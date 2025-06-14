Accessibility Testing

This guide demonstrates how to test website accessibility with LoadForge, checking for WCAG compliance issues and common accessibility problems.
Use Cases
- Detecting missing alt text and accessibility labels
- Validating form labels and required field indicators
- Checking heading structure and hierarchy
- Finding generic or missing link text
- Testing basic ARIA implementation
Simple Accessibility Checker
from locust import HttpUser, task, between
import re
import time
class SimpleAccessibilityChecker(HttpUser):
wait_time = between(1, 2)
def on_start(self):
"""Initialize simple accessibility checking"""
self.accessibility_issues = []
self.pages_checked = 0
self.discovered_pages = []
self.current_page_issues = []
print("Starting simple accessibility check...")
@task(5)
def discover_and_check_accessibility(self):
"""Discover pages and check accessibility continuously"""
if self.pages_checked == 0:
# Start with homepage
self._check_page_accessibility('/')
elif len(self.discovered_pages) > 0:
# Keep cycling through discovered pages for continuous testing
self._cycle_through_pages()
def _check_page_accessibility(self, page_url):
"""Check accessibility on a single page"""
self.current_page_issues = [] # Reset issues for this page
with self.client.get(page_url, name=f"ACCESSIBILITY: {page_url}", catch_response=True) as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
self._check_basic_accessibility(page_url, response.text)
# Only increment pages_checked during initial discovery phase
if page_url == '/' and self.pages_checked == 0:
self.pages_checked += 1
self._find_internal_pages(response.text)
elif page_url in self.discovered_pages and self.pages_checked == 1:
# We're in the continuous testing phase, don't increment counter
pass
else:
# Still in discovery mode
self.pages_checked += 1
# Report page result based on issues found
if self.current_page_issues:
high_issues = [i for i in self.current_page_issues if i['severity'] == 'HIGH']
medium_issues = [i for i in self.current_page_issues if i['severity'] == 'MEDIUM']
failure_msg = f"❌ {len(self.current_page_issues)} accessibility issues ({len(high_issues)} high, {len(medium_issues)} medium)"
response.failure(failure_msg)
else:
response.success()
else:
response.failure(f"Could not access page: HTTP {response.status_code}")
def _find_internal_pages(self, html_content):
"""Find internal pages from homepage links"""
# Find internal links
links = re.findall(r'<a[^>]+href=["\']([^"\']+)["\']', html_content, re.IGNORECASE)
for link in links:
if self._is_internal_page_link(link):
normalized_link = self._normalize_link(link)
if normalized_link and normalized_link not in self.discovered_pages and normalized_link != '/':
self.discovered_pages.append(normalized_link)
if len(self.discovered_pages) >= 100: # Discover up to 100 pages
break
print(f"Discovered {len(self.discovered_pages)} internal pages to check")
def _cycle_through_pages(self):
"""Continuously cycle through discovered pages for accessibility testing"""
if not self.discovered_pages:
return
# Pick a random page from discovered pages to check
import random
page_to_check = random.choice(self.discovered_pages)
# Check accessibility on this page (this creates continuous load testing)
self._check_page_accessibility(page_to_check)
def _is_internal_page_link(self, link):
"""Check if link is an internal page (not resource)"""
# Skip anchors, external protocols, and resources
if any(skip in link.lower() for skip in ['#', 'mailto:', 'tel:', 'javascript:']):
return False
# Skip common resource extensions
resource_extensions = ['.css', '.js', '.jpg', '.jpeg', '.png', '.gif', '.pdf', '.zip']
if any(link.lower().endswith(ext) for ext in resource_extensions):
return False
# Must be internal (relative or same domain)
if link.startswith('/') or not link.startswith('http'):
return True
return False
def _normalize_link(self, link):
"""Normalize link for checking"""
try:
if link.startswith('/'):
return link.split('#')[0] # Remove fragment
elif not link.startswith('http'):
return '/' + link.lstrip('./')
return None
except:
return None
def _check_basic_accessibility(self, page_url, html_content):
"""Check basic accessibility issues on a page"""
print(f"Checking accessibility for: {page_url}")
# Check images for alt text
self._check_image_alt_text(page_url, html_content)
# Check form labels
self._check_form_labels(page_url, html_content)
