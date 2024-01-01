Pricing plans for teams of all sizes

LoadForge pricing comes in four variants, scaling up depending on your feature requirements and number of virtual users needed by your tests. You may change packages or cancel at any time.

Pricing plan comparison
Feature by Plans Basic Essential popular Premium
Pricing

$49 /mo

Entry level license for small businesses and individuals.

$95 /mo

Mid-sized license with additional features.

$245 /mo

Fully loaded licenses with all features unlocked.

Features
Maximum simulated users
How many simultaneous users
can each test generate 		10,000 users 50,000 users 250,000 users
Free Test Credits
You may use your own cloud or pay a small fee for our cloud after your credits are used 		10 credits/month 20 credits/month 50 credits/month
Max run time 10 minutes 30 minutes 12 hours
Test per month Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited
URLs per test Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited
Regions New York New York, San Francisco, London, Amsterdam, Singapore, Frankfurt, Toronto, Bangalore New York, San Francisco, London, Amsterdam, Singapore, Frankfurt, Toronto, Bangalore
Use your cloud or our cloud
Our cloud is pay-per-use, typically $2 		Included in Basic Included in Essential Included in Premium
Full API access Included in Basic Included in Essential Included in Premium
Custom locustfile support Included in Basic Included in Essential Included in Premium
Test templates Up to 5 Up to 20 Unlimited
DoS Simulation Not included in Basic Included in Essential Included in Premium
SQL Load Tests Not included in Basic Included in Essential Included in Premium
Record your browser Included in Basic Included in Essential Included in Premium
Test simulator Included in Basic Included in Essential Included in Premium
Okta SSO Support Not included in Basic Not included in Essential Included in Premium
Reporting
Data retention 1 month 2 months 3 months
Whitelabel Reports Not included in Basic Not included in Essential Included in Premium
Store test results Included in Basic Included in Essential Included in Premium
Schedule reports Included in Basic Included in Essential Included in Premium
Email report summaries Included in Basic Included in Essential Included in Premium
Massive tests, or enterprise requirements?

LoadForge Enterprise is our largest package, designed for massive tests (millions of SSL TPS).

LoadForge Enterprise

Run tests with millions of SSL TPS and up to 5 million users, with all our features. LoadForge Enterprise is the premium high capacity load testing solution.

What's included

  • Tests up to 5 million TPS

  • Everything from the Premium package

  • Test design, analysis, and multi-day tests

  • Multi-day runs

$995 /mo

Learn about large scale testing

Contact us to discuss

Frequently asked questions

Can I cancel at any time?

Yes, we don't do lock-ins. You pay per month and if you only use the service for one month then you can cancel it after you're done!

How is the service billed?

It's all fixed price, as seen above. We bill through Stripe and you are charged once per month.

Can I purchase a yearly contract, or higher capacity?

Yes, yearly pricing is available and you can contact us at sales@loadforge.com for any custom requirements. Yearly packages also include a 20% discount on the prices listed above.

What are the restrictions around the packages?

Only what you see on the pricing list above. They all have all the non-listed features.

Do I have to have a DigitalOcean account?

No, you can use our infrastructure if you prefer. It's a bit more expensive per test than using your own, but still very affordable.

How does the cloud billing work?

All accounts include free test credits, and you only pay for usage after the credits are used up. These are renewed monthly.

Worker servers are launched in your own DigitalOcean account. The cost of this varies but is not expensive, below is a guide for typical costs:

  • 1 server with 10,000 users = $0.11
  • 5 servers with 100,000 users = $0.66
  • 10 servers with 200,000 users = $3.57

You can learn more about the DigitalOcean costs in our costing guide.

