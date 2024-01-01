Docs, guides, tips and tricks
Submitting forms is a very common activity during load tests. From input in your application, to logging in, and more.
Load testing a REST API is extremely easy with LoadForge, follow this simple guide.
LoadForge allows you to login to any website, and then browse the site as a logged in user (or set of users).
LoadForge pricing comes in four variants, scaling up depending on your feature requirements and number of virtual users needed by your tests. You may change packages or cancel at any time.
|Feature by Plans
|Basic
|Essential popular
|Premium
|Pricing
|
$49 /mo
|
$95 /mo
|
$245 /mo
|Features
|
Maximum simulated users
How many simultaneous users
can each test generate
|10,000 users
|50,000 users
|250,000 users
|
Free Test Credits
You may use your own cloud or pay a small fee for our cloud after your credits are used
|10 credits/month
|20 credits/month
|50 credits/month
|Max run time
|10 minutes
|30 minutes
|12 hours
|Test per month
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|URLs per test
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Regions
|New York
|New York, San Francisco, London, Amsterdam, Singapore, Frankfurt, Toronto, Bangalore
|New York, San Francisco, London, Amsterdam, Singapore, Frankfurt, Toronto, Bangalore
|
Use your cloud or our cloud
Our cloud is pay-per-use, typically $2
|Included in Basic
|Included in Essential
|Included in Premium
|Full API access
|Included in Basic
|Included in Essential
|Included in Premium
|Custom locustfile support
|Included in Basic
|Included in Essential
|Included in Premium
|Test templates
|Up to 5
|Up to 20
|Unlimited
|DoS Simulation
|Not included in Basic
|Included in Essential
|Included in Premium
|SQL Load Tests
|Not included in Basic
|Included in Essential
|Included in Premium
|Record your browser
|Included in Basic
|Included in Essential
|Included in Premium
|Test simulator
|Included in Basic
|Included in Essential
|Included in Premium
|Okta SSO Support
|Not included in Basic
|Not included in Essential
|Included in Premium
|Reporting
|Data retention
|1 month
|2 months
|3 months
|Whitelabel Reports
|Not included in Basic
|Not included in Essential
|Included in Premium
|Store test results
|Included in Basic
|Included in Essential
|Included in Premium
|Schedule reports
|Included in Basic
|Included in Essential
|Included in Premium
|Email report summaries
|Included in Basic
|Included in Essential
|Included in Premium
|Choose your plan
LoadForge Enterprise is our largest package, designed for massive tests (millions of SSL TPS).
Run tests with millions of SSL TPS and up to 5 million users, with all our features. LoadForge Enterprise is the premium high capacity load testing solution.
Tests up to 5 million TPS
Everything from the Premium package
Test design, analysis, and multi-day tests
Multi-day runs
Yes, we don't do lock-ins. You pay per month and if you only use the service for one month then you can cancel it after you're done!
It's all fixed price, as seen above. We bill through Stripe and you are charged once per month.
Yes, yearly pricing is available and you can contact us at sales@loadforge.com for any custom requirements. Yearly packages also include a 20% discount on the prices listed above.
Only what you see on the pricing list above. They all have all the non-listed features.
No, you can use our infrastructure if you prefer. It's a bit more expensive per test than using your own, but still very affordable.
All accounts include free test credits, and you only pay for usage after the credits are used up. These are renewed monthly.
Worker servers are launched in your own DigitalOcean account. The cost of this varies but is not expensive, below is a guide for typical costs:
You can learn more about the DigitalOcean costs in our costing guide.
