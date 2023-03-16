Abuse Policy & Reporting

LoadForge only runs tests against verified hosts - meaning clients have to verify they own the domain before running tests. This is to prevent abuse and ensure we are not running tests against sites that have not given permission.

Should you believe this has been violated in some way, please contact us at [email protected] with the details and we will investigate. Specifically, we need to know the domain, exact time, and any other details you can provide (headers, request paths, IP addresses, etc).