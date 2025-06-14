This guide demonstrates automated accessibility testing using axe-core library injected into web pages via Playwright. This provides the most comprehensive and accurate WCAG compliance testing available.

Use Cases

Automated WCAG 2.1 AA/AAA compliance scanning

Comprehensive accessibility rule validation

Real browser accessibility testing with industry-standard tools

Detailed violation reporting with specific remediation guidance

Large-scale accessibility auditing across entire websites

Simple Axe-Core Accessibility Testing

from locust import task from locust_plugins.users.playwright import PlaywrightUser, PageWithRetry, pw, event import json class SimpleAxeAccessibilityTester(PlaywrightUser): def on_start(self): """Initialize axe-core accessibility testing""" self.accessibility_violations = [] self.pages_tested = 0 self.discovered_pages = [] @task(5) @pw async def test_page_accessibility_with_axe(self, page: PageWithRetry): """Test page accessibility using axe-core""" if self.pages_tested == 0: # Start with homepage and discover pages await self._test_axe_accessibility(page, '/') await self._discover_pages(page) self.pages_tested += 1 elif self.discovered_pages: # Test discovered pages import random page_url = random.choice(self.discovered_pages) await self._test_axe_accessibility(page, page_url) async def _discover_pages(self, page: PageWithRetry): """Discover internal pages to test""" if self.discovered_pages: return # Find internal links links = await page.locator('a[href^="/"], a[href^="./"], a[href*="' + page.url.split('/')[2] + '"]').all() for link in links[:20]: # Limit to 20 pages try: href = await link.get_attribute('href') if href and self._is_valid_page_link(href): self.discovered_pages.append(href) except: pass print(f"Discovered {len(self.discovered_pages)} pages for axe testing") def _is_valid_page_link(self, href): """Check if href is a valid page link to test""" if not href or href in self.discovered_pages: return False # Skip resources and external protocols skip_patterns = ['#', 'mailto:', 'tel:', 'javascript:', '.pdf', '.jpg', '.jpeg', '.png', '.gif', '.css', '.js', '.zip'] return not any(pattern in href.lower() for pattern in skip_patterns) async def _test_axe_accessibility(self, page: PageWithRetry, page_url: str): """Test accessibility using axe-core on a single page""" current_violations = [] async with event(self, f"AXE ACCESSIBILITY: {page_url}"): await page.goto(page_url) # Inject axe-core library await self._inject_axe_core(page) # Run axe accessibility scan axe_results = await self._run_axe_scan(page) if axe_results and axe_results.get('violations'): violations = axe_results['violations'] current_violations = self._process_axe_violations(page_url, violations) # Report violations to LoadForge violation_count = len(violations) critical_count = len([v for v in violations if v.get('impact') == 'critical']) serious_count = len([v for v in violations if v.get('impact') == 'serious']) failure_msg = f"❌ {violation_count} axe violations ({critical_count} critical, {serious_count} serious)" raise Exception(failure_msg) else: print(f"✅ {page_url} - No accessibility violations found") async def _inject_axe_core(self, page: PageWithRetry): """Inject axe-core library into the page""" # Load axe-core from CDN await page.add_script_tag(url="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/axe-core/4.8.2/axe.min.js") # Wait for axe to be available await page.wait_for_function("typeof axe !== 'undefined'") async def _run_axe_scan(self, page: PageWithRetry): """Run axe accessibility scan on the current page""" try: # Configure axe to run WCAG 2.1 AA rules axe_config = { 'runOnly': { 'type': 'tag', 'values': ['wcag2a', 'wcag2aa', 'wcag21aa'] } } # Run axe scan results = await page.evaluate(""" (config) => { return new Promise((resolve) => { axe.run(config, (err, results) => { if (err) { resolve(null); } else { resolve(results); } }); }); } """, axe_config) return results except Exception as e: print(f"Error running axe scan: {str(e)}") return None def _process_axe_violations(self, page_url, violations): """Process and log axe violations""" processed_violations = [] for violation in violations: violation_data = { 'page': page_url, 'rule_id': violation.get('id', 'unknown'), 'impact': violation.get('impact', 'unknown'), 'description': violation.get('description', ''), 'help': violation.get('help', ''), 'help_url': violation.get('helpUrl', ''), 'nodes_count': len(violation.get('nodes', [])), 'tags': violation.get('tags', []) } processed_violations.append(violation_data) self.accessibility_violations.append(violation_data) # Log violation details impact = violation_data['impact'].upper() rule_id = violation_data['rule_id'] description = violation_data['description'] nodes_count = violation_data['nodes_count'] print(f"AXE VIOLATION [{impact}]: {rule_id} - {description} ({nodes_count} elements) on {page_url}") return processed_violations @task(1) @pw async def run_comprehensive_axe_scan(self, page: PageWithRetry): """Run comprehensive axe scan with all rules""" async with event(self, "Comprehensive Axe Scan"): await page.goto('/') # Inject axe-core await self._inject_axe_core(page) # Run comprehensive scan with all rules comprehensive_results = await page.evaluate(""" () => { return new Promise((resolve) => { // Run all axe rules axe.run((err, results) => { if (err) { resolve(null); } else { resolve({ violations: results.violations.length, passes: results.passes.length, incomplete: results.incomplete.length, inapplicable: results.inapplicable.length, total_rules: results.violations.length + results.passes.length + results.incomplete.length + results.inapplicable.length }); } }); }); } """) if comprehensive_results: print(f"COMPREHENSIVE AXE SCAN: {comprehensive_results['violations']} violations, " f"{comprehensive_results['passes']} passes, " f"{comprehensive_results['total_rules']} total rules checked") def on_stop(self): """Final axe accessibility report""" print("

