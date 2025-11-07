Explorer reports addition

→

TLDR: The new Explorer function is now available in Run reports, enabling users to navigate tests with a timeline scrubber and easily identify anomalies and issues.

November 11, 2025 • 1 min read

We are proud to announce the immediate availability of the Explorer function in all Run reports.

This allows you to use a timeline scrubber to navigate to specific pieces of your test (extremely useful in long running tests).

You can then see anomalies and issues detected during your test run, highlighted by the system.