# Check heading structure
self._check_heading_structure(page_url, html_content)
# Check link text
self._check_link_text(page_url, html_content)
def _check_image_alt_text(self, page_url, html_content):
"""Check images for alt text"""
img_tags = re.findall(r'<img[^>]*>', html_content, re.IGNORECASE)
for img_tag in img_tags:
if 'alt=' not in img_tag.lower():
self._log_issue(page_url, 'HIGH', 'Image missing alt attribute', img_tag[:80])
else:
# Check for generic alt text
alt_match = re.search(r'alt=["\']([^"\']*)["\']', img_tag, re.IGNORECASE)
if alt_match:
alt_text = alt_match.group(1).strip()
if alt_text.lower() in ['image', 'picture', 'photo', 'img']:
self._log_issue(page_url, 'MEDIUM', f'Generic alt text: "{alt_text}"', img_tag[:80])
def _check_form_labels(self, page_url, html_content):
"""Check form elements for labels"""
form_elements = re.findall(r'<(input|textarea|select)[^>]*>', html_content, re.IGNORECASE)
for element in form_elements:
# Skip hidden inputs and buttons
if 'type="hidden"' in element.lower() or 'type="submit"' in element.lower():
continue
# Check for id and corresponding label
id_match = re.search(r'id=["\']([^"\']*)["\']', element, re.IGNORECASE)
if id_match:
element_id = id_match.group(1)
label_pattern = f'<label[^>]*for=["\']?{re.escape(element_id)}["\']?[^>]*>'
if not re.search(label_pattern, html_content, re.IGNORECASE):
# Check for aria-label as alternative
if 'aria-label=' not in element.lower():
self._log_issue(page_url, 'HIGH', f'Form element missing label: {element_id}', element[:80])
def _check_heading_structure(self, page_url, html_content):
"""Check heading structure"""
headings = re.findall(r'<(h[1-6])[^>]*>(.*?)</\1>', html_content, re.IGNORECASE | re.DOTALL)
if not headings:
self._log_issue(page_url, 'HIGH', 'Page has no headings', '')
return
# Check if page starts with h1
heading_levels = [int(h[0][1]) for h in headings]
if heading_levels[0] != 1:
self._log_issue(page_url, 'MEDIUM', f'Page does not start with h1 (starts with h{heading_levels[0]})', '')
# Check for empty headings
for heading_tag, heading_text in headings:
clean_text = re.sub(r'<[^>]+>', '', heading_text).strip()
if not clean_text:
self._log_issue(page_url, 'HIGH', f'Empty {heading_tag.upper()} heading', '')
def _check_link_text(self, page_url, html_content):
"""Check link text for accessibility"""
links = re.finditer(r'<a[^>]*>(.*?)</a>', html_content, re.IGNORECASE | re.DOTALL)
for link_match in links:
link_text = link_match.group(1).strip()
clean_link_text = re.sub(r'<[^>]+>', '', link_text).strip()
# Check for empty link text
if not clean_link_text:
self._log_issue(page_url, 'HIGH', 'Link has no text', link_match.group(0)[:80])
elif clean_link_text.lower() in ['click here', 'read more', 'more', 'here', 'link']:
self._log_issue(page_url, 'MEDIUM', f'Generic link text: "{clean_link_text}"', link_match.group(0)[:80])
def _log_issue(self, page_url, severity, description, element):
"""Log accessibility issue"""
issue = {
'page': page_url,
'severity': severity,
'description': description,
'element': element,
'timestamp': time.time()
}
self.accessibility_issues.append(issue)
self.current_page_issues.append(issue) # Track issues for current page
print(f"ACCESSIBILITY ISSUE [{severity}]: {description} on {page_url}")
@task(1)
def report_accessibility_status(self):
"""Report current accessibility status"""
if len(self.discovered_pages) == 0:
return
high_issues = [issue for issue in self.accessibility_issues if issue['severity'] == 'HIGH']
medium_issues = [issue for issue in self.accessibility_issues if issue['severity'] == 'MEDIUM']
total_pages_in_scope = len(self.discovered_pages) + 1 # +1 for homepage
print(f"ACCESSIBILITY LOAD TEST: {len(self.accessibility_issues)} total issues "
f"({len(high_issues)} high, {len(medium_issues)} medium) "
f"found across {total_pages_in_scope} pages (continuously testing)")
def on_stop(self):
"""Final accessibility report"""
print("\n" + "="*50)
print("ACCESSIBILITY LOAD TEST COMPLETE")
print("="*50)
total_pages_in_scope = len(self.discovered_pages) + 1 # +1 for homepage
print(f"Pages in test scope: {total_pages_in_scope}")
print(f"Total accessibility issues found: {len(self.accessibility_issues)}")
if self.accessibility_issues:
print(f"\nTOP ACCESSIBILITY ISSUES:")
for issue in self.accessibility_issues[:5]:
print(f"❌ [{issue['severity']}] {issue['description']}")
print(f" Page: {issue['page']}")
else:
print("✅ No accessibility issues found!")
