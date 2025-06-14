Simple Serverless Testing

This guide shows how to test serverless functions and measure cold start performance. Perfect for testing serverless APIs and function-based architectures.
Use Cases
- Test serverless function response times
- Measure cold start performance
- Validate function scaling behavior
- Test different serverless providers
Simple Implementation
from locust import task, HttpUser
import time
import random
class ServerlessTestUser(HttpUser):
def on_start(self):
# Serverless function endpoints to test
self.functions = {
"aws_lambda": {
"url": "https://your-api-id.execute-api.region.amazonaws.com/prod/function",
"name": "AWS Lambda"
},
"vercel": {
"url": "https://your-app.vercel.app/api/function",
"name": "Vercel Function"
},
"netlify": {
"url": "https://your-app.netlify.app/.netlify/functions/function",
"name": "Netlify Function"
}
}
# Test payloads
self.test_payloads = [
{"message": "Hello World"},
{"data": {"user_id": 123, "action": "test"}},
{"query": "simple test query"},
{} # Empty payload
]
@task(3)
def test_aws_lambda(self):
"""Test AWS Lambda function"""
if "aws_lambda" in self.functions:
function = self.functions["aws_lambda"]
payload = random.choice(self.test_payloads)
start_time = time.time()
with self.client.post(
function["url"],
json=payload,
name="AWS Lambda"
) as response:
response_time = (time.time() - start_time) * 1000
if response.status_code == 200:
print(f"AWS Lambda: {response_time:.0f}ms")
# Check for cold start indicators
if response_time > 1000: # > 1 second might be cold start
print(f"AWS Lambda: Possible cold start ({response_time:.0f}ms)")
else:
response.failure(f"AWS Lambda error: {response.status_code}")
@task(3)
def test_vercel_function(self):
"""Test Vercel Function"""
if "vercel" in self.functions:
function = self.functions["vercel"]
payload = random.choice(self.test_payloads)
start_time = time.time()
with self.client.post(
function["url"],
json=payload,
name="Vercel Function"
) as response:
response_time = (time.time() - start_time) * 1000
if response.status_code == 200:
print(f"Vercel Function: {response_time:.0f}ms")
# Vercel functions typically have faster cold starts
if response_time > 500:
print(f"Vercel Function: Possible cold start ({response_time:.0f}ms)")
else:
response.failure(f"Vercel Function error: {response.status_code}")
@task(2)
def test_netlify_function(self):
"""Test Netlify Function"""
if "netlify" in self.functions:
function = self.functions["netlify"]
payload = random.choice(self.test_payloads)
start_time = time.time()
with self.client.post(
function["url"],
json=payload,
name="Netlify Function"
) as response:
response_time = (time.time() - start_time) * 1000
if response.status_code == 200:
print(f"Netlify Function: {response_time:.0f}ms")
if response_time > 800:
print(f"Netlify Function: Possible cold start ({response_time:.0f}ms)")
else:
response.failure(f"Netlify Function error: {response.status_code}")
@task(2)
def test_cold_start_behavior(self):
"""Test cold start behavior by waiting between requests"""
function_key = random.choice(list(self.functions.keys()))
function = self.functions[function_key]
# Wait to increase chance of cold start
wait_time = random.uniform(30, 120) # 30-120 seconds
print(f"Waiting {wait_time:.0f}s to test cold start for {function['name']}")
time.sleep(wait_time)
start_time = time.time()
with self.client.get(
function["url"],
name=f"Cold Start - {function['name']}"
) as response:
response_time = (time.time() - start_time) * 1000
if response.status_code == 200:
print(f"Cold start test {function['name']}: {response_time:.0f}ms")
# Analyze cold start performance
if response_time > 2000:
print(f"Cold start {function['name']}: SLOW ({response_time:.0f}ms)")
elif response_time > 1000:
print(f"Cold start {function['name']}: MODERATE ({response_time:.0f}ms)")
else:
print(f"Cold start {function['name']}: FAST ({response_time:.0f}ms)")
@task(1)
def test_function_scaling(self):
"""Test how functions handle concurrent requests"""
function_key = random.choice(list(self.functions.keys()))
function = self.functions[function_key]
# Make multiple rapid requests to test scaling
concurrent_requests = 3
results = []
for i in range(concurrent_requests):
start_time = time.time()
with self.client.get(
function["url"],
name=f"Scaling Test - {function['name']}"
) as response:
response_time = (time.time() - start_time) * 1000
results.append(response_time)
if response.status_code != 200:
response.failure(f"Scaling test failed: {response.status_code}")
if results:
avg_time = sum(results) / len(results)
max_time = max(results)
print(f"Scaling test {function['name']}: avg {avg_time:.0f}ms, max {max_time:.0f}ms")
@task(1)
def test_function_with_different_payloads(self):
"""Test functions with different payload sizes"""
function_key = random.choice(list(self.functions.keys()))
function = self.functions[function_key]
# Test with different payload sizes
payloads = [
{"size": "small", "data": "x" * 100},
{"size": "medium", "data": "x" * 1000},
{"size": "large", "data": "x" * 10000}
]
for payload in payloads:
start_time = time.time()
with self.client.post(
function["url"],
json=payload,
name=f"Payload Test - {function['name']}"
) as response:
response_time = (time.time() - start_time) * 1000
if response.status_code == 200:
print(f"Payload test {function['name']} ({payload['size']}): {response_time:.0f}ms")
else:
print(f"Payload test {function['name']} ({payload['size']}): ERROR {response.status_code}")
@task(1)
def test_function_error_handling(self):
"""Test how functions handle errors"""
function_key = random.choice(list(self.functions.keys()))
function = self.functions[function_key]
# Test with invalid data to trigger errors
error_payloads = [
{"invalid": "data", "trigger_error": True},
{"malformed": "json"},
None # No payload
]
error_payload = random.choice(error_payloads)
with self.client.post(
function["url"],
json=error_payload,
name=f"Error Test - {function['name']}"
) as response:
if response.status_code >= 400:
print(f"Error test {function['name']}: Properly returned {response.status_code}")
elif response.status_code == 200:
print(f"Error test {function['name']}: Handled error gracefully")
else:
print(f"Error test {function['name']}: Unexpected response {response.status_code}")
Setup Instructions
- AWS Lambda: Deploy a test function and get the API Gateway URL
- Vercel: Deploy a function to Vercel and get the function URL
- Netlify: Deploy a function to Netlify and get the function URL
- Replace the placeholder URLs with your actual function endpoints
What This Tests
- Response Times: Basic function execution speed
- Cold Starts: Performance when functions haven't run recently
- Scaling: How functions handle concurrent requests
- Error Handling: Function behavior with invalid inputs
Cold Start Analysis
Typical cold start times:
- AWS Lambda: 100ms - 2000ms (depends on runtime and size)
- Vercel Functions: 50ms - 500ms (generally faster)
- Netlify Functions: 100ms - 800ms (moderate performance)
Performance Tips
- Keep Functions Small: Smaller functions have faster cold starts
- Use Appropriate Runtimes: Node.js typically faster than Python
- Warm Functions: Regular requests keep functions warm
- Monitor Memory Usage: Right-size function memory allocation
Common Issues
- Cold Start Delays: First request after idle period is slow
- Timeout Errors: Functions exceeding execution time limits
- Memory Limits: Functions running out of allocated memory
- Concurrent Limits: Too many simultaneous executions