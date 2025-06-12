Performance Monitoring Launched

Until now, LoadForge specialised in high-scale HTTP load tests—perfect for pushing millions of virtual users against your APIs. That’s still core, but some questions live *inside* the browser: Largest Contentful Paint (LCP), flaky JavaScript flows, third-party widgets, visual shifts... Today you can test those too.
At LoadForge, we believe every millisecond counts. That's why we're thrilled to unveil our brand-new Performance section—your one-stop dashboard for tracking, analyzing, and optimizing web performance metrics across your entire site.
TLDR: LoadForge has launched a new Performance section that consolidates vital web performance metrics, offers real-time alerts, and features a straightforward A–F grading system to help users monitor and optimize their site's speed and overall health.
Introduction
What’s New in the Performance Section
Unified Metrics View
Track Response Time alongside Core Web Vitals pulled from Chrome UX Report (CrUX) data—all in one place.
Lighthouse-Powered Insights
Automatically generate scores for Performance, Accessibility, Best Practices, and SEO on both your home page and subpages.
Real-Time Alerts
Get notified instantly whenever any metric shifts—spikes in TTFB, dips in LCP, or changes in your SEO grade.
Overall LoadForge Score
See your site’s comprehensive health at a glance with our new, easy-to-understand rating.
⭐ LoadForge Rating System
We’ve designed a simple, letter-grade system backed by weighted scoring so you can quickly gauge your site’s performance:
Grade
Score Range
Badge Color
Description
A
90–100%
🟢 Green
Excellent performance across all metrics
B
80–89%
🔵 Blue
Good performance
C
70–79%
🟡 Yellow
Fair performance
D
60–69%
🟠 Orange
Poor performance
F
0–59%
🔴 Red
Very poor performance
N/A
—
⚪ Gray
Insufficient data
Weighted Scoring Breakdown
40% Core Web Vitals
TTFB, FCP, LCP, CLS, INP (via CrUX)
30% Response Time
Average server response time
30% Lighthouse Performance
Google’s standardized Lighthouse score
Why This Matters
Holistic Optimization
Combine real-world user data (CrUX) with lab-based audits (Lighthouse) to see both actual experience and technical best practices.
Proactive Monitoring
Automated alerts mean you can address regressions before they impact your users or SEO rankings.
Actionable Insights
Drill down into individual metrics and subpage reports to pinpoint exactly where improvements are needed.
Clear Benchmarking
Our A–F grading system gives you a straightforward way to measure progress and share results with stakeholders.
Get Started Today
Head over to the Performance section in your LoadForge dashboard and explore:
Site Overview: Your overall LoadForge Score and grade.
Metric Deep Dive: Detailed charts for Core Web Vitals, response time trends, and Lighthouse reports.
Alert Configuration: Customize thresholds and notification preferences.
Elevate your web performance monitoring in seconds—because faster sites drive happier users, better engagement, and higher conversions.