" + "="*50) print("AXE ACCESSIBILITY TEST COMPLETE") print("="*50) print(f"Pages tested: {len(self.discovered_pages) + 1}") print(f"Total axe violations: {len(self.accessibility_violations)}") if self.accessibility_violations: # Group violations by impact impact_counts = {} for violation in self.accessibility_violations: impact = violation['impact'] impact_counts[impact] = impact_counts.get(impact, 0) + 1 print(f"

VIOLATIONS BY IMPACT:") for impact, count in sorted(impact_counts.items()): print(f" {impact.upper()}: {count}") print(f"

TOP VIOLATIONS:") for violation in self.accessibility_violations[:5]: print(f"❌ [{violation['impact'].upper()}] {violation['rule_id']}: {violation['description']}") print(f" Page: {violation['page']} ({violation['nodes_count']} elements)") else: print("✅ No accessibility violations found!")

Comprehensive Axe-Core Site Scanning

from locust import task from locust_plugins.users.playwright import PlaywrightUser, PageWithRetry, pw, event import json class ComprehensiveAxeSiteTester(PlaywrightUser): def on_start(self): """Initialize comprehensive axe site testing""" self.all_violations = [] self.pages_scanned = set() self.pages_to_scan = [] self.scan_summary = { 'total_pages': 0, 'total_violations': 0, 'critical_violations': 0, 'serious_violations': 0, 'moderate_violations': 0, 'minor_violations': 0 } @task(3) @pw async def comprehensive_site_scan(self, page: PageWithRetry): """Comprehensive axe scan across entire site""" if not self.pages_to_scan: await self._discover_all_pages(page) if self.pages_to_scan: page_url = self.pages_to_scan.pop(0) if page_url not in self.pages_scanned: await self._comprehensive_axe_test(page, page_url) self.pages_scanned.add(page_url) async def _discover_all_pages(self, page: PageWithRetry): """Discover all internal pages for comprehensive testing""" async with event(self, "Site Discovery"): await page.goto('/') # Get all internal links links = await page.locator('a[href]').all() for link in links[:50]: # Limit to 50 pages for comprehensive testing try: href = await link.get_attribute('href') if href and self._is_internal_page(href, page.url): normalized_url = self._normalize_url(href, page.url) if normalized_url and normalized_url not in self.pages_to_scan: self.pages_to_scan.append(normalized_url) except: pass print(f"Discovered {len(self.pages_to_scan)} pages for comprehensive axe scanning") def _is_internal_page(self, href, base_url): """Check if URL is internal page""" if not href: return False # Skip anchors, external protocols, and resources skip_patterns = ['#', 'mailto:', 'tel:', 'javascript:', '.pdf', '.jpg', '.jpeg', '.png', '.gif', '.css', '.js', '.zip', '.doc', '.xml'] if any(pattern in href.lower() for pattern in skip_patterns): return False # Check if internal if href.startswith('/'): return True elif href.startswith('http'): base_domain = base_url.split('/')[2] return base_domain in href else: return True # Relative links def _normalize_url(self, href, base_url): """Normalize URL for consistency""" if href.startswith('/'): return href elif href.startswith('http'): base_domain = base_url.split('/')[2] if base_domain in href: return '/' + href.split(base_domain, 1)[1].lstrip('/') else: # Relative URL return '/' + href.lstrip('./') return None async def _comprehensive_axe_test(self, page: PageWithRetry, page_url: str): """Comprehensive axe test on a single page""" async with event(self, f"COMPREHENSIVE AXE: {page_url}"): await page.goto(page_url) # Inject axe-core await self._inject_axe_core(page) # Run comprehensive axe scan with all rule sets axe_results = await self._run_comprehensive_axe_scan(page) if axe_results: self._process_comprehensive_results(page_url, axe_results) violations = axe_results.get('violations', []) if violations: critical = len([v for v in violations if v.get('impact') == 'critical']) serious = len([v for v in violations if v.get('impact') == 'serious']) failure_msg = f"❌ {len(violations)} axe violations ({critical} critical, {serious} serious)" raise Exception(failure_msg) else: print(f"✅ {page_url} - No violations found") async def _inject_axe_core(self, page: PageWithRetry): """Inject axe-core library""" await page.add_script_tag(url="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/axe-core/4.8.2/axe.min.js") await page.wait_for_function("typeof axe !== 'undefined'") async def _run_comprehensive_axe_scan(self, page: PageWithRetry): """Run comprehensive axe scan with all rules""" try: # Configure comprehensive scan axe_config = { 'runOnly': { 'type': 'tag', 'values': ['wcag2a', 'wcag2aa', 'wcag21aa', 'wcag22aa', 'best-practice', 'experimental'] } } results = await page.evaluate(""" (config) => { return new Promise((resolve) => { axe.run(config, (err, results) => { if (err) { resolve(null); } else { resolve(results); } }); }); } """, axe_config) return results except Exception as e: print(f"Error running comprehensive axe scan: {str(e)}") return None def _process_comprehensive_results(self, page_url, results): """Process comprehensive axe results""" violations = results.get('violations', []) self.scan_summary['total_pages'] += 1 self.scan_summary['total_violations'] += len(violations) for violation in violations: impact = violation.get('impact', 'unknown') # Count by impact if impact == 'critical': self.scan_summary['critical_violations'] += 1 elif impact == 'serious': self.scan_summary['serious_violations'] += 1 elif impact == 'moderate': self.scan_summary['moderate_violations'] += 1 elif impact == 'minor': self.scan_summary['minor_violations'] += 1 # Store detailed violation violation_detail = { 'page': page_url, 'rule_id': violation.get('id'), 'impact': impact, 'description': violation.get('description'), 'help': violation.get('help'), 'help_url': violation.get('helpUrl'), 'tags': violation.get('tags', []), 'nodes': len(violation.get('nodes', [])) } self.all_violations.append(violation_detail) # Log violation print(f"AXE [{impact.upper()}]: {violation_detail['rule_id']} - {violation_detail['description']} " f"({violation_detail['nodes']} elements) on {page_url}") @task(1) @pw async def generate_accessibility_audit_report(self, page: PageWithRetry): """Generate comprehensive accessibility audit report""" if self.scan_summary['total_pages'] < 3: return async with event(self, "Accessibility Audit Report"): # Calculate compliance score total_possible_score = self.scan_summary['total_pages'] * 100 penalty_score = ( self.scan_summary['critical_violations'] * 10 + self.scan_summary['serious_violations'] * 5 + self.scan_summary['moderate_violations'] * 2 + self.scan_summary['minor_violations'] * 1 ) compliance_score = max(0, 100 - (penalty_score / total_possible_score * 100)) print(f"

