QA Series: Checking for broken links

Until now, LoadForge specialised in high-scale HTTP load tests—perfect for pushing millions of virtual users against your APIs. That’s still core, but some questions live *inside* the browser: Largest Contentful Paint (LCP), flaky JavaScript flows, third-party widgets, visual shifts... Today you can test those too.
TLDR: Automated link crawlers efficiently detect and report broken links, improving SEO and user experience by scheduling regular checks and integrating notifications, allowing QA teams to proactively address issues without manual effort.
•3 min read
Part of our QA Testing Series
Broken links are more than just user experience killers—they hurt your SEO rankings, damage credibility, and can cost you conversions. But manually checking every link on your website? That's time-consuming and error-prone.
The Smart Way: Automated Link Crawling
Instead of clicking through your site manually, modern QA teams use automated crawlers that systematically discover and validate every link on your website. Here's how it works:
Intelligent Site Crawling
Starts from your homepage and follows every internal link
Discovers pages organically, just like search engines do
Validates both internal navigation and external references
Checks for redirect chains, anchor links, and 404 errors
Real-Time Link Health Monitoring
Detects broken internal links that hurt navigation
Validates external links that may have changed or disappeared
Identifies redirect chains that slow down page loads
Finds missing anchor links within pages
Schedule It and Forget It
The best part? You can schedule these checks to run automatically:
Weekly site-wide scans to catch issues before users do
Pre-deployment validation as part of your CI/CD pipeline
Post-update verification after content changes
Continuous monitoring for high-traffic sites
Get Notified When Things Break
When broken links are detected, you'll know immediately through:
Email alerts sent to your development team
Slack notifications in your QA channel
Zapier integrations to connect with your existing workflow tools
Dashboard reports with detailed breakdowns by page and severity
This means your team can fix issues proactively instead of waiting for user complaints or discovering problems during routine maintenance.
Example Output
LoadForge automatically reports on any errors as an overall error percentage, but the script below also outputs debug logs: