Ensure your store's peak performance.

Woocommerce load testing

LoadForge helps identify bottlenecks, test checkout flows, and optimize product pages, ensuring your Woocommerce store runs smoothly even during traffic spikes.

Run Free Test

Trusted by the world’s most innovative teams

Aspyr NBA Kumon Carta Laravel

Effortless load testing for Woocommerce

Optimize Your Woocommerce Store with LoadForge

Ensure your Woocommerce store runs smoothly during high traffic with LoadForge. Test checkout, product pages, and more to prevent downtime and improve user experience.

Simulate Peak Traffic

Easily simulate thousands of users interacting with your store to see how it performs under pressure.

Test Critical Flows

Validate essential processes like product searches and checkout to ensure seamless customer experiences.

In-Depth Analytics

Gain insights with detailed reports that help identify bottlenecks and optimize your store's performance.

Effortless Woocommerce Testing Unleashed

Simplify Woocommerce Tests with LoadForge

LoadForge's user-friendly features make testing your Woocommerce store a breeze. Experience seamless setup, detailed reports, and intuitive usage.

Woocommerce Testing Wizard.
Kickstart tests with a simple, step-by-step wizard that guides you through setting up your Woocommerce store for load testing.
Comprehensive Reporting.
Gain insights with clear, detailed reports that break down performance metrics, helping you understand how your store holds up under pressure.
No-Fuss Interface.
Navigate easily through our intuitive interface, designed to remove the guesswork and assist you at every step of your testing journey.
LoadForge interface for testing Woocommerce, showing the intuitive wizard and result summary

Scale with confidence

Everything you need to test your website, API, or application.

LoadForge brings real-world traffic simulation to your fingertips. Adopt a modern load testing approach and scale with confidence.

Automate load testing

Automate your load tests by scheduling them or integrating with your CI/CD. Set performance requirements for automatic monitoring.

Designed to be used

No more hard limits on test runs, no virtual user hour limits – LoadForge is designed to test often, and scale with your needs.

Global locations, real-world traffic

Simulate real-world traffic from 10 locations around the world to understand how your application behaves under diverse geographic loads.

Test your Woocommerce store efficiency

Ensure Woocommerce Performance with LoadForge

LoadForge helps you identify and fix performance bottlenecks in your Woocommerce store by simulating real-world traffic and transactions, ensuring your site can handle high demand smoothly.

Simulate Real-World Traffic
Easily create scenarios mimicking actual user behavior to see how your store manages under load.
Identify Bottlenecks Quickly
Pinpoint which components of your site slow down under pressure and need optimization for better performance.
Optimize Checkout Process
Stress test your checkout process to prevent crashes during high traffic, ensuring seamless customer experiences.
LoadForge interface displaying Woocommerce load test results

Incredible insights

Beautiful, powerful reports, with actionable metrics

LoadForge automatically analyzes your site, explaining errors, showing detailed graphs, and performance numbers per page. Easily and quickly understand your load testing results.

  • Graphs for requests, errors, rates, latency, P95, P99
  • HTTP error analysis and performance AI
  • Download CSV or PDF reports
  • Store and compare your tests
Run free test Watch reporting demo →
Screenshot

Ensure Your WooCommerce Store Thrives Under Pressure

Identify bottlenecks, optimize checkout flows, and ensure seamless product launches. Start load testing your WooCommerce applications with LoadForge today to enhance performance and keep your store running smoothly, even during peak traffic.

Run Free Test Pricing