ACCESSIBILITY AUDIT REPORT:") print(f"Pages scanned: {self.scan_summary['total_pages']}") print(f"Total violations: {self.scan_summary['total_violations']}") print(f"Critical: {self.scan_summary['critical_violations']}") print(f"Serious: {self.scan_summary['serious_violations']}") print(f"Moderate: {self.scan_summary['moderate_violations']}") print(f"Minor: {self.scan_summary['minor_violations']}") print(f"Compliance Score: {compliance_score:.1f}/100") def on_stop(self): """Final comprehensive report""" print("

" + "="*60) print("COMPREHENSIVE AXE ACCESSIBILITY AUDIT COMPLETE") print("="*60) print(f"Total pages scanned: {len(self.pages_scanned)}") print(f"Total violations found: {len(self.all_violations)}") if self.all_violations: # Top violation types rule_counts = {} for violation in self.all_violations: rule_id = violation['rule_id'] rule_counts[rule_id] = rule_counts.get(rule_id, 0) + 1 print("

TOP VIOLATION TYPES:") sorted_rules = sorted(rule_counts.items(), key=lambda x: x[1], reverse=True) for rule_id, count in sorted_rules[:10]: print(f" {rule_id}: {count} violations") # Most problematic pages page_counts = {} for violation in self.all_violations: page = violation['page'] page_counts[page] = page_counts.get(page, 0) + 1 print("

MOST PROBLEMATIC PAGES:") sorted_pages = sorted(page_counts.items(), key=lambda x: x[1], reverse=True) for page, count in sorted_pages[:5]: print(f" {page}: {count} violations") else: print("✅ No accessibility violations found across entire site!")

Key Axe-Core Features

Industry Standard: Uses axe-core, the same engine used by accessibility professionals Comprehensive WCAG Coverage: Tests WCAG 2.1 AA/AAA compliance automatically Detailed Violation Reports: Specific rule violations with remediation guidance Real Browser Testing: Accurate results from actual browser rendering Scalable Site Auditing: Can scan entire websites automatically LoadForge Integration: Violations show as failures in LoadForge reports Professional Reporting: Impact levels (critical, serious, moderate, minor)

This axe-core integration provides enterprise-grade accessibility testing that matches tools used by accessibility consultants and compliance teams.