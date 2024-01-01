Caddy Guides

Available Guides
Effortless Let's Encrypt SSL with Caddy: A Comprehensive Configuration Guide
This guide describes how to use Caddy for secure, automated SSL/TLS certificate management through seamless Let's Encrypt integration, emphasizing its simplicity, flexibility, and advanced configuration options for web services.
Boost PHP Performance and Security: Switch from Nginx to Caddy Server
Caddy Server simplifies web server management for PHP applications with automatic HTTPS, easy configuration, and enhanced security, making it a robust alternative to Nginx.
Boost PHP Performance with Caddy: A Comprehensive Optimization Guide
This guide focuses on optimizing Caddy web server and PHP integration through FastCGI, covering key areas like configuration, caching, PHP-FPM optimization, security practices, and load testing to enhance the performance and security of PHP-based web applications.
Optimizing Caddy Web Server: Techniques for Enhanced Performance and Security
Caddy is a versatile, open-source web server that simplifies web administration tasks with automatic HTTPS, minimal configuration, extensibility, and robust features for performance optimization, security enhancements, and modern protocol support.