Comprehensive Accessibility Testing
from locust import HttpUser, task, between
import json
import time
import re
from urllib.parse import urlparse
from collections import defaultdict, deque
class ComprehensiveAccessibilityTester(HttpUser):
wait_time = between(1, 3)
def on_start(self):
"""Initialize comprehensive accessibility testing"""
self.visited_pages = set()
self.pages_to_check = deque(['/'])
self.accessibility_issues = []
self.accessibility_stats = defaultdict(int)
self.wcag_violations = []
self.base_domain = None
# Initialize crawler
self._initialize_crawler()
def _initialize_crawler(self):
"""Initialize the accessibility crawler"""
response = self.client.get('/', name="INIT: Homepage accessibility check")
if response.status_code == 200:
self.base_domain = urlparse(self.client.base_url).netloc
print(f"Starting comprehensive accessibility testing for: {self.base_domain}")
else:
print(f"Failed to access homepage: {response.status_code}")
@task(5)
def crawl_and_test_accessibility(self):
"""Main crawling task to test accessibility"""
if not self.pages_to_check:
return
current_page = self.pages_to_check.popleft()
if current_page in self.visited_pages:
return
self.visited_pages.add(current_page)
response = self.client.get(current_page, name=f"CRAWL: {current_page}")
if response.status_code == 200:
self._test_page_accessibility(current_page, response.text)
self._find_more_pages(response.text)
else:
print(f"Cannot access page for accessibility testing: {current_page}")
def _test_page_accessibility(self, page_url, html_content):
"""Test comprehensive accessibility on a page"""
self.accessibility_stats['total_pages'] += 1
# Run all accessibility tests
self._test_images(page_url, html_content)
self._test_forms(page_url, html_content)
self._test_headings(page_url, html_content)
self._test_links(page_url, html_content)
self._test_aria(page_url, html_content)
self._test_semantic_html(page_url, html_content)
def _test_images(self, page_url, html_content):
"""Test image accessibility"""
img_tags = re.findall(r'<img[^>]*>', html_content, re.IGNORECASE)
for img_tag in img_tags:
self.accessibility_stats['total_images'] += 1
if 'alt=' not in img_tag.lower():
self._record_issue(page_url, 'HIGH', 'Image missing alt attribute', 'WCAG 1.1.1', img_tag[:100])
else:
alt_match = re.search(r'alt=["\']([^"\']*)["\']', img_tag, re.IGNORECASE)
if alt_match:
alt_text = alt_match.group(1).strip()
if not alt_text and 'role="presentation"' not in img_tag.lower():
self._record_issue(page_url, 'MEDIUM', 'Image has empty alt text', 'WCAG 1.1.1', img_tag[:100])
elif alt_text.lower() in ['image', 'picture', 'photo', 'img']:
self._record_issue(page_url, 'MEDIUM', f'Generic alt text: "{alt_text}"', 'WCAG 1.1.1', img_tag[:100])
def _test_forms(self, page_url, html_content):
"""Test form accessibility"""
form_elements = re.findall(r'<(input|textarea|select)[^>]*>', html_content, re.IGNORECASE)
for element in form_elements:
self.accessibility_stats['total_form_elements'] += 1
# Skip certain input types
if any(t in element.lower() for t in ['type="hidden"', 'type="submit"', 'type="button"']):
continue
id_match = re.search(r'id=["\']([^"\']*)["\']', element, re.IGNORECASE)
if id_match:
element_id = id_match.group(1)
label_pattern = f'<label[^>]*for=["\']?{re.escape(element_id)}["\']?[^>]*>'
if not re.search(label_pattern, html_content, re.IGNORECASE):
if 'aria-label=' not in element.lower() and 'aria-labelledby=' not in element.lower():
self._record_issue(page_url, 'HIGH', f'Form element missing label: {element_id}', 'WCAG 1.3.1', element[:100])
# Check required fields
if 'required' in element.lower() and 'aria-required=' not in element.lower():
self._record_issue(page_url, 'MEDIUM', 'Required field missing aria-required', 'WCAG 3.3.2', element[:100])
def _test_headings(self, page_url, html_content):
"""Test heading structure"""
headings = re.findall(r'<(h[1-6])[^>]*>(.*?)</\1>', html_content, re.IGNORECASE | re.DOTALL)
if not headings:
self._record_issue(page_url, 'HIGH', 'Page has no heading structure', 'WCAG 1.3.1', '')
return
