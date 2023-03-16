Ensure seamless user experiences.

React load testing

LoadForge accurately simulates user traffic, testing your React app’s performance and resilience under stress, ensuring reliability.

Efficient Testing for React Apps

Optimize Your React Application with LoadForge

Easily identify bottlenecks in your React app and ensure smooth performance under heavy load with LoadForge's intuitive platform.

Component-Level Analysis

Gain insights into how individual components handle load and optimize their performance efficiently.

Seamless API Testing

Test your APIs in tandem with your React app to ensure consistent performance across the board.

Real-Time Reporting

Get immediate feedback on performance metrics so you can make informed decisions quickly.

Effortless React Testing with LoadForge

Streamlined React App Testing Made Simple

LoadForge makes testing your React app easy with its intuitive wizard, detailed reports, and simplified interface. Dive into testing without a steep learning curve.

Guided Test Setup Wizard.
Our step-by-step wizard walks you through setting up tests for React components and APIs.
Comprehensive Reporting.
Easily access detailed reports to understand your app's performance and find areas for improvement.
User-Friendly Interface.
Navigate through our platform effortlessly, thanks to its clean and intuitive design.
Screenshot of LoadForge's interface for testing React applications

Scale with confidence

Everything you need to test your website, API, or application.

LoadForge brings real-world traffic simulation to your fingertips. Adopt a modern load testing approach and scale with confidence.

Automate load testing

Automate your load tests by scheduling them or integrating with your CI/CD. Set performance requirements for automatic monitoring.

Designed to be used

No more hard limits on test runs, no virtual user hour limits – LoadForge is designed to test often, and scale with your needs.

Global locations, real-world traffic

Simulate real-world traffic from 10 locations around the world to understand how your application behaves under diverse geographic loads.

Efficient Load Testing for React

Boost Your React App Performance with LoadForge

LoadForge lets you stress-test your React applications, ensuring your components and APIs handle user spikes smoothly.

Comprehensive Component Testing
Simulate real-world conditions to ensure each React component performs reliably under heavy loads.
Seamless API Stress Testing
Easily test your API endpoints to ensure they can handle expected and unexpected surges in traffic.
User Simulation
Create multiple user scenarios to mimic actual usage patterns, helping you optimize for peak performance.
LoadForge running a test on a React app

Incredible insights

Beautiful, powerful reports, with actionable metrics

LoadForge automatically analyzes your site, explaining errors, showing detailed graphs, and performance numbers per page. Easily and quickly understand your load testing results.

  • Graphs for requests, errors, rates, latency, P95, P99
  • HTTP error analysis and performance AI
  • Download CSV or PDF reports
  • Store and compare your tests
Watch reporting demo →
Screenshot

Maximize Your React App's Performance with LoadForge

Ensure your React applications run smoothly under pressure. Test components and APIs effectively to pinpoint performance bottlenecks and enhance user experience. Start load testing with LoadForge today.

