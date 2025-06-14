Simple SEO Testing

This guide shows how to test basic SEO elements like page titles, meta descriptions, and essential SEO tags. Perfect for validating SEO implementation.
Use Cases
- Test page titles and meta descriptions
- Validate essential SEO tags
- Check for missing SEO elements
- Test SEO across different pages
Simple Implementation
from locust import task, HttpUser
import re
import random
class SEOTestUser(HttpUser):
def on_start(self):
# Pages to test for SEO
self.test_pages = [
"/",
"/about",
"/products",
"/contact",
"/blog"
]
@task(4)
def test_page_titles(self):
"""Test that pages have proper titles"""
page = random.choice(self.test_pages)
with self.client.get(page, name="SEO Title Test") as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
html = response.text
# Check for title tag
title_match = re.search(r'<title[^>]*>(.*?)</title>', html, re.IGNORECASE | re.DOTALL)
if title_match:
title = title_match.group(1).strip()
title_length = len(title)
print(f"Page {page}: Title '{title}' ({title_length} chars)")
# Check title length (SEO best practice: 50-60 chars)
if title_length == 0:
response.failure(f"Empty title on {page}")
elif title_length > 60:
print(f"WARNING: Title too long on {page} ({title_length} chars)")
elif title_length < 30:
print(f"WARNING: Title too short on {page} ({title_length} chars)")
else:
print(f"Title length OK on {page}")
else:
print(f"ERROR: No title tag found on {page}")
response.failure(f"Missing title tag on {page}")
else:
response.failure(f"Page {page} failed to load: {response.status_code}")
@task(3)
def test_meta_descriptions(self):
"""Test that pages have meta descriptions"""
page = random.choice(self.test_pages)
with self.client.get(page, name="SEO Meta Description Test") as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
html = response.text
# Check for meta description
desc_pattern = r'<meta[^>]*name=["\']description["\'][^>]*content=["\']([^"\']*)["\'][^>]*>'
desc_match = re.search(desc_pattern, html, re.IGNORECASE)
if desc_match:
description = desc_match.group(1).strip()
desc_length = len(description)
print(f"Page {page}: Meta description ({desc_length} chars)")
# Check description length (SEO best practice: 150-160 chars)
if desc_length == 0:
response.failure(f"Empty meta description on {page}")
elif desc_length > 160:
print(f"WARNING: Meta description too long on {page} ({desc_length} chars)")
elif desc_length < 120:
print(f"WARNING: Meta description too short on {page} ({desc_length} chars)")
else:
print(f"Meta description length OK on {page}")
else:
print(f"ERROR: No meta description found on {page}")
response.failure(f"Missing meta description on {page}")
else:
response.failure(f"Page {page} failed to load: {response.status_code}")
@task(2)
def test_heading_structure(self):
"""Test page heading structure (H1, H2, etc.)"""
page = random.choice(self.test_pages)
with self.client.get(page, name="SEO Heading Test") as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
html = response.text
# Check for H1 tags
h1_matches = re.findall(r'<h1[^>]*>(.*?)</h1>', html, re.IGNORECASE | re.DOTALL)
h1_count = len(h1_matches)
print(f"Page {page}: Found {h1_count} H1 tags")
if h1_count == 0:
print(f"WARNING: No H1 tag found on {page}")
elif h1_count > 1:
print(f"WARNING: Multiple H1 tags on {page} ({h1_count})")
else:
h1_text = h1_matches[0].strip()
print(f"H1 on {page}: '{h1_text}'")
# Check for H2 tags
h2_matches = re.findall(r'<h2[^>]*>', html, re.IGNORECASE)
h2_count = len(h2_matches)
print(f"Page {page}: Found {h2_count} H2 tags")
else:
response.failure(f"Page {page} failed to load: {response.status_code}")
@task(2)
def test_meta_viewport(self):
"""Test for mobile viewport meta tag"""
page = random.choice(self.test_pages)
with self.client.get(page, name="SEO Viewport Test") as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
html = response.text
# Check for viewport meta tag
viewport_pattern = r'<meta[^>]*name=["\']viewport["\'][^>]*>'
viewport_match = re.search(viewport_pattern, html, re.IGNORECASE)
if viewport_match:
print(f"Page {page}: Viewport meta tag found")
# Check if it includes width=device-width
if 'width=device-width' in viewport_match.group(0).lower():
print(f"Viewport includes device-width on {page}")
else:
print(f"WARNING: Viewport missing device-width on {page}")
else:
print(f"WARNING: No viewport meta tag on {page}")