heading_levels = [int(h[0][1]) for h in headings]
# Check if starts with h1
if heading_levels[0] != 1:
self._record_issue(page_url, 'MEDIUM', f'Page does not start with h1', 'WCAG 1.3.1', '')
# Check for heading level skips
for i in range(1, len(heading_levels)):
if heading_levels[i] > heading_levels[i-1] + 1:
self._record_issue(page_url, 'MEDIUM', f'Heading level skip: h{heading_levels[i-1]} to h{heading_levels[i]}', 'WCAG 1.3.1', '')
# Check for empty headings
for heading_tag, heading_text in headings:
clean_text = re.sub(r'<[^>]+>', '', heading_text).strip()
if not clean_text:
self._record_issue(page_url, 'HIGH', f'Empty {heading_tag.upper()} heading', 'WCAG 2.4.6', '')
def _test_links(self, page_url, html_content):
"""Test link accessibility"""
for link_match in re.finditer(r'<a[^>]*>(.*?)</a>', html_content, re.IGNORECASE | re.DOTALL):
link_tag = link_match.group(0)
link_text = link_match.group(1).strip()
clean_link_text = re.sub(r'<[^>]+>', '', link_text).strip()
self.accessibility_stats['total_links'] += 1
if not clean_link_text:
if 'aria-label=' not in link_tag.lower() and 'title=' not in link_tag.lower():
self._record_issue(page_url, 'HIGH', 'Link has no accessible text', 'WCAG 2.4.4', link_tag[:100])
elif clean_link_text.lower() in ['click here', 'read more', 'more', 'link', 'here']:
self._record_issue(page_url, 'MEDIUM', f'Generic link text: "{clean_link_text}"', 'WCAG 2.4.4', link_tag[:100])
def _test_aria(self, page_url, html_content):
"""Test ARIA implementation"""
# Check for main landmark
if 'role="main"' not in html_content.lower() and '<main' not in html_content.lower():
self._record_issue(page_url, 'MEDIUM', 'Page missing main landmark', 'WCAG 1.3.1', '')
# Check for invalid ARIA attributes (basic check)
aria_attributes = re.findall(r'aria-([a-zA-Z-]+)=', html_content, re.IGNORECASE)
valid_aria = ['label', 'labelledby', 'describedby', 'hidden', 'expanded', 'controls', 'live', 'required']
for attr in aria_attributes:
if attr not in valid_aria:
self._record_issue(page_url, 'LOW', f'Unknown ARIA attribute: aria-{attr}', 'WCAG 4.1.2', '')
def _test_semantic_html(self, page_url, html_content):
"""Test semantic HTML usage"""
semantic_elements = ['header', 'nav', 'main', 'article', 'section', 'aside', 'footer']
found_semantic = []
for element in semantic_elements:
if f'<{element}' in html_content.lower():
found_semantic.append(element)
if len(found_semantic) < 2:
self._record_issue(page_url, 'LOW', f'Limited semantic HTML (found: {", ".join(found_semantic)})', 'WCAG 1.3.1', '')
def _find_more_pages(self, html_content):
"""Find more internal pages to test"""
if len(self.pages_to_check) > 20: # Limit crawling
return
links = re.findall(r'<a[^>]+href=["\']([^"\']+)["\']', html_content, re.IGNORECASE)
for link in links:
if self._is_internal_link(link) and link not in self.visited_pages:
normalized_link = self._normalize_url(link)
if normalized_link:
self.pages_to_check.append(normalized_link)
def _is_internal_link(self, link):
"""Check if link is internal"""
if link.startswith('/'):
return True
if link.startswith('http'):
return urlparse(link).netloc == self.base_domain
return not link.startswith(('mailto:', 'tel:', 'javascript:', '#'))
def _normalize_url(self, link):
"""Normalize URL for consistency"""
try:
if link.startswith('/'):
return link.split('#')[0] # Remove fragments
elif link.startswith('http'):
parsed = urlparse(link)
if parsed.netloc == self.base_domain:
return parsed.path
return None
except:
return None
def _record_issue(self, page_url, severity, description, wcag_guideline, element):
"""Record accessibility issue"""
issue = {
'page': page_url,
'severity': severity,
'description': description,
'wcag_guideline': wcag_guideline,
'element': element[:200] if element else '',
'timestamp': time.time()
}
self.accessibility_issues.append(issue)
self.accessibility_stats['total_issues'] += 1
if wcag_guideline:
self.wcag_violations.append(wcag_guideline)
print(f"ACCESSIBILITY ISSUE [{severity}]: {description} ({wcag_guideline}) on {page_url}")
@task(1)
def generate_accessibility_report(self):
