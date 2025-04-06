LoadForge GitHub Integration

→

TLDR: LoadForge's new GitHub integration allows developers to seamlessly incorporate performance testing into their CI/CD pipelines by automating load tests directly from GitHub Actions, catching performance issues early and providing real-time notifications and comprehensive test outputs.

April 6, 2025 • 3 min read

Performance testing just got a major upgrade. LoadForge is thrilled to announce a seamless GitHub integration that lets you launch load tests directly from GitHub Actions. This powerful new tool is designed to transform how development teams incorporate performance testing into their CI/CD pipelines, ensuring that your applications not only function but excel under pressure.

Streamlining Your CI/CD Pipeline

Traditionally, performance testing has been a separate process—often siloed from your regular development workflow. With the new GitHub integration, you can now trigger load tests automatically with every push, pull request, or even on a set schedule. This means that every code change is put through its paces, and any performance issues can be caught early, saving both time and resources.

The integration’s setup is straightforward:

API Token Setup: Start by logging into your LoadForge account to retrieve your API token.

Secure Storage: Add your token as a GitHub secret (named LOADFORGE_API_TOKEN ) to keep it safe.

Workflow Configuration: Simply create a workflow file (e.g., .github/workflows/loadforge.yml ) that specifies when and how your load tests should be run.

This easy-to-follow process allows teams to quickly integrate performance testing into their development lifecycle without any steep learning curves.

What’s in the Box?

The LoadForge GitHub Action offers robust features:

Automated Test Launches: Kick off load tests on code pushes, pull requests, or scheduled intervals.

Real-Time Notifications: Get instant updates via email, Slack, Zapier, and Datadog as your tests complete.

Comprehensive Output: Receive detailed outputs including the run ID and a monitor URL to track test progress in real time.

These features are tailored to address modern development needs, ensuring that your application’s performance is continuously monitored and optimized.

Real-World Use Cases

The benefits of integrating load testing into your GitHub workflow are clear:

Continuous Performance Monitoring: Automatically run tests with every code update to catch performance regressions before they hit production.

Pre-Release Assurance: Validate performance metrics as part of your release process, ensuring that your final product meets all performance criteria.

Pull Request Validation: Test the impact of new code changes on application performance directly within your pull request process.

Scheduled Testing: Regularly monitor performance to understand trends and identify potential issues over time.

These use cases underscore how the GitHub integration can serve as a critical tool for development teams aiming to maintain high performance in a fast-paced development environment.

Embracing the Future of Performance Testing

The launch of the LoadForge GitHub integration marks an exciting step forward for teams looking to merge performance testing seamlessly into their development processes. By automating load testing, developers can focus on writing great code while confidently ensuring that their applications will perform under real-world conditions.

Whether you’re looking to catch performance regressions early or validate new code changes before they go live, this integration is your gateway to more reliable, efficient, and effective testing practices.

Ready to take your performance testing to the next level? Dive into the documentation and get started today!