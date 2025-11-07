Explorer reports addition
We have added a new Explorer feature to reports, with a timeline scrubber and easy anomaly detection.
We have introduced a new AI executive summary on the Summary page of Run reports for all our clients.
We are proud to announce the immediate availability of the Explorer function in all Run reports.
This allows you to use a timeline scrubber to navigate to specific pieces of your test (extremely useful in long running tests).
You can then see anomalies and issues detected during your test run, highlighted by the system.
LoadForge Team
