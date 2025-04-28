Blog Changelog

Jira Integration & Graphical Test Builder

TLDR: LoadForge has launched two features: Jira Integration, which automates issue tracking by creating Jira issues for test failures to enhance collaboration and streamline workflows, and the Graphical Test Builder, enabling intuitive drag-and-drop test creation and real-time script generation to simplify and democratize performance testing.

We are proud to announce the release of two new features, available immediately.

🚀 Jira Integration: Automate Issue Tracking for Test Failures

Managing performance test failures just became more efficient. With our new Jira integration, LoadForge can automatically create detailed Jira issues whenever a test fails.​

Key Benefits:

  • Automated Issue Creation: Failed tests trigger the creation of Jira issues, complete with logs, error messages, and test metadata.
  • Enhanced Collaboration: Developers and QA teams can access all necessary information within Jira, facilitating quicker resolutions.
  • Streamlined Workflows: Integrate seamlessly with your existing CI/CD pipelines, ensuring that performance issues are promptly addressed.​

This integration ensures that performance regressions are not overlooked, promoting a proactive approach to maintaining application reliability.​

🧰 Introducing the Graphical Test Builder: Design Tests with Ease

Creating load tests is now more intuitive with our new Graphical Test Builder. This feature allows you to construct test scripts using a drag-and-drop interface, eliminating the need to write code manually.​

Highlights:

  • Visual Test Design: Build complex test scenarios by dragging and dropping components, making test creation accessible to all team members.
  • Automatic Parameter Management: Utilize built-in tools to insert dynamic data such as usernames and credit card numbers, powered by Faker.
  • Real-Time Script Generation: As you design tests visually, the corresponding Locust test scripts are generated in real-time, providing transparency and flexibility.
  • Simplified Maintenance: Easily update and manage tests without delving into code, reducing the maintenance overhead.​

The Graphical Test Builder empowers teams to create and manage performance tests more efficiently, fostering a collaborative testing environment.

