PrestaShop Guides

Essential Performance Tips For A Faster Prestashop
To ensure your PrestaShop store runs at peak performance, it's crucial to optimize your server configuration. This involves selecting the right hosting environment, establishing an efficient server stack with either Apache or Nginx, and configuring PHP and MySQL/MariaDB to meet...
Increasing Your Prestashop Stores Database Efficiency
To optimize and scale your PrestaShop store effectively, it's essential to have a solid understanding of its database structure. PrestaShop's database is the backbone of your online store, housing everything from product details and customer data to order histories and...
Setting Up Your Prestashop Environment For Load Testing With Loadforge
In the fast-paced world of e-commerce, your website is not just a storefront; it's a dynamic and scalable digital asset that needs to meet the demands of countless users simultaneously. For PrestaShop environments, load testing becomes a crucial part of...