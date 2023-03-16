Optimize your Drupal performance effortlessly.

Drupal load testing

LoadForge enables fast identification of bottlenecks in Drupal sites, ensuring smooth user experiences even under heavy traffic.

Efficient Load Testing for Drupal

Stress-Test Your Drupal Sites Easily

Ensure your Drupal site can handle traffic spikes and scaling challenges with LoadForge's straightforward load testing tools.

Simulate Real User Loads

Mimic real-world traffic to see how your Drupal site performs under pressure.

Identify Bottlenecks Quickly

Spot performance issues in your CMS setup before they impact your users.

Customizable Testing Scenarios

Tailor tests specifically for your Drupal modules and configurations.

Effortless Drupal Testing

Simplify Drupal Load Testing with LoadForge

LoadForge streamlines your Drupal load testing with an intuitive wizard, comprehensive reports, and user-friendly design, making performance checks a breeze.

Intuitive Wizard.
Our step-by-step wizard guides you through setting up Drupal tests in minutes—no coding required.
Comprehensive Reporting.
Get detailed insights with our robust reporting tools, helping you understand your Drupal site's performance.
User-Friendly Design.
Easily navigate and manage your tests with a clean and straightforward interface tailored for Drupal users.
Scale with confidence

Everything you need to test your website, API, or application.

LoadForge brings real-world traffic simulation to your fingertips. Adopt a modern load testing approach and scale with confidence.

Automate load testing

Automate your load tests by scheduling them or integrating with your CI/CD. Set performance requirements for automatic monitoring.

Designed to be used

No more hard limits on test runs, no virtual user hour limits – LoadForge is designed to test often, and scale with your needs.

Global locations, real-world traffic

Simulate real-world traffic from 10 locations around the world to understand how your application behaves under diverse geographic loads.

Optimize Your Drupal Performance

Improve Drupal Reliability with LoadForge

Ensure your Drupal site can handle traffic spikes and runs smoothly under pressure with LoadForge's efficient load testing.

Customizable Test Scenarios
Easily create tests tailored to your Drupal setup using LoadForge’s intuitive scenario builder.
Detailed Performance Insights
Gain actionable data on your site's performance and identify bottlenecks with comprehensive reports.
Seamless Integration
Integrate LoadForge smoothly into your development workflow, ensuring continuous performance monitoring of your Drupal site.
Incredible insights

Beautiful, powerful reports, with actionable metrics

LoadForge automatically analyzes your site, explaining errors, showing detailed graphs, and performance numbers per page. Easily and quickly understand your load testing results.

  • Graphs for requests, errors, rates, latency, P95, P99
  • HTTP error analysis and performance AI
  • Download CSV or PDF reports
  • Store and compare your tests
Ensure Your Drupal Site’s Peak Performance with LoadForge

Start load testing your Drupal applications today with LoadForge to avoid slowdowns and downtime. Ensure your website, CMS, and modules handle high traffic efficiently, providing the best experience for your users.

