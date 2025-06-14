Simple SEO Testing

This guide shows how to test basic SEO elements like page titles, meta descriptions, and essential SEO tags. Perfect for validating SEO implementation.

from locust import task, HttpUser import re import random class SEOTestUser(HttpUser): def on_start(self): # Pages to test for SEO self.test_pages = [ "/", "/about", "/products", "/contact", "/blog" ] @task(4) def test_page_titles(self): """Test that pages have proper titles""" page = random.choice(self.test_pages) with self.client.get(page, name="SEO Title Test") as response: if response.status_code == 200: html = response.text # Check for title tag title_match = re.search(r'<title[^>]*>(.*?)</title>', html, re.IGNORECASE | re.DOTALL) if title_match: title = title_match.group(1).strip() title_length = len(title) print(f"Page {page}: Title '{title}' ({title_length} chars)") # Check title length (SEO best practice: 50-60 chars) if title_length == 0: response.failure(f"Empty title on {page}") elif title_length > 60: print(f"WARNING: Title too long on {page} ({title_length} chars)") elif title_length < 30: print(f"WARNING: Title too short on {page} ({title_length} chars)") else: print(f"Title length OK on {page}") else: print(f"ERROR: No title tag found on {page}") response.failure(f"Missing title tag on {page}") else: response.failure(f"Page {page} failed to load: {response.status_code}") @task(3) def test_meta_descriptions(self): """Test that pages have meta descriptions""" page = random.choice(self.test_pages) with self.client.get(page, name="SEO Meta Description Test") as response: if response.status_code == 200: html = response.text # Check for meta description desc_pattern = r'<meta[^>]*name=["\']description["\'][^>]*content=["\']([^"\']*)["\'][^>]*>' desc_match = re.search(desc_pattern, html, re.IGNORECASE) if desc_match: description = desc_match.group(1).strip() desc_length = len(description) print(f"Page {page}: Meta description ({desc_length} chars)") # Check description length (SEO best practice: 150-160 chars) if desc_length == 0: response.failure(f"Empty meta description on {page}") elif desc_length > 160: print(f"WARNING: Meta description too long on {page} ({desc_length} chars)") elif desc_length < 120: print(f"WARNING: Meta description too short on {page} ({desc_length} chars)") else: print(f"Meta description length OK on {page}") else: print(f"ERROR: No meta description found on {page}") response.failure(f"Missing meta description on {page}") else: response.failure(f"Page {page} failed to load: {response.status_code}") @task(2) def test_heading_structure(self): """Test page heading structure (H1, H2, etc.)""" page = random.choice(self.test_pages) with self.client.get(page, name="SEO Heading Test") as response: if response.status_code == 200: html = response.text # Check for H1 tags h1_matches = re.findall(r'<h1[^>]*>(.*?)</h1>', html, re.IGNORECASE | re.DOTALL) h1_count = len(h1_matches) print(f"Page {page}: Found {h1_count} H1 tags") if h1_count == 0: print(f"WARNING: No H1 tag found on {page}") elif h1_count > 1: print(f"WARNING: Multiple H1 tags on {page} ({h1_count})") else: h1_text = h1_matches[0].strip() print(f"H1 on {page}: '{h1_text}'") # Check for H2 tags h2_matches = re.findall(r'<h2[^>]*>', html, re.IGNORECASE) h2_count = len(h2_matches) print(f"Page {page}: Found {h2_count} H2 tags") else: response.failure(f"Page {page} failed to load: {response.status_code}") @task(2) def test_meta_viewport(self): """Test for mobile viewport meta tag""" page = random.choice(self.test_pages) with self.client.get(page, name="SEO Viewport Test") as response: if response.status_code == 200: html = response.text # Check for viewport meta tag viewport_pattern = r'<meta[^>]*name=["\']viewport["\'][^>]*>' viewport_match = re.search(viewport_pattern, html, re.IGNORECASE) if viewport_match: print(f"Page {page}: Viewport meta tag found") # Check if it includes width=device-width if 'width=device-width' in viewport_match.group(0).lower(): print(f"Viewport includes device-width on {page}") else: print(f"WARNING: Viewport missing device-width on {page}") else: print(f"WARNING: No viewport meta tag on {page}") response.failure(f"Missing viewport meta tag on {page}") else: