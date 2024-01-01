XML-RPC Load Testing

Overview

By default, LoadForge is set to test plain HTTP/HTTPS websites. But its versatility allows users to venture beyond this norm. If you're looking to load test an XML-RPC server, LoadForge combined with Python provides a simple and effective way. This documentation walks you through how to achieve that.

Key Concepts

XML-RPC stands for "XML Remote Procedure Call". It's a protocol that encodes its calls as XML and transmits via HTTP. It allows for data to be passed, processed, and returned.

LoadForge is a platform that offers a straightforward way to create load tests using Python scripts, such as those that define interactions with XML-RPC servers.

Testing XML-RPC Servers

Below is a practical example of how you can customize LoadForge to test an XML-RPC server. This script simulates calls to the get_time() and get_random_number() functions. Replace these calls with those relevant to your XML-RPC service.

Code Example:

import time from xmlrpc.client import ServerProxy, Fault from locust import User, task class XmlRpcClient(ServerProxy): """ XmlRpcClient is a tailored version of the standard library's ServerProxy. It captures function calls and triggers the *request* event upon completion, ensuring the calls are logged. """ def __init__(self, host, request_event): super().__init__(host) self._request_event = request_event def __getattr__(self, name): func = ServerProxy.__getattr__(self, name) def wrapper(*args, **kwargs): start_time = time.perf_counter() request_meta = { "request_type": "xmlrpc", "name": name, "response_length": 0, "response": None, "context": {}, # Refer to HttpUser for context implementation details "exception": None, } try: request_meta["response"] = func(*args, **kwargs) except Fault as e: request_meta["exception"] = e request_meta["response_time"] = (time.perf_counter() - start_time) * 1000 self._request_event.fire(**request_meta) # Logging the request return request_meta["response"] return wrapper class XmlRpcUser(User): abstract = True # Ensures that this isn't instantiated as an actual user def __init__(self, environment): super().__init__(environment) self.client = XmlRpcClient(self.host, request_event=environment.events.request) # The user class that is instantiated for testing class MyUser(XmlRpcUser): @task def get_time(self): self.client.get_time() @task def get_random_number(self): self.client.get_random_number(0, 100)