Explorer reports addition
We have added a new Explorer feature to reports, with a timeline scrubber and easy anomaly detection.
We have introduced a new AI executive summary on the Summary page of Run reports for all our clients.
We've introduced a revamped Team homepage and new Integrations landing with Zapier and Slack messaging!New Team HomepageYour new Team page shows you online members and when last your team members were online. Additionally, it serves as the new home for Team-wide rewards and the team menu.Integrations UpdateWe've moved Okta SSO...