"""Generate accessibility report"""
if len(self.visited_pages) < 3:
return
high_issues = [i for i in self.accessibility_issues if i['severity'] == 'HIGH']
medium_issues = [i for i in self.accessibility_issues if i['severity'] == 'MEDIUM']
print(f"ACCESSIBILITY REPORT: {len(self.accessibility_issues)} total issues "
f"({len(high_issues)} high, {len(medium_issues)} medium) "
f"across {len(self.visited_pages)} pages")
def on_stop(self):
"""Final accessibility report"""
print("\n=== COMPREHENSIVE ACCESSIBILITY TEST COMPLETE ===")
print(f"Pages tested: {len(self.visited_pages)}")
print(f"Total accessibility issues: {len(self.accessibility_issues)}")
print(f"WCAG violations: {len(set(self.wcag_violations))}")
if self.accessibility_issues:
print("\nTOP ACCESSIBILITY ISSUES:")
for issue in self.accessibility_issues[:5]:
print(f" - [{issue['severity']}] {issue['description']} ({issue['wcag_guideline']})")
Advanced WCAG Compliance Testing
from locust import HttpUser, task, between
import json
import time
import re
class AdvancedWCAGTester(HttpUser):
wait_time = between(2, 4)
@task(3)
def test_wcag_aa_compliance(self):
"""Test specific WCAG AA compliance requirements"""
pages = ['/', '/about', '/contact', '/services']
for page in pages:
response = self.client.get(page, name=f"WCAG AA: {page}")
if response.status_code == 200:
self._test_color_contrast_requirements(page, response.text)
self._test_focus_management(page, response.text)
self._test_keyboard_navigation(page, response.text)
def _test_color_contrast_requirements(self, page_url, html_content):
"""Test color contrast indicators"""
# Look for potential low contrast in inline styles
styles = re.findall(r'style=["\']([^"\']*)["\']', html_content, re.IGNORECASE)
for style in styles:
if 'color:' in style.lower() and 'background' in style.lower():
# Basic check for obvious low contrast patterns
if '#fff' in style.lower() and any(c in style.lower() for c in ['#f', '#e']):
print(f"POTENTIAL LOW CONTRAST: {style[:50]} on {page_url}")
def _test_focus_management(self, page_url, html_content):
"""Test focus management elements"""
# Check for skip links
if not re.search(r'<a[^>]*href=["\']#[^"\']*["\'][^>]*>.*?skip.*?</a>', html_content, re.IGNORECASE):
print(f"MISSING SKIP LINK: {page_url}")
# Check for positive tabindex (anti-pattern)
positive_tabindex = re.findall(r'tabindex=["\']([1-9][0-9]*)["\']', html_content)
if positive_tabindex:
print(f"POSITIVE TABINDEX FOUND: {positive_tabindex} on {page_url}")
def _test_keyboard_navigation(self, page_url, html_content):
"""Test keyboard navigation support"""
# Check interactive elements for keyboard support
interactive_elements = re.findall(r'<(button|a|input|select|textarea)[^>]*>', html_content, re.IGNORECASE)
for element in interactive_elements:
if 'onclick=' in element.lower() and element.lower().startswith('<div'):
print(f"NON-SEMANTIC INTERACTIVE ELEMENT: {element[:50]} on {page_url}")
@task(1)
def validate_html_semantics(self):
"""Validate HTML semantic structure"""
response = self.client.get('/', name="HTML Semantics Validation")
if response.status_code == 200:
# Check document structure
html = response.text.lower()
required_elements = ['<title', '<main', '<h1']
for element in required_elements:
if element not in html:
print(f"MISSING REQUIRED ELEMENT: {element}")
# Check for proper landmark structure
landmarks = ['header', 'nav', 'main', 'footer']
found_landmarks = [l for l in landmarks if f'<{l}' in html]
if len(found_landmarks) < 3:
print(f"INSUFFICIENT LANDMARKS: Only found {found_landmarks}")
Key Accessibility Features
- Progressive Complexity: Simple → Comprehensive → Advanced testing levels
- WCAG Compliance: Tests against WCAG 2.1 guidelines with specific rule references
- Core Accessibility Checks: Alt text, form labels, heading structure, link text
- Semantic HTML: HTML5 semantic element validation
- ARIA Support: Basic ARIA attribute and landmark testing
- Focus Management: Skip links and keyboard navigation testing
This guide provides three levels of accessibility testing to match different user needs and expertise levels.