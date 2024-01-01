All accounts include free test credits, and you only pay for usage after the credits are used up. These are renewed monthly.

Worker servers are launched in your own DigitalOcean account. The cost of this varies but is not expensive, below is a guide for typical costs:

1 server with 10,000 users = $0.11

5 servers with 100,000 users = $0.66

10 servers with 200,000 users = $3.57

You can learn more about the DigitalOcean costs in our costing guide.