Efficiently Scraping Page Resources

Overview

LoadForge provides a seamless integration with the HttpUserWithResources plugin for Locust, which facilitates the automatic retrieval of crucial web page resources.

While LoadForge offers the automatic retrieval of resources, it's recommended to construct your test in a manner where resources of interest are fetched manually. This is essential because LoadForge won't execute JavaScript. Hence, for AJAX resources, you might want to manually specify them. Alternatively, you can upload a browser recording in the .har format to achieve the same result.

Have You Checked Out the Wizard? LoadForge boasts a comprehensive wizard for test generation. This wizard can meticulously identify all the static content on your domain and incorporate it into your test file without any hassle!

Crafting the Code

The provided code snippet is designed to request the root of your website (i.e., "/"). Additionally, it will download any matches found for the regular expression: .*[^(js|png|css|gif|woff)]$ .

To put it simply, it fetches resources with file extensions: .js, .png, .css, .gif, or .woff.

from locust_plugins.users import HttpUserWithResources from locust import task class TestUserWithResources(HttpUserWithResources): # The following default values can be modified as per requirements: # bundle_resource_stats=False # default_resource_filter=".*[^(js)]$" @task def include_resources_default(self): self.client.get("/cart") @task def include_resources_true(self): self.client.get("/", resource_filter=".*[^(js|png|css|gif|woff)]$") @task def include_resources_false(self): self.client.get("/dashboard", include_resources=False)