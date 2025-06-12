Performance Monitoring Launched

→

TLDR: LoadForge has launched a new Performance section that consolidates vital web performance metrics, offers real-time alerts, and features a straightforward A–F grading system to help users monitor and optimize their site's speed and overall health.

June 12, 2025 • 2 min read

Introduction

At LoadForge, we believe every millisecond counts. That's why we're thrilled to unveil our brand-new Performance section—your one-stop dashboard for tracking, analyzing, and optimizing web performance metrics across your entire site.

What’s New in the Performance Section

Unified Metrics View Track Response Time alongside Core Web Vitals pulled from Chrome UX Report (CrUX) data—all in one place.

Track Response Time alongside Core Web Vitals pulled from Chrome UX Report (CrUX) data—all in one place. Lighthouse-Powered Insights Automatically generate scores for Performance, Accessibility, Best Practices, and SEO on both your home page and subpages.

Automatically generate scores for Performance, Accessibility, Best Practices, and SEO on both your home page and subpages. Real-Time Alerts Get notified instantly whenever any metric shifts—spikes in TTFB, dips in LCP, or changes in your SEO grade.

Get notified instantly whenever any metric shifts—spikes in TTFB, dips in LCP, or changes in your SEO grade. Overall LoadForge Score See your site’s comprehensive health at a glance with our new, easy-to-understand rating.

⭐ LoadForge Rating System

We’ve designed a simple, letter-grade system backed by weighted scoring so you can quickly gauge your site’s performance:

Grade Score Range Badge Color Description A 90–100% 🟢 Green Excellent performance across all metrics B 80–89% 🔵 Blue Good performance C 70–79% 🟡 Yellow Fair performance D 60–69% 🟠 Orange Poor performance F 0–59% 🔴 Red Very poor performance N/A — ⚪ Gray Insufficient data

Weighted Scoring Breakdown

40% Core Web Vitals TTFB, FCP, LCP, CLS, INP (via CrUX)

30% Response Time Average server response time

30% Lighthouse Performance Google’s standardized Lighthouse score



Why This Matters

Holistic Optimization Combine real-world user data (CrUX) with lab-based audits (Lighthouse) to see both actual experience and technical best practices. Proactive Monitoring Automated alerts mean you can address regressions before they impact your users or SEO rankings. Actionable Insights Drill down into individual metrics and subpage reports to pinpoint exactly where improvements are needed. Clear Benchmarking Our A–F grading system gives you a straightforward way to measure progress and share results with stakeholders.

Get Started Today

Head over to the Performance section in your LoadForge dashboard and explore:

Site Overview: Your overall LoadForge Score and grade. Metric Deep Dive: Detailed charts for Core Web Vitals, response time trends, and Lighthouse reports. Alert Configuration: Customize thresholds and notification preferences.

Elevate your web performance monitoring in seconds—because faster sites drive happier users, better engagement, and higher conversions.

Learn more on our documentation site.