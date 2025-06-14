Simple Performance Regression

This guide shows how to detect performance regressions by comparing current performance against established baselines. Perfect for monitoring performance over time and catching degradation.

Use Cases

Compare performance against baselines

Detect performance regressions

Monitor response time trends

Validate performance after deployments

Simple Implementation

from locust import task, HttpUser import time import statistics class PerformanceRegressionUser(HttpUser): def on_start(self): # Performance baselines (in milliseconds) # These would typically be loaded from a file or database self.baselines = { "/api/users": {"avg": 150, "p95": 300, "p99": 500}, "/api/products": {"avg": 200, "p95": 400, "p99": 600}, "/api/orders": {"avg": 250, "p95": 500, "p99": 800}, "/api/search": {"avg": 300, "p95": 600, "p99": 1000}, "/": {"avg": 100, "p95": 200, "p99": 350} } # Regression thresholds (percentage increase that triggers alert) self.regression_thresholds = { "avg": 20, # 20% increase in average response time "p95": 25, # 25% increase in 95th percentile "p99": 30 # 30% increase in 99th percentile } # Store current test results self.current_results = {} for endpoint in self.baselines.keys(): self.current_results[endpoint] = [] @task(4) def test_api_performance(self): """Test API endpoints and collect performance data""" endpoint = "/api/users" start_time = time.time() with self.client.get(endpoint, name="API Performance Test") as response: response_time = (time.time() - start_time) * 1000 # Convert to milliseconds if response.status_code == 200: # Store response time for analysis self.current_results[endpoint].append(response_time) # Check against baseline immediately baseline = self.baselines[endpoint] if response_time > baseline["p99"]: print(f"ALERT: {endpoint} response time {response_time:.0f}ms exceeds P99 baseline {baseline['p99']}ms") elif response_time > baseline["p95"]: print(f"WARNING: {endpoint} response time {response_time:.0f}ms exceeds P95 baseline {baseline['p95']}ms") else: print(f"{endpoint}: {response_time:.0f}ms (within baseline)") else: response.failure(f"API request failed: {response.status_code}") @task(3) def test_product_performance(self): """Test product API performance""" endpoint = "/api/products" start_time = time.time() with self.client.get(endpoint, name="Product Performance Test") as response: response_time = (time.time() - start_time) * 1000 if response.status_code == 200: self.current_results[endpoint].append(response_time) baseline = self.baselines[endpoint] if response_time > baseline["avg"] * 2: # More than 2x average print(f"CRITICAL: {endpoint} response time {response_time:.0f}ms is {response_time/baseline['avg']:.1f}x baseline average") elif response_time > baseline["p95"]: print(f"SLOW: {endpoint} response time {response_time:.0f}ms exceeds P95 baseline") else: print(f"{endpoint}: {response_time:.0f}ms (good)") else: response.failure(f"Product API failed: {response.status_code}") @task(2) def test_search_performance(self): """Test search API performance""" endpoint = "/api/search" # Test with different search queries search_queries = ["test", "product", "user", "order", "data"] query = {"q": search_queries[len(self.current_results[endpoint]) % len(search_queries)]} start_time = time.time() with self.client.get(endpoint, params=query, name="Search Performance Test") as response: response_time = (time.time() - start_time) * 1000 if response.status_code == 200: self.current_results[endpoint].append(response_time) baseline = self.baselines[endpoint] performance_ratio = response_time / baseline["avg"] if performance_ratio > 2.0: print(f"REGRESSION: Search {response_time:.0f}ms is {performance_ratio:.1f}x slower than baseline") elif performance_ratio > 1.5: print(f"DEGRADED: Search {response_time:.0f}ms is {performance_ratio:.1f}x slower than baseline") else: print(f"Search: {response_time:.0f}ms ({performance_ratio:.1f}x baseline)") else: response.failure(f"Search API failed: {response.status_code}") @task(2) def test_homepage_performance(self): """Test homepage performance""" endpoint = "/" start_time = time.time() with self.client.get(endpoint, name="Homepage Performance Test") as response: response_time = (time.time() - start_time) * 1000 if response.status_code == 200: self.current_results[endpoint].append(response_time) baseline = self.baselines[endpoint] if response_time > baseline["p95"]: print(f"SLOW HOMEPAGE: {response_time:.0f}ms > P95 baseline {baseline['p95']}ms") else: print(f"Homepage: {response_time:.0f}ms (good)") else: response.failure(f"Homepage failed: {response.status_code}") @task(1) def analyze_performance_regression(self): """Analyze collected data for performance regressions""" print("

