QA Series: Image Validation and Sizing Limits
TLDR: Automated image validation using crawlers helps QA teams ensure accessibility compliance, improve SEO, and enhance user experience by detecting broken images, missing alt text, and oversized files, while allowing customization and seamless integration into existing workflows to address issues proactively.
June 23, 2025
Part of our QA Testing Series
Broken images and missing alt text aren't just accessibility issues—they hurt your SEO rankings, create poor user experiences, and can even trigger legal compliance problems. But manually checking every image across your website? That's a nightmare at scale.
¶The Smart Way: Automated Image Crawling
Instead of clicking through every page to check images manually, modern QA teams use automated crawlers that systematically discover and validate every image on your website. Here's how it works:
Intelligent Image Discovery
Crawls every page and finds all image elements automatically
Validates
<img>,
<picture>, video posters, and favicon links
Checks responsive image implementations (srcset, sizes)
Tests both internal and external image references
Comprehensive Image Health Checks
Detects broken images (404 errors) before users see them
Validates alt text for WCAG accessibility compliance
Identifies oversized images that slow down page loads
Finds missing width/height attributes that cause layout shifts
¶Configure Your Standards
The best part? You can set your own quality standards right in the script:
Custom size limits - Flag images over your specified MB threshold
Alt text requirements - Enforce minimum and maximum character limits
External image checking - Choose whether to validate third-party images
Modern format testing - Check for WebP, AVIF optimization opportunities
¶Schedule It and Forget It
Run these validations automatically to catch issues before they impact users:
Pre-deployment checks to prevent bad images from going live
Weekly accessibility audits to maintain WCAG compliance
Performance monitoring to catch oversized images
Post-content-update validation after editorial changes
¶Get Notified When Issues Arise
When image problems are detected, you'll know immediately through:
Email alerts with detailed issue breakdowns by severity
Slack notifications in your accessibility or QA channels
Zapier integrations to connect with your existing workflow tools
Dashboard reports showing trends and top problematic pages
This proactive approach means you can fix accessibility and performance issues before they affect users or search rankings.
¶Example Output
LoadForge automatically pass/fails tests for you, but, this script also provides detailed output:
[from worker loadforge-684fb9541238f9_5fef384110574fbb9a1b80434dd399f8] Starting image validation
[from worker loadforge-684fb9541238f9_5fef384110574fbb9a1b80434dd399f8] Max image size limit: 1.0MB
[from worker loadforge-684fb9541238f9_5fef384110574fbb9a1b80434dd399f8] ⚠️ Oversized image (1.21MB): /testimonials/marni.png on /
[from worker loadforge-684fb9541238f9_5fef384110574fbb9a1b80434dd399f8] ❌ Image error (400): /_next/image?url=%2Fvanta%2Fsoc2.webp&w=828&q=75 on /
[from worker loadforge-684fb9541238f9_5fef384110574fbb9a1b80434dd399f8] ❌ Image error (400): /_next/image?url=%2Fvanta%2Fgdpr.webp&w=828&q=75 on /
[from worker loadforge-684fb9541238f9_3cd1c2b95ca144758c5db66225d949f2] ❌ Image error (400): /_next/image?url=%2Fvanta%2Fsoc2.webp&w=828&q=75 on /company
[from worker loadforge-684fb9541238f9_3cd1c2b95ca144758c5db66225d949f2] ❌ Image error (400): /_next/image?url=%2Fvanta%2Fgdpr.webp&w=828&q=75 on /company
[from worker loadforge-684fb9541238f9_3cd1c2b95ca144758c5db66225d949f2] ⚠️ Oversized image (1.21MB): /testimonials/marni.png on /
[from worker loadforge-684fb9541238f9_3cd1c2b95ca144758c5db66225d949f2] ⚠️ Oversized image (1.15MB): /screenshots/desktop.png on /product
¶Ready to Start?
Setting up automated image validation is straightforward. We've created LoadForge scripts at three different complexity levels to match your needs.
Get the complete image validation scripts →
Choose your level:
Simple: Basic broken images and alt text validation with configurable size limits
Comprehensive: Full validation including responsive images and external links
Advanced: Modern format testing, CDN performance, and SEO optimization
Don't let image issues damage your site's accessibility, performance, or search rankings. Automate the validation, set your quality standards, and maintain perfect images without the manual work.
