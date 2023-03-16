LoadForge GitHub Integration
Performance testing just got a major upgrade. LoadForge is thrilled to announce a seamless GitHub integration that lets you launch...
Performance testing just got a major upgrade. LoadForge is thrilled to announce a seamless GitHub integration that lets you launch...
We're excited to announce a powerful new addition to LoadForge: enhanced file management capabilities for your load tests. This feature...
Simulate real-world traffic and identify breaking points and performance limits with powerful, scalable load tests. LoadForge is the #1 load testing platform for modern DevOps teams.
Simple yet dangerous DoS load testing that can be configured within minutes.
LoadForge will automatically scale up the infrastructure required for the test, and run the attack against your servers from your cloud.
LoadForge automatically analyzes the performance of your site and makes recommendations through its AI Engine. Get fast and easy to understand insights on how to scale your website.
Simulate a DoS attack
LoadForge can intelligently simulate a large scale Layer 7 (SSL) denial of service attack against your website, APIs or apps.
You choose your level of complexity, anyone can launch a stress test, and you can script powerful interactions.
Launch up to 20 web stress testing servers, with millions of virtual users and SSL requests per second (TPS).
LoadForge has the best pricing for large scale DoS tests, starting from just $95/month for Essential, including DoS.
LoadForge uses your DigitalOcean account to launch DoS, the average test costs just cents and you can run multiple at once!
Keep your load test results and compare historical tests after deployments of your app, and have our AI analyze your site.
Launch your DoS tests whenever you want, as often as you want, via API. Easily integrate with your CI/CD.
LoadForge automatically analyzes your site, explaining errors, showing detailed graphs, and performance numbers per page. Easily and quickly understand your load testing results.
Create your LoadForge account today and stress test your web applications, websites, APIs and services.Create Your Account