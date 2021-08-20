COMPANY // Save the planet LoadForge, You, And The Planet

LoadForge (and its parent company Advent) strives to be an ethical, caring company - to our staff, our clients, and to the planet.

LoadForge is already by far the lowest environmental impact load testing platform in the world. Our entire infrastructure is serverless, meaning we only consume what we have to in order to service our users - we have no excess.

However, simply trying our best does not ensure we leave the planet in a better place than we found it. And to that end, LoadForge also actively contributes to carbon removal in order to offset our consumption and help to offset others as well.

We have partnered with Stripe to automatically deduct 1% of our gross revenue and to invest it in the Stripe Climate project.

About Stripe Climate

To prevent the most catastrophic effects of climate change, we should aim to limit global average temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, which corresponds to reducing global annual CO₂ emissions from about 40 gigatons per year as of 2018, to net zero by 2050.

To accomplish this, the world will likely need to both radically reduce the new emissions we put into the air, and remove carbon already in the atmosphere. In order to ensure that we are playing our part, and reducing our Carbon footprint, we automatically donate 1% of all our revenue to carbon removal.

You can learn more on our official Stripe Climate page as well as track our contributions.

Thank you

Thank you for supporting us, and supporting the planet!