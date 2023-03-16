LoadForge GitHub Integration
We're excited to announce a powerful new addition to LoadForge: enhanced file management capabilities for your load tests. This feature...
Optimize your Drupal performance effortlessly.
LoadForge enables fast identification of bottlenecks in Drupal sites, ensuring smooth user experiences even under heavy traffic.
Stress-Test Your Drupal Sites Easily
Ensure your Drupal site can handle traffic spikes and scaling challenges with LoadForge's straightforward load testing tools.
Mimic real-world traffic to see how your Drupal site performs under pressure.
Spot performance issues in your CMS setup before they impact your users.
Tailor tests specifically for your Drupal modules and configurations.
Simplify Drupal Load Testing with LoadForge
LoadForge streamlines your Drupal load testing with an intuitive wizard, comprehensive reports, and user-friendly design, making performance checks a breeze.
Everything you need to test your website, API, or application.
LoadForge brings real-world traffic simulation to your fingertips. Adopt a modern load testing approach and scale with confidence.
Automate your load tests by scheduling them or integrating with your CI/CD. Set performance requirements for automatic monitoring.
No more hard limits on test runs, no virtual user hour limits – LoadForge is designed to test often, and scale with your needs.
Simulate real-world traffic from 10 locations around the world to understand how your application behaves under diverse geographic loads.
Improve Drupal Reliability with LoadForge
Ensure your Drupal site can handle traffic spikes and runs smoothly under pressure with LoadForge's efficient load testing.
LoadForge automatically analyzes your site, explaining errors, showing detailed graphs, and performance numbers per page. Easily and quickly understand your load testing results.
Start load testing your Drupal applications today with LoadForge to avoid slowdowns and downtime. Ensure your website, CMS, and modules handle high traffic efficiently, providing the best experience for your users.