=== Performance Regression Analysis ===") for endpoint, response_times in self.current_results.items(): if len(response_times) < 5: # Need at least 5 samples continue # Calculate current performance metrics current_avg = statistics.mean(response_times) current_p95 = self.percentile(response_times, 95) current_p99 = self.percentile(response_times, 99) baseline = self.baselines[endpoint] # Check for regressions regressions = [] # Average response time regression avg_increase = ((current_avg - baseline["avg"]) / baseline["avg"]) * 100 if avg_increase > self.regression_thresholds["avg"]: regressions.append(f"Average: +{avg_increase:.1f}% ({current_avg:.0f}ms vs {baseline['avg']}ms)") # P95 regression p95_increase = ((current_p95 - baseline["p95"]) / baseline["p95"]) * 100 if p95_increase > self.regression_thresholds["p95"]: regressions.append(f"P95: +{p95_increase:.1f}% ({current_p95:.0f}ms vs {baseline['p95']}ms)") # P99 regression p99_increase = ((current_p99 - baseline["p99"]) / baseline["p99"]) * 100 if p99_increase > self.regression_thresholds["p99"]: regressions.append(f"P99: +{p99_increase:.1f}% ({current_p99:.0f}ms vs {baseline['p99']}ms)") # Report results if regressions: print(f"🚨 REGRESSION DETECTED - {endpoint}:") for regression in regressions: print(f" - {regression}") else: print(f"✅ {endpoint}: No significant regression") print(f" Avg: {current_avg:.0f}ms (baseline: {baseline['avg']}ms)") print(f" P95: {current_p95:.0f}ms (baseline: {baseline['p95']}ms)") print("=" * 40) @task(1) def test_concurrent_performance(self): """Test performance under concurrent load""" endpoint = "/api/orders" # Simulate concurrent requests start_times = [] end_times = [] # Make 3 concurrent-ish requests for i in range(3): start_time = time.time() start_times.append(start_time) with self.client.get(endpoint, name=f"Concurrent Test {i+1}") as response: end_time = time.time() end_times.append(end_time) response_time = (end_time - start_time) * 1000 if response.status_code == 200: self.current_results[endpoint].append(response_time) print(f"Concurrent request {i+1}: {response_time:.0f}ms") else: response.failure(f"Concurrent request {i+1} failed: {response.status_code}") # Analyze concurrent performance if len(end_times) >= 3: total_time = max(end_times) - min(start_times) avg_response_time = sum((end_times[i] - start_times[i]) * 1000 for i in range(3)) / 3 baseline = self.baselines[endpoint] if avg_response_time > baseline["avg"] * 1.5: print(f"CONCURRENT DEGRADATION: Avg {avg_response_time:.0f}ms > 1.5x baseline {baseline['avg']}ms") else: print(f"Concurrent performance: {avg_response_time:.0f}ms (acceptable)") def percentile(self, data, percentile): """Calculate percentile of a list of numbers""" if not data: return 0 sorted_data = sorted(data) index = (percentile / 100) * (len(sorted_data) - 1) if index.is_integer(): return sorted_data[int(index)] else: lower = sorted_data[int(index)] upper = sorted_data[int(index) + 1] return lower + (upper - lower) * (index - int(index)) @task(1) def performance_health_check(self): """Overall performance health check""" total_requests = sum(len(times) for times in self.current_results.values()) if total_requests < 10: return # Not enough data yet # Calculate overall health score healthy_endpoints = 0 total_endpoints = 0 for endpoint, response_times in self.current_results.items(): if len(response_times) < 3: continue total_endpoints += 1 current_avg = statistics.mean(response_times) baseline_avg = self.baselines[endpoint]["avg"] if current_avg <= baseline_avg * 1.2: # Within 20% of baseline healthy_endpoints += 1 if total_endpoints > 0: health_percentage = (healthy_endpoints / total_endpoints) * 100 if health_percentage >= 80: print(f"✅ Performance Health: {health_percentage:.0f}% ({healthy_endpoints}/{total_endpoints} endpoints healthy)") elif health_percentage >= 60: print(f"⚠️ Performance Health: {health_percentage:.0f}% ({healthy_endpoints}/{total_endpoints} endpoints healthy)") else: print(f"🚨 Performance Health: {health_percentage:.0f}% ({healthy_endpoints}/{total_endpoints} endpoints healthy)")

Setup Instructions

Establish performance baselines by running tests on a known good version Update the baselines dictionary with your actual baseline metrics Adjust regression thresholds based on your performance requirements Configure endpoints to match your application's API structure

What This Tests

Response Time Baselines : Compare current performance against established baselines

: Compare current performance against established baselines Regression Detection : Identify when performance degrades beyond acceptable thresholds

: Identify when performance degrades beyond acceptable thresholds Percentile Analysis : Monitor P95 and P99 response times for outliers

: Monitor P95 and P99 response times for outliers Concurrent Performance : Test performance under concurrent load

: Test performance under concurrent load Health Scoring: Overall performance health assessment

Performance Metrics

Average Response Time : Mean response time across all requests

: Mean response time across all requests P95 Response Time : 95th percentile response time

: 95th percentile response time P99 Response Time : 99th percentile response time

: 99th percentile response time Regression Percentage : Percentage increase from baseline

: Percentage increase from baseline Health Score: Percentage of endpoints performing within acceptable limits

Regression Thresholds

Configure thresholds for different metrics:

Average : 20% increase triggers regression alert

: 20% increase triggers regression alert P95 : 25% increase triggers regression alert

: 25% increase triggers regression alert P99 : 30% increase triggers regression alert

: 30% increase triggers regression alert Critical: 2x baseline triggers critical alert

Best Practices

Establish Baselines : Run tests on known good versions to establish baselines

: Run tests on known good versions to establish baselines Regular Updates : Update baselines when intentional performance changes are made

: Update baselines when intentional performance changes are made Multiple Metrics : Monitor average, P95, and P99 response times

: Monitor average, P95, and P99 response times Trend Analysis : Look for gradual degradation over time

: Look for gradual degradation over time Environment Consistency: Run regression tests in consistent environments

Common Causes of Regression