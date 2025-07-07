→

TLDR: The LoadForge Library allows you to create reusable Python modules for Locust performance tests, enhancing consistency, speed, and reliability by centralizing helper functions and reducing copy-paste errors.

September 2, 2025 • 2 min read

Build once, reuse everywhere: the LoadForge Library

Writing the same Python helpers across multiple Locust tests is brittle and slow. The Library lets you create shared Python modules—small, reusable functions you can import across all your tests—to keep your performance suite DRY and consistent.

What it is

Reusable Python modules stored in LoadForge

Auto-synced to your load generators at /root/library

Auto-added to sys.path, so you can import with standard Python imports

In the UI, click “New Library File,” name it (e.g., helpers.py ), edit code with syntax highlighting, then Save. You can edit or delete files anytime; updates are picked up on the next run.

Why it’s useful

Consistency: Centralize auth, data builders, custom checks, and utilities

Speed: Import once, reuse across projects and teams

: Import once, reuse across projects and teams Reliability: Reduce copy‑paste errors and keep logic in one place

How to use in tests

Library files live at /root/library and are on sys.path

and are on Import them in your locustfile.py with standard Python imports

# helpers.py (Library) import random, string def random_email(domain="example.com"): local = ''.join(random.choices(string.ascii_lowercase, k=10)) return f"{local}@{domain}"

# locustfile.py from locust import HttpUser, task from helpers import random_email class WebsiteUser(HttpUser): @task def signup(self): email = random_email() self.client.post("/signup", json={"email": email, "password": "secret123"})

Common patterns to centralize

Auth & session helpers: login, token refresh, header builders

Data generation: emails, SKUs, payload factories

Assertions & checks: response validators, timing guards

: response validators, timing guards Utilities: pagination, retry/backoff, JSON helpers

Tips

Keep modules focused: e.g., auth.py, data.py, checks.py

Pure functions > side effects for easier reuse

for easier reuse Parameterize via env/config to match environments

For details, see the docs: Library in LoadForge