Static site
Load test static sites and resources automatically with crawlers.
Laravel
Flexible testing including login, state, csrf and more for apps/APIs.
Django / Flask
Flexible Python API testing, with wizards or python scripts.
WordPress
Test posts, categories, content and more automatically.
Woocommerce
Test your online store, products, checkout and more.
Prestashop
Load test your Prestashop ecommerce site at scale.
Joomla
Test your Joomla site and components.
Drupal
Load test your Drupal website, CMS, and modules.
NextJS
Load test dynamic NextJS sites with ease.
React
Test React applications, components and APIs.
REST API
Test any REST API platform, with the most scalable testing platform.
GraphQL API
Fully test GraphQL APIs at scale, from multiple locations.
LoadForge can test any HTTP/S website, API, or application. Learn more →