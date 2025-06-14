Simple Form Validation

Basic form validation testing to check form fields, validation rules, error handling, and submission flows

This guide shows how to test form validation logic and error handling. Perfect for validating form fields, submission flows, and user input validation.

Use Cases

  • Test form field validation rules
  • Validate error messages and handling
  • Test form submission flows
  • Check input sanitization and security

Simple Implementation

from locust import task, HttpUser
import random
import json

class FormValidationUser(HttpUser):
    def on_start(self):
        # Common form endpoints to test
        self.forms = {
            "/contact": {
                "required_fields": ["name", "email", "message"],
                "optional_fields": ["phone", "company"],
                "validation_rules": {
                    "email": "email_format",
                    "phone": "phone_format"
                }
            },
            "/signup": {
                "required_fields": ["username", "email", "password"],
                "optional_fields": ["first_name", "last_name"],
                "validation_rules": {
                    "email": "email_format",
                    "password": "min_length_8",
                    "username": "alphanumeric"
                }
            },
            "/profile": {
                "required_fields": ["first_name", "last_name"],
                "optional_fields": ["bio", "website", "location"],
                "validation_rules": {
                    "website": "url_format",
                    "bio": "max_length_500"
                }
            }
        }
        
        # Test data for validation
        self.test_data = {
            "valid": {
                "name": "John Doe",
                "first_name": "John",
                "last_name": "Doe",
                "email": "john@example.com",
                "username": "johndoe123",
                "password": "SecurePass123!",
                "phone": "+1-555-123-4567",
                "message": "This is a test message",
                "website": "https://example.com",
                "bio": "Software developer with 5 years experience"
            },
            "invalid": {
                "email": ["invalid-email", "@example.com", "test@", "plaintext"],
                "password": ["123", "short", ""],
                "phone": ["123", "invalid-phone", ""],
                "website": ["not-a-url", "ftp://invalid", ""],
                "username": ["", "user@name", "user name", "a"]
            }
        }

    @task(4)
    def test_valid_form_submission(self):
        """Test form submission with valid data"""
        form_path = random.choice(list(self.forms.keys()))
        form_config = self.forms[form_path]
        
        # Build valid form data
        form_data = {}
        
        # Add required fields
        for field in form_config["required_fields"]:
            if field in self.test_data["valid"]:
                form_data[field] = self.test_data["valid"][field]
        
        # Add some optional fields
        for field in form_config["optional_fields"]:
            if field in self.test_data["valid"] and random.choice([True, False]):
                form_data[field] = self.test_data["valid"][field]
        
        with self.client.post(
            form_path,
            data=form_data,
            name=f"Valid Form - {form_path}"
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code in [200, 201, 302]:
                print(f"Valid form submission {form_path}: SUCCESS ({response.status_code})")
                
                # Check for success indicators
                if response.status_code == 200:
                    success_indicators = ["success", "thank you", "submitted", "received"]
                    response_text = response.text.lower()
                    
                    success_found = any(indicator in response_text for indicator in success_indicators)
                    if success_found:
                        print(f"Success message detected in {form_path}")
                    else:
                        print(f"No clear success message in {form_path}")
                        
            elif response.status_code == 400:
                print(f"Valid form submission {form_path}: Validation error (unexpected)")
                response.failure("Valid data rejected")
            else:
                response.failure(f"Unexpected response: {response.status_code}")

    @task(3)
    def test_missing_required_fields(self):
        """Test form submission with missing required fields"""
        form_path = random.choice(list(self.forms.keys()))
        form_config = self.forms[form_path]
        
        if not form_config["required_fields"]:
            return  # Skip if no required fields
        
        # Build form data missing one required field
        form_data = {}
        missing_field = random.choice(form_config["required_fields"])
        
        for field in form_config["required_fields"]:
            if field != missing_field and field in self.test_data["valid"]:
                form_data[field] = self.test_data["valid"][field]
        
        with self.client.post(
            form_path,
            data=form_data,
            name=f"Missing Field - {form_path}"
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code == 400:
                print(f"Missing field test {form_path}: Correctly rejected ({missing_field})")
                
