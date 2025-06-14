Custom HTTP Headers

Overview

You can easily set any headers you need by tweaking your get() or post() calls to include a header set. This is commonly used for authentication on an API (see api examples)

The examples below show two methods of setting headers. You can set any key-value headers you need with LoadForge.

Code

Below we set our POST requests Content-Type to application/vnd.api+json and the GET request to application/json within the same test.

self.client.post( "/login", data=json.dumps(payload), headers={"Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json"} ) self.client.get("/api/test", headers={"Content-Type": "application/json"})

Global Headers

You can also set headers globally by defining the on_start() section as shown below. This will ensure ALL requests have the custom header added.

def on_start(self): self.client.headers.update({'Authorization': 'Bearer xxx'})

def on_start(self): self.client.headers.update({'Content-Type': 'application/json'})

Custom Host Header

Sometimes you need set a custom host header, for example if you are testing against an IP address or a non-standard port. You can do this by setting the Host header:

def on_start(self): self.client.headers.update({'Host': 'www.loadforge.com'})

Or, on a single get/post request:

self.client.get("/api/test", headers={"Host": "www.loadforge.com"})

These are snippets! These are just partial examples from a test. You may use the wizard or another example template and copy paste these into your test.