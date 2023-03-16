Abuse Policy & Reporting

LoadForge GitHub Integration
Performance testing just got a major upgrade. LoadForge is thrilled to announce a seamless GitHub integration that lets you launch...
We're excited to announce a powerful new addition to LoadForge: enhanced file management capabilities for your load tests. This feature...
LoadForge only runs tests against verified hosts - meaning clients have to verify they own the domain before running tests. This is to prevent abuse and ensure we are not running tests against sites that have not given permission.
Should you believe this has been violated in some way, please contact us at [email protected] with the details and we will investigate. Specifically, we need to know the domain, exact time, and any other details you can provide (headers, request paths, IP addresses, etc).
LoadForge is a tool for developers to test their own sites and applications. We do not allow the testing of sites you do not own or have permission to test. We also do not allow the testing of sites that are not publicly accessible.
We take abuse reports seriously and will investigate any reports we receive. We reserve the right to suspend accounts that violate our terms of service or abuse our platform.