                # Check for error message about missing field
                if response.text:
                    error_indicators = ["required", "missing", "field", missing_field]
                    response_text = response.text.lower()
                    
                    error_found = any(indicator in response_text for indicator in error_indicators)
                    if error_found:
                        print(f"Error message detected for missing {missing_field}")
                    else:
                        print(f"No clear error message for missing {missing_field}")
                        
            elif response.status_code in [200, 201, 302]:
                print(f"Missing field test {form_path}: Unexpectedly accepted")
                response.failure(f"Form accepted without required field: {missing_field}")
            else:
                response.failure(f"Unexpected response: {response.status_code}")

    @task(3)
    def test_invalid_field_formats(self):
        """Test form submission with invalid field formats"""
        form_path = random.choice(list(self.forms.keys()))
        form_config = self.forms[form_path]
        
        # Find a field with validation rules
        validation_fields = list(form_config.get("validation_rules", {}).keys())
        if not validation_fields:
            return  # Skip if no validation rules
        
        test_field = random.choice(validation_fields)
        
        # Build form data with invalid value for test field
        form_data = {}
        
        # Add required fields (valid values)
        for field in form_config["required_fields"]:
            if field == test_field:
                # Use invalid value for test field
                if test_field in self.test_data["invalid"]:
                    form_data[field] = random.choice(self.test_data["invalid"][test_field])
                else:
                    form_data[field] = "invalid_value"
            elif field in self.test_data["valid"]:
                form_data[field] = self.test_data["valid"][field]
        
        with self.client.post(
            form_path,
            data=form_data,
            name=f"Invalid Format - {form_path}"
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code == 400:
                print(f"Invalid format test {form_path}: Correctly rejected ({test_field})")
                
                # Check for specific validation error
                validation_keywords = ["invalid", "format", "valid", test_field]
                response_text = response.text.lower()
                
                error_found = any(keyword in response_text for keyword in validation_keywords)
                if error_found:
                    print(f"Validation error message detected for {test_field}")
                else:
                    print(f"No clear validation error for {test_field}")
                    
            elif response.status_code in [200, 201, 302]:
                print(f"Invalid format test {form_path}: Unexpectedly accepted")
                response.failure(f"Invalid {test_field} format accepted")
            else:
                response.failure(f"Unexpected response: {response.status_code}")

    @task(2)
    def test_empty_form_submission(self):
        """Test form submission with completely empty data"""
        form_path = random.choice(list(self.forms.keys()))
        
        with self.client.post(
            form_path,
            data={},
            name=f"Empty Form - {form_path}"
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code == 400:
                print(f"Empty form test {form_path}: Correctly rejected")
                
                # Check for multiple field errors
                error_indicators = ["required", "missing", "field", "empty"]
                response_text = response.text.lower()
                
                error_count = sum(1 for indicator in error_indicators if indicator in response_text)
                if error_count >= 2:
                    print(f"Multiple validation errors detected (good)")
                else:
                    print(f"Limited error feedback for empty form")
                    
            elif response.status_code in [200, 201, 302]:
                print(f"Empty form test {form_path}: Unexpectedly accepted")
                response.failure("Empty form accepted")
            else:
                response.failure(f"Unexpected response: {response.status_code}")

    @task(2)
    def test_field_length_limits(self):
        """Test form fields with length limits"""
        form_path = random.choice(list(self.forms.keys()))
        form_config = self.forms[form_path]
        
        # Test with very long values
        long_values = {
            "name": "A" * 1000,
            "email": "a" * 500 + "@example.com",
            "message": "This is a very long message. " * 100,
            "bio": "Long bio content. " * 200,
            "username": "a" * 500
        }
        
        # Build form data with one long field
        form_data = {}
        test_field = None
        
        for field in form_config["required_fields"]:
            if field in long_values:
                form_data[field] = long_values[field]
                test_field = field
                break
            elif field in self.test_data["valid"]:
                form_data[field] = self.test_data["valid"][field]
        
        if not test_field:
            return  # Skip if no testable field
        
        with self.client.post(
            form_path,
            data=form_data,
            name=f"Length Limit - {form_path}"
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code == 400:
                print(f"Length limit test {form_path}: Correctly rejected ({test_field})")
                
