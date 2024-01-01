Modern load testing made simple.

LoadForge uses your cloud account to rapidly scale large numbers of simulated users to load test your website, store, API, or application for cheap - just cents per test!

TEST BETTER

Everything you need to load test your website, app, or API.

LoadForge includes login testing, multiple locations, customized user scripting, full API access, optional python driven tests and more.

Powerful and easy

You choose your level of complexity, anyone can launch a stress test, and you can script powerful interactions.

Scalable

Launch up to 20 web stress testing servers, with millions of virtual users and SSL requests per second (TPS).

Best Price

LoadForge has the best pricing per virtual user of any of the leading load testing platforms, starting from just $49/month!

(Optionally) Powered by Your Cloud

LoadForge can use your DigitalOcean account to launch load tests, the average test costs just cents!

AI Driven Reporting

Keep your load test results and compare historical tests after deployments of your app, and have our AI analyze your site.

Drive by API

Create a test and launch it whenever you want, as often as you want, via API. Easily integrate with your CI/CD.

Easy to use, yet powerful

LoadForge is the ultimate load testing platform, supporting web apps, websites, SQL, and more.

Run Unlimited Tests

Run as many tests as you want. Pricing starts at $49 and is based on simulated users per test.

Let The Wizard Work

LoadForge can automatically scan your site and create a test for you.

Large Scale

LoadForge can test millions of concurrent users, and offers the lowest cost-per-user tests in the industry.

Intelligence at your fingertips

Let the system interpret your tests

You don't need to be a professional at load testing, our AI will automatically check your test results and tell you where to focus and what problems to look out for!

Load test user interface

Have a specific type of load test in mind?

General Load Testing

Learn about web stress testing with our next-generation developer focused web app and API load testing platform.

API Load Testing

LoadForge offers high performance (millions of TPS) API testing for all HTTP/S based APIs. Learn more about API load testing.

Stress Test Web Applications

Push your website, web application or e-commerce store to it's limit with our powerful high performance website load testing.

High Performance Web Load Tests

Have extreme performance requirements? LoadForge can simulate millions of SSL requests per second, one of the only platforms in the world capable of true large scale load tests.

MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL

Want to test the performance of your database? LoadForge can run millions of queries per second with our SQL load testing.

Beautiful, powerful reports, with actionable metrics

LoadForge automatically analyzes your site, explaining errors, showing detailed graphs, and performance numbers per page. Easily and quickly understand your load testing results.

  • Graphs for requests, errors, rates, latency, P95, P99
  • HTTP error analysis and performance AI
  • Download CSV or PDF reports
  • Store and compare your tests
Learn

Helpful Resources

LoadForge has many resources for those new to web load tests. We have a guides directory, full documentation, and many example locustfiles.

LoadForge Demo

Examples

Test Examples

Find the perfect example for the test you need to run. Remember, you can record your browser, use our examples, or use our wizard to generate a test within minutes for your application!

3 min browse
Web App Load Testing

Guide

Recording Browser Actions

LoadForge supports recording browser actions in Chrome, and then converting them into a LoadForge test. This allows you to simulate a real user browsing your site, logging in, ordering items, etc.

5 min read
Load Test Results

Guide

Submitting Forms

Submitting forms is a very common activity during load tests. From input in your application, to logging in, and more.

3 min read

Trusted by teams around the world

LoadForge is used every day to stress test APIs, websites, stores, blogs, and more.

