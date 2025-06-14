Simple Performance Regression

This guide shows how to detect performance regressions by comparing current performance against established baselines. Perfect for monitoring performance over time and catching degradation.
Use Cases
- Compare performance against baselines
- Detect performance regressions
- Monitor response time trends
- Validate performance after deployments
Simple Implementation
from locust import task, HttpUser
import time
import statistics
class PerformanceRegressionUser(HttpUser):
def on_start(self):
# Performance baselines (in milliseconds)
# These would typically be loaded from a file or database
self.baselines = {
"/api/users": {"avg": 150, "p95": 300, "p99": 500},
"/api/products": {"avg": 200, "p95": 400, "p99": 600},
"/api/orders": {"avg": 250, "p95": 500, "p99": 800},
"/api/search": {"avg": 300, "p95": 600, "p99": 1000},
"/": {"avg": 100, "p95": 200, "p99": 350}
}
# Regression thresholds (percentage increase that triggers alert)
self.regression_thresholds = {
"avg": 20, # 20% increase in average response time
"p95": 25, # 25% increase in 95th percentile
"p99": 30 # 30% increase in 99th percentile
}
# Store current test results
self.current_results = {}
for endpoint in self.baselines.keys():
self.current_results[endpoint] = []
@task(4)
def test_api_performance(self):
"""Test API endpoints and collect performance data"""
endpoint = "/api/users"
start_time = time.time()
with self.client.get(endpoint, name="API Performance Test") as response:
response_time = (time.time() - start_time) * 1000 # Convert to milliseconds
if response.status_code == 200:
# Store response time for analysis
self.current_results[endpoint].append(response_time)
# Check against baseline immediately
baseline = self.baselines[endpoint]
if response_time > baseline["p99"]:
print(f"ALERT: {endpoint} response time {response_time:.0f}ms exceeds P99 baseline {baseline['p99']}ms")
elif response_time > baseline["p95"]:
print(f"WARNING: {endpoint} response time {response_time:.0f}ms exceeds P95 baseline {baseline['p95']}ms")
else:
print(f"{endpoint}: {response_time:.0f}ms (within baseline)")
else:
response.failure(f"API request failed: {response.status_code}")
@task(3)
def test_product_performance(self):
"""Test product API performance"""
endpoint = "/api/products"
start_time = time.time()
with self.client.get(endpoint, name="Product Performance Test") as response:
response_time = (time.time() - start_time) * 1000
if response.status_code == 200:
self.current_results[endpoint].append(response_time)
baseline = self.baselines[endpoint]
if response_time > baseline["avg"] * 2: # More than 2x average
print(f"CRITICAL: {endpoint} response time {response_time:.0f}ms is {response_time/baseline['avg']:.1f}x baseline average")
elif response_time > baseline["p95"]:
print(f"SLOW: {endpoint} response time {response_time:.0f}ms exceeds P95 baseline")
else:
print(f"{endpoint}: {response_time:.0f}ms (good)")
else:
response.failure(f"Product API failed: {response.status_code}")
@task(2)
def test_search_performance(self):
"""Test search API performance"""
endpoint = "/api/search"
# Test with different search queries
search_queries = ["test", "product", "user", "order", "data"]
query = {"q": search_queries[len(self.current_results[endpoint]) % len(search_queries)]}
start_time = time.time()
with self.client.get(endpoint, params=query, name="Search Performance Test") as response:
response_time = (time.time() - start_time) * 1000
if response.status_code == 200:
self.current_results[endpoint].append(response_time)
baseline = self.baselines[endpoint]
performance_ratio = response_time / baseline["avg"]
if performance_ratio > 2.0:
print(f"REGRESSION: Search {response_time:.0f}ms is {performance_ratio:.1f}x slower than baseline")
elif performance_ratio > 1.5:
print(f"DEGRADED: Search {response_time:.0f}ms is {performance_ratio:.1f}x slower than baseline")
else:
print(f"Search: {response_time:.0f}ms ({performance_ratio:.1f}x baseline)")
else:
response.failure(f"Search API failed: {response.status_code}")
@task(2)
def test_homepage_performance(self):
"""Test homepage performance"""
endpoint = "/"
start_time = time.time()
with self.client.get(endpoint, name="Homepage Performance Test") as response:
response_time = (time.time() - start_time) * 1000
if response.status_code == 200:
self.current_results[endpoint].append(response_time)
baseline = self.baselines[endpoint]
if response_time > baseline["p95"]:
print(f"SLOW HOMEPAGE: {response_time:.0f}ms > P95 baseline {baseline['p95']}ms")
else:
print(f"Homepage: {response_time:.0f}ms (good)")
else:
response.failure(f"Homepage failed: {response.status_code}")
@task(1)
def analyze_performance_regression(self):
"""Analyze collected data for performance regressions"""
print("\n=== Performance Regression Analysis ===")
for endpoint, response_times in self.current_results.items():
if len(response_times) < 5: # Need at least 5 samples
continue
# Calculate current performance metrics
current_avg = statistics.mean(response_times)
current_p95 = self.percentile(response_times, 95)
current_p99 = self.percentile(response_times, 99)
baseline = self.baselines[endpoint]
# Check for regressions
regressions = []
# Average response time regression
avg_increase = ((current_avg - baseline["avg"]) / baseline["avg"]) * 100
if avg_increase > self.regression_thresholds["avg"]:
regressions.append(f"Average: +{avg_increase:.1f}% ({current_avg:.0f}ms vs {baseline['avg']}ms)")
# P95 regression
p95_increase = ((current_p95 - baseline["p95"]) / baseline["p95"]) * 100
if p95_increase > self.regression_thresholds["p95"]:
regressions.append(f"P95: +{p95_increase:.1f}% ({current_p95:.0f}ms vs {baseline['p95']}ms)")
# P99 regression
p99_increase = ((current_p99 - baseline["p99"]) / baseline["p99"]) * 100
if p99_increase > self.regression_thresholds["p99"]:
regressions.append(f"P99: +{p99_increase:.1f}% ({current_p99:.0f}ms vs {baseline['p99']}ms)")
# Report results
if regressions:
print(f"🚨 REGRESSION DETECTED - {endpoint}:")
for regression in regressions:
print(f" - {regression}")
else:
print(f"✅ {endpoint}: No significant regression")
print(f" Avg: {current_avg:.0f}ms (baseline: {baseline['avg']}ms)")
print(f" P95: {current_p95:.0f}ms (baseline: {baseline['p95']}ms)")
print("=" * 40)
@task(1)
def test_concurrent_performance(self):
"""Test performance under concurrent load"""
endpoint = "/api/orders"
# Simulate concurrent requests
start_times = []
end_times = []
# Make 3 concurrent-ish requests
for i in range(3):
start_time = time.time()
start_times.append(start_time)
with self.client.get(endpoint, name=f"Concurrent Test {i+1}") as response:
end_time = time.time()
end_times.append(end_time)
response_time = (end_time - start_time) * 1000
if response.status_code == 200:
self.current_results[endpoint].append(response_time)
print(f"Concurrent request {i+1}: {response_time:.0f}ms")
else:
response.failure(f"Concurrent request {i+1} failed: {response.status_code}")
# Analyze concurrent performance
if len(end_times) >= 3:
total_time = max(end_times) - min(start_times)
avg_response_time = sum((end_times[i] - start_times[i]) * 1000 for i in range(3)) / 3
baseline = self.baselines[endpoint]
if avg_response_time > baseline["avg"] * 1.5:
print(f"CONCURRENT DEGRADATION: Avg {avg_response_time:.0f}ms > 1.5x baseline {baseline['avg']}ms")
else:
print(f"Concurrent performance: {avg_response_time:.0f}ms (acceptable)")
def percentile(self, data, percentile):
"""Calculate percentile of a list of numbers"""
if not data:
return 0
sorted_data = sorted(data)
index = (percentile / 100) * (len(sorted_data) - 1)
if index.is_integer():
return sorted_data[int(index)]
else:
lower = sorted_data[int(index)]
upper = sorted_data[int(index) + 1]
return lower + (upper - lower) * (index - int(index))
@task(1)
def performance_health_check(self):
"""Overall performance health check"""
total_requests = sum(len(times) for times in self.current_results.values())
if total_requests < 10:
return # Not enough data yet
# Calculate overall health score
healthy_endpoints = 0
total_endpoints = 0
for endpoint, response_times in self.current_results.items():
if len(response_times) < 3:
continue
total_endpoints += 1
current_avg = statistics.mean(response_times)
baseline_avg = self.baselines[endpoint]["avg"]
if current_avg <= baseline_avg * 1.2: # Within 20% of baseline
healthy_endpoints += 1
if total_endpoints > 0:
health_percentage = (healthy_endpoints / total_endpoints) * 100
if health_percentage >= 80:
print(f"✅ Performance Health: {health_percentage:.0f}% ({healthy_endpoints}/{total_endpoints} endpoints healthy)")
elif health_percentage >= 60:
print(f"⚠️ Performance Health: {health_percentage:.0f}% ({healthy_endpoints}/{total_endpoints} endpoints healthy)")
else:
print(f"🚨 Performance Health: {health_percentage:.0f}% ({healthy_endpoints}/{total_endpoints} endpoints healthy)")
Setup Instructions
- Establish performance baselines by running tests on a known good version
- Update the baselines dictionary with your actual baseline metrics
- Adjust regression thresholds based on your performance requirements
- Configure endpoints to match your application's API structure
What This Tests
- Response Time Baselines: Compare current performance against established baselines
- Regression Detection: Identify when performance degrades beyond acceptable thresholds
- Percentile Analysis: Monitor P95 and P99 response times for outliers
- Concurrent Performance: Test performance under concurrent load
- Health Scoring: Overall performance health assessment
Performance Metrics
- Average Response Time: Mean response time across all requests
- P95 Response Time: 95th percentile response time
- P99 Response Time: 99th percentile response time
- Regression Percentage: Percentage increase from baseline
- Health Score: Percentage of endpoints performing within acceptable limits
Regression Thresholds
Configure thresholds for different metrics:
- Average: 20% increase triggers regression alert
- P95: 25% increase triggers regression alert
- P99: 30% increase triggers regression alert
- Critical: 2x baseline triggers critical alert
Best Practices
- Establish Baselines: Run tests on known good versions to establish baselines
- Regular Updates: Update baselines when intentional performance changes are made
- Multiple Metrics: Monitor average, P95, and P99 response times
- Trend Analysis: Look for gradual degradation over time
- Environment Consistency: Run regression tests in consistent environments
Common Causes of Regression
- Code Changes: New features or refactoring introducing inefficiencies
- Database Changes: Schema changes or missing indexes
- Infrastructure Changes: Resource constraints or configuration changes
- External Dependencies: Third-party service performance degradation
- Data Growth: Increased data volume affecting query performance