                # Check for length-related error
                length_keywords = ["long", "length", "limit", "maximum", "characters"]
                response_text = response.text.lower()
                
                length_error = any(keyword in response_text for keyword in length_keywords)
                if length_error:
                    print(f"Length validation error detected for {test_field}")
                else:
                    print(f"Generic error for length violation on {test_field}")
                    
            elif response.status_code in [200, 201, 302]:
                print(f"Length limit test {form_path}: Accepted (no length limit)")
            else:
                response.failure(f"Unexpected response: {response.status_code}")

    @task(1)
    def test_special_characters(self):
        """Test form handling of special characters"""
        form_path = random.choice(list(self.forms.keys()))
        form_config = self.forms[form_path]
        
        # Special characters to test
        special_chars = {
            "name": "John O'Connor-Smith",
            "message": "Test with <script>alert('xss')</script> and special chars: àáâãäå",
            "bio": "Bio with émojis 🚀 and spëcial chars",
            "company": "Smith & Jones Co., Ltd."
        }
        
        # Build form data with special characters
        form_data = {}
        
        for field in form_config["required_fields"]:
            if field in special_chars:
                form_data[field] = special_chars[field]
            elif field in self.test_data["valid"]:
                form_data[field] = self.test_data["valid"][field]
        
        with self.client.post(
            form_path,
            data=form_data,
            name=f"Special Chars - {form_path}"
        ) as response:
            if response.status_code in [200, 201, 302, 400]:
                print(f"Special chars test {form_path}: {response.status_code}")
                
                # Check that dangerous content is handled
                if "<script>" in response.text:
                    response.failure("Potential XSS vulnerability - script tag in response")
                    print("WARNING: Script tag found in response")
                else:
                    print("Special characters handled safely")
            else:
                response.failure(f"Unexpected response: {response.status_code}")

    @task(1)
    def test_form_csrf_protection(self):
        """Test CSRF protection on forms"""
        form_path = random.choice(list(self.forms.keys()))
        
        # First, get the form to check for CSRF token
        with self.client.get(form_path, name=f"Get Form - {form_path}") as get_response:
            if get_response.status_code == 200:
                # Look for CSRF token in response
                csrf_indicators = ["csrf", "token", "_token", "authenticity_token"]
                response_text = get_response.text.lower()
                
                has_csrf = any(indicator in response_text for indicator in csrf_indicators)
                
                if has_csrf:
                    print(f"CSRF protection detected on {form_path}")
                    
                    # Try to submit without CSRF token
                    form_data = {}
                    form_config = self.forms[form_path]
                    
                    for field in form_config["required_fields"]:
                        if field in self.test_data["valid"]:
                            form_data[field] = self.test_data["valid"][field]
                    
                    with self.client.post(
                        form_path,
                        data=form_data,
                        name=f"CSRF Test - {form_path}"
                    ) as post_response:
                        if post_response.status_code == 403:
                            print(f"CSRF protection working - request blocked")
                        elif post_response.status_code == 400:
                            print(f"CSRF protection may be working - validation error")
                        else:
                            print(f"CSRF test result: {post_response.status_code}")
                else:
                    print(f"No obvious CSRF protection on {form_path}")

Setup Instructions

  1. Configure your form endpoints and their field requirements
  2. Customize validation rules for your specific forms
  3. Update test data with values appropriate for your application
  4. Adjust error detection logic for your error message format

What This Tests

  • Valid Submissions: Forms accept properly formatted data
  • Required Fields: Missing required fields are rejected
  • Format Validation: Invalid formats (email, phone, etc.) are caught
  • Length Limits: Fields respect maximum length constraints
  • Special Characters: Forms handle special characters safely
  • CSRF Protection: Forms are protected against CSRF attacks

Validation Types

  • Email Format: Valid email address format
  • Password Strength: Minimum length and complexity
  • Phone Format: Valid phone number format
  • URL Format: Valid website URL format
  • Length Limits: Maximum character limits
  • Required Fields: Fields that cannot be empty

Security Testing

  • XSS Prevention: Script tags and malicious content blocked
  • CSRF Protection: Forms require valid CSRF tokens
  • Input Sanitization: Special characters handled safely
  • SQL Injection: Database queries protected from injection

Common Issues

  • Poor Error Messages: Vague or missing validation errors
  • Client-Side Only: Validation only on frontend, not backend
  • Inconsistent Rules: Different validation rules across forms
  • Security Gaps: Missing XSS or CSRF protection