response.failure(f"Page {page} failed to load: {response.status_code}") @task(1) def test_canonical_urls(self): """Test for canonical URL tags""" page = random.choice(self.test_pages) with self.client.get(page, name="SEO Canonical Test") as response: if response.status_code == 200: html = response.text # Check for canonical link canonical_pattern = r'<link[^>]*rel=["\']canonical["\'][^>]*href=["\']([^"\']*)["\'][^>]*>' canonical_match = re.search(canonical_pattern, html, re.IGNORECASE) if canonical_match: canonical_url = canonical_match.group(1) print(f"Page {page}: Canonical URL found - {canonical_url}") else: print(f"INFO: No canonical URL on {page} (may be optional)") else: response.failure(f"Page {page} failed to load: {response.status_code}") @task(1) def test_open_graph_tags(self): """Test for basic Open Graph tags""" page = random.choice(self.test_pages) with self.client.get(page, name="SEO Open Graph Test") as response: if response.status_code == 200: html = response.text # Check for og:title og_title_pattern = r'<meta[^>]*property=["\']og:title["\'][^>]*content=["\']([^"\']*)["\'][^>]*>' og_title_match = re.search(og_title_pattern, html, re.IGNORECASE) # Check for og:description og_desc_pattern = r'<meta[^>]*property=["\']og:description["\'][^>]*content=["\']([^"\']*)["\'][^>]*>' og_desc_match = re.search(og_desc_pattern, html, re.IGNORECASE) og_tags_found = 0 if og_title_match: og_tags_found += 1 print(f"Page {page}: og:title found") if og_desc_match: og_tags_found += 1 print(f"Page {page}: og:description found") if og_tags_found == 0: print(f"INFO: No Open Graph tags on {page}") else: print(f"Page {page}: {og_tags_found} Open Graph tags found") else: response.failure(f"Page {page} failed to load: {response.status_code}") @task(1) def test_robots_meta(self): """Test for robots meta tags""" page = random.choice(self.test_pages) with self.client.get(page, name="SEO Robots Test") as response: if response.status_code == 200: html = response.text # Check for robots meta tag robots_pattern = r'<meta[^>]*name=["\']robots["\'][^>]*content=["\']([^"\']*)["\'][^>]*>' robots_match = re.search(robots_pattern, html, re.IGNORECASE) if robots_match: robots_content = robots_match.group(1).lower() print(f"Page {page}: Robots directive - {robots_content}") # Check for noindex (might be intentional) if 'noindex' in robots_content: print(f"WARNING: Page {page} has noindex directive") else: print(f"INFO: No robots meta tag on {page} (using defaults)") else: response.failure(f"Page {page} failed to load: {response.status_code}") @task(1) def test_page_load_speed(self): """Test page load speed (basic SEO factor)""" page = random.choice(self.test_pages) import time start_time = time.time() with self.client.get(page, name="SEO Speed Test") as response: load_time = time.time() - start_time if response.status_code == 200: print(f"Page {page}: Load time {load_time:.2f}s") # Basic speed thresholds if load_time > 3.0: print(f"WARNING: Slow page load on {page} ({load_time:.2f}s)") elif load_time > 1.5: print(f"MODERATE: Page load time on {page} ({load_time:.2f}s)") else: print(f"GOOD: Fast page load on {page} ({load_time:.2f}s)") else: response.failure(f"Page {page} failed to load: {response.status_code}")

Page Titles : Presence and optimal length (30-60 characters)

: Presence and optimal length (30-60 characters) Meta Descriptions : Presence and optimal length (120-160 characters)

: Presence and optimal length (120-160 characters) Heading Structure : H1 and H2 tag usage

: H1 and H2 tag usage Mobile Viewport : Mobile-friendly viewport meta tag

: Mobile-friendly viewport meta tag Canonical URLs : Canonical link tags for duplicate content

: Canonical link tags for duplicate content Open Graph : Basic social media sharing tags

: Basic social media sharing tags Robots Directives : Search engine crawling instructions

: Search engine crawling instructions Page Speed: Basic load time measurement

Title Length : 50-60 characters for optimal display

: 50-60 characters for optimal display Meta Description : 150-160 characters for search snippets

: 150-160 characters for search snippets One H1 per Page : Single, descriptive H1 tag

: Single, descriptive H1 tag Mobile Viewport : Essential for mobile SEO

: Essential for mobile SEO Page Speed: Under 3 seconds for good user experience