response.failure(f"Missing viewport meta tag on {page}")
else:
response.failure(f"Page {page} failed to load: {response.status_code}")
@task(1)
def test_canonical_urls(self):
"""Test for canonical URL tags"""
page = random.choice(self.test_pages)
with self.client.get(page, name="SEO Canonical Test") as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
html = response.text
# Check for canonical link
canonical_pattern = r'<link[^>]*rel=["\']canonical["\'][^>]*href=["\']([^"\']*)["\'][^>]*>'
canonical_match = re.search(canonical_pattern, html, re.IGNORECASE)
if canonical_match:
canonical_url = canonical_match.group(1)
print(f"Page {page}: Canonical URL found - {canonical_url}")
else:
print(f"INFO: No canonical URL on {page} (may be optional)")
else:
response.failure(f"Page {page} failed to load: {response.status_code}")
@task(1)
def test_open_graph_tags(self):
"""Test for basic Open Graph tags"""
page = random.choice(self.test_pages)
with self.client.get(page, name="SEO Open Graph Test") as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
html = response.text
# Check for og:title
og_title_pattern = r'<meta[^>]*property=["\']og:title["\'][^>]*content=["\']([^"\']*)["\'][^>]*>'
og_title_match = re.search(og_title_pattern, html, re.IGNORECASE)
# Check for og:description
og_desc_pattern = r'<meta[^>]*property=["\']og:description["\'][^>]*content=["\']([^"\']*)["\'][^>]*>'
og_desc_match = re.search(og_desc_pattern, html, re.IGNORECASE)
og_tags_found = 0
if og_title_match:
og_tags_found += 1
print(f"Page {page}: og:title found")
if og_desc_match:
og_tags_found += 1
print(f"Page {page}: og:description found")
if og_tags_found == 0:
print(f"INFO: No Open Graph tags on {page}")
else:
print(f"Page {page}: {og_tags_found} Open Graph tags found")
else:
response.failure(f"Page {page} failed to load: {response.status_code}")
@task(1)
def test_robots_meta(self):
"""Test for robots meta tags"""
page = random.choice(self.test_pages)
with self.client.get(page, name="SEO Robots Test") as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
html = response.text
# Check for robots meta tag
robots_pattern = r'<meta[^>]*name=["\']robots["\'][^>]*content=["\']([^"\']*)["\'][^>]*>'
robots_match = re.search(robots_pattern, html, re.IGNORECASE)
if robots_match:
robots_content = robots_match.group(1).lower()
print(f"Page {page}: Robots directive - {robots_content}")
# Check for noindex (might be intentional)
if 'noindex' in robots_content:
print(f"WARNING: Page {page} has noindex directive")
else:
print(f"INFO: No robots meta tag on {page} (using defaults)")
else:
response.failure(f"Page {page} failed to load: {response.status_code}")
@task(1)
def test_page_load_speed(self):
"""Test page load speed (basic SEO factor)"""
page = random.choice(self.test_pages)
import time
start_time = time.time()
with self.client.get(page, name="SEO Speed Test") as response:
load_time = time.time() - start_time
if response.status_code == 200:
print(f"Page {page}: Load time {load_time:.2f}s")
# Basic speed thresholds
if load_time > 3.0:
print(f"WARNING: Slow page load on {page} ({load_time:.2f}s)")
elif load_time > 1.5:
print(f"MODERATE: Page load time on {page} ({load_time:.2f}s)")
else:
print(f"GOOD: Fast page load on {page} ({load_time:.2f}s)")
else:
response.failure(f"Page {page} failed to load: {response.status_code}")
Setup Instructions
- Update the
test_pages list with your actual website pages
- Adjust SEO length thresholds based on your requirements
- Add more specific SEO checks for your industry/content type
- Customize the regex patterns if your HTML structure is different
What This Tests
- Page Titles: Presence and optimal length (30-60 characters)
- Meta Descriptions: Presence and optimal length (120-160 characters)
- Heading Structure: H1 and H2 tag usage
- Mobile Viewport: Mobile-friendly viewport meta tag
- Canonical URLs: Canonical link tags for duplicate content
- Open Graph: Basic social media sharing tags
- Robots Directives: Search engine crawling instructions
- Page Speed: Basic load time measurement
SEO Best Practices
- Title Length: 50-60 characters for optimal display
- Meta Description: 150-160 characters for search snippets
- One H1 per Page: Single, descriptive H1 tag
- Mobile Viewport: Essential for mobile SEO
- Page Speed: Under 3 seconds for good user experience
Common SEO Issues
- Missing or empty title tags
- Duplicate or missing meta descriptions
- Multiple H1 tags on one page
- Missing mobile viewport tag
- Slow page load times