Simple Serverless Testing

This guide shows how to test serverless functions and measure cold start performance. Perfect for testing serverless APIs and function-based architectures.

Use Cases

Test serverless function response times

Measure cold start performance

Validate function scaling behavior

Test different serverless providers

Simple Implementation

from locust import task, HttpUser import time import random class ServerlessTestUser(HttpUser): def on_start(self): # Serverless function endpoints to test self.functions = { "aws_lambda": { "url": "https://your-api-id.execute-api.region.amazonaws.com/prod/function", "name": "AWS Lambda" }, "vercel": { "url": "https://your-app.vercel.app/api/function", "name": "Vercel Function" }, "netlify": { "url": "https://your-app.netlify.app/.netlify/functions/function", "name": "Netlify Function" } } # Test payloads self.test_payloads = [ {"message": "Hello World"}, {"data": {"user_id": 123, "action": "test"}}, {"query": "simple test query"}, {} # Empty payload ] @task(3) def test_aws_lambda(self): """Test AWS Lambda function""" if "aws_lambda" in self.functions: function = self.functions["aws_lambda"] payload = random.choice(self.test_payloads) start_time = time.time() with self.client.post( function["url"], json=payload, name="AWS Lambda" ) as response: response_time = (time.time() - start_time) * 1000 if response.status_code == 200: print(f"AWS Lambda: {response_time:.0f}ms") # Check for cold start indicators if response_time > 1000: # > 1 second might be cold start print(f"AWS Lambda: Possible cold start ({response_time:.0f}ms)") else: response.failure(f"AWS Lambda error: {response.status_code}") @task(3) def test_vercel_function(self): """Test Vercel Function""" if "vercel" in self.functions: function = self.functions["vercel"] payload = random.choice(self.test_payloads) start_time = time.time() with self.client.post( function["url"], json=payload, name="Vercel Function" ) as response: response_time = (time.time() - start_time) * 1000 if response.status_code == 200: print(f"Vercel Function: {response_time:.0f}ms") # Vercel functions typically have faster cold starts if response_time > 500: print(f"Vercel Function: Possible cold start ({response_time:.0f}ms)") else: response.failure(f"Vercel Function error: {response.status_code}") @task(2) def test_netlify_function(self): """Test Netlify Function""" if "netlify" in self.functions: function = self.functions["netlify"] payload = random.choice(self.test_payloads) start_time = time.time() with self.client.post( function["url"], json=payload, name="Netlify Function" ) as response: response_time = (time.time() - start_time) * 1000 if response.status_code == 200: print(f"Netlify Function: {response_time:.0f}ms") if response_time > 800: print(f"Netlify Function: Possible cold start ({response_time:.0f}ms)") else: response.failure(f"Netlify Function error: {response.status_code}") @task(2) def test_cold_start_behavior(self): """Test cold start behavior by waiting between requests""" function_key = random.choice(list(self.functions.keys())) function = self.functions[function_key] # Wait to increase chance of cold start wait_time = random.uniform(30, 120) # 30-120 seconds print(f"Waiting {wait_time:.0f}s to test cold start for {function['name']}") time.sleep(wait_time) start_time = time.time() with self.client.get( function["url"], name=f"Cold Start - {function['name']}" ) as response: response_time = (time.time() - start_time) * 1000 if response.status_code == 200: print(f"Cold start test {function['name']}: {response_time:.0f}ms") # Analyze cold start performance if response_time > 2000: print(f"Cold start {function['name']}: SLOW ({response_time:.0f}ms)") elif response_time > 1000: print(f"Cold start {function['name']}: MODERATE ({response_time:.0f}ms)") else: print(f"Cold start {function['name']}: FAST ({response_time:.0f}ms)") @task(1) def test_function_scaling(self): """Test how functions handle concurrent requests""" function_key = random.choice(list(self.functions.keys())) function = self.functions[function_key] # Make multiple rapid requests to test scaling concurrent_requests = 3 results = [] for i in range(concurrent_requests): start_time = time.time() with self.client.get( function["url"], name=f"Scaling Test - {function['name']}" ) as response: response_time = (time.time() - start_time) * 1000 results.append(response_time) if response.status_code != 200: response.failure(f"Scaling test failed: {response.status_code}") if results: avg_time = sum(results) / len(results) max_time = max(results) print(f"Scaling test {function['name']}: avg {avg_time:.0f}ms, max {max_time:.0f}ms") @task(1) def test_function_with_different_payloads(self): """Test functions with different payload sizes""" function_key = random.choice(list(self.functions.keys())) function = self.functions[function_key] # Test with different payload sizes payloads = [ {"size": "small", "data": "x" * 100}, {"size": "medium", "data": "x" * 1000}, {"size": "large", "data": "x" * 10000} ] for payload in payloads: start_time = time.time() with self.client.post( function["url"], json=payload, name=f"Payload Test - {function['name']}" ) as response: response_time = (time.time() - start_time) * 1000 if response.status_code == 200: print(f"Payload test {function['name']} ({payload['size']}): {response_time:.0f}ms") else: print(f"Payload test {function['name']} ({payload['size']}): ERROR {response.status_code}") @task(1) def test_function_error_handling(self): """Test how functions handle errors""" function_key = random.choice(list(self.functions.keys())) function = self.functions[function_key] # Test with invalid data to trigger errors error_payloads = [ {"invalid": "data", "trigger_error": True}, {"malformed": "json"}, None # No payload ] error_payload = random.choice(error_payloads) with self.client.post( function["url"], json=error_payload, name=f"Error Test - {function['name']}" ) as response: if response.status_code >= 400: print(f"Error test {function['name']}: Properly returned {response.status_code}") elif response.status_code == 200: print(f"Error test {function['name']}: Handled error gracefully") else: print(f"Error test {function['name']}: Unexpected response {response.status_code}")

Setup Instructions

AWS Lambda: Deploy a test function and get the API Gateway URL Vercel: Deploy a function to Vercel and get the function URL Netlify: Deploy a function to Netlify and get the function URL Replace the placeholder URLs with your actual function endpoints

What This Tests

Response Times : Basic function execution speed

: Basic function execution speed Cold Starts : Performance when functions haven't run recently

: Performance when functions haven't run recently Scaling : How functions handle concurrent requests

: How functions handle concurrent requests Error Handling: Function behavior with invalid inputs

Cold Start Analysis

Typical cold start times:

AWS Lambda : 100ms - 2000ms (depends on runtime and size)

: 100ms - 2000ms (depends on runtime and size) Vercel Functions : 50ms - 500ms (generally faster)

: 50ms - 500ms (generally faster) Netlify Functions: 100ms - 800ms (moderate performance)

Performance Tips

Keep Functions Small : Smaller functions have faster cold starts

: Smaller functions have faster cold starts Use Appropriate Runtimes : Node.js typically faster than Python

: Node.js typically faster than Python Warm Functions : Regular requests keep functions warm

: Regular requests keep functions warm Monitor Memory Usage: Right-size function memory allocation

Common Issues