins, and more.
Trend Monitoring
Track response times, error rates, and throughput over time to identify performance degradations early.
Automated Alerts
Get notifications on failures, threshold breaches, or performance regressions via Slack, email, or webhooks.
Full API Access
Manage tests and retrieve results via our REST API for full automation and integration flexibility.
No VUh Limits
Unlimited virtual user hours ensure uninterrupted testing, even on a high cadence.

Native Integrations

GitHub Actions

GitLab CI

Jenkins

CircleCI

Test with Confidence

Ensure Your Website Can Handle the Load

Performance

Identify Bottlenecks Instantly

Simulate thousands of users and uncover weak points before they impact real visitors.

Scalability

Push Your Limits

Test how your infrastructure handles peak traffic and scale with confidence. LoadForge can simulate up to 4,000,000 concurrent users.

Speed

Lightning-Fast Load Tests

Get real-time insights and optimize your response times with minimal effort.

Integrations

Seamless CI/CD Integration

Automate load testing in your development workflow with powerful integrations.

Global Testing

Simulate Real-World Traffic

Run tests from multiple regions to ensure a smooth user experience worldwide.

Incredible insights

Beautiful, powerful reports, with actionable metrics

LoadForge automatically analyzes your site, explaining errors, showing detailed graphs, and performance numbers per page. Easily and quickly understand your load testing results.

  • Graphs for requests, errors, rates, latency, P95, P99
  • HTTP error analysis and performance AI
  • Download CSV or PDF reports
  • Store and compare your tests
