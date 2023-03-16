LoadForge

Abuse Policy & Reporting

LoadForge only runs tests against verified hosts - meaning clients have to verify they own the domain before running tests. This is to prevent abuse and ensure we are not running tests against sites that have not given permission.

Should you believe this has been violated in some way, please contact us at [email protected] with the details and we will investigate. Specifically, we need to know the domain, exact time, and any other details you can provide (headers, request paths, IP addresses, etc).

LoadForge is a tool for developers to test their own sites and applications. We do not allow the testing of sites you do not own or have permission to test. We also do not allow the testing of sites that are not publicly accessible.

We take abuse reports seriously and will investigate any reports we receive. We reserve the right to suspend accounts that violate our terms of service or abuse our platform.

Report Abuse

Frequently asked questions

Our commonly asked questions and answers related to our platform and any abusive usage.

Do you allow testing of other people's sites?
No. We require all clients to verify they own their domains. The only testing we allow without verification is our demo service on signup, which only simulates 20 users browsing your site.
How does LoadForge verify domain ownership?
LoadForge requires users to verify domain ownership before running tests. This is done by adding a DNS record or uploading a specific file to the web server. Only verified domains can be tested.
Can I test internal or private sites?
No. LoadForge only supports testing publicly accessible websites and APIs. If your site is behind a firewall, VPN, or private network, you will need to whitelist LoadForge’s IPs or use a tunneling solution.
What happens if someone abuses LoadForge?
We take abuse seriously. If a client is found using LoadForge to test unauthorized domains or violating our terms of service, their account may be suspended or terminated.
How can I report abuse of LoadForge services?
If you believe someone is using LoadForge to test your site without permission, please email us at [email protected]. Include the domain, exact time, and any relevant details such as headers, request paths, or IP addresses.
Can LoadForge be used for security testing?
No. LoadForge is a load testing tool designed to measure performance, not a penetration testing tool. We do not support or allow security testing, vulnerability scanning, or any form of attack simulation.
What if my site is being tested without my consent?
LoadForge does not allow unauthorized testing. If you believe someone is testing your site without permission, please contact us at [email protected] with details so we can investigate and take action.
What types of applications can LoadForge test?
LoadForge supports testing websites, APIs, and web applications. It is compatible with modern web stacks, including Laravel, Django, Node.js, and more.
Where does LoadForge traffic come from?
It depends on the geographic locations the client has selected, but you can browse our IP range list to see them all.