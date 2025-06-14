Simple Form Validation

This guide shows how to test form validation logic and error handling. Perfect for validating form fields, submission flows, and user input validation.

Use Cases

Test form field validation rules

Validate error messages and handling

Test form submission flows

Check input sanitization and security

Simple Implementation

from locust import task, HttpUser import random import json class FormValidationUser(HttpUser): def on_start(self): # Common form endpoints to test self.forms = { "/contact": { "required_fields": ["name", "email", "message"], "optional_fields": ["phone", "company"], "validation_rules": { "email": "email_format", "phone": "phone_format" } }, "/signup": { "required_fields": ["username", "email", "password"], "optional_fields": ["first_name", "last_name"], "validation_rules": { "email": "email_format", "password": "min_length_8", "username": "alphanumeric" } }, "/profile": { "required_fields": ["first_name", "last_name"], "optional_fields": ["bio", "website", "location"], "validation_rules": { "website": "url_format", "bio": "max_length_500" } } } # Test data for validation self.test_data = { "valid": { "name": "John Doe", "first_name": "John", "last_name": "Doe", "email": "john@example.com", "username": "johndoe123", "password": "SecurePass123!", "phone": "+1-555-123-4567", "message": "This is a test message", "website": "https://example.com", "bio": "Software developer with 5 years experience" }, "invalid": { "email": ["invalid-email", "@example.com", "test@", "plaintext"], "password": ["123", "short", ""], "phone": ["123", "invalid-phone", ""], "website": ["not-a-url", "ftp://invalid", ""], "username": ["", "user@name", "user name", "a"] } } @task(4) def test_valid_form_submission(self): """Test form submission with valid data""" form_path = random.choice(list(self.forms.keys())) form_config = self.forms[form_path] # Build valid form data form_data = {} # Add required fields for field in form_config["required_fields"]: if field in self.test_data["valid"]: form_data[field] = self.test_data["valid"][field] # Add some optional fields for field in form_config["optional_fields"]: if field in self.test_data["valid"] and random.choice([True, False]): form_data[field] = self.test_data["valid"][field] with self.client.post( form_path, data=form_data, name=f"Valid Form - {form_path}" ) as response: if response.status_code in [200, 201, 302]: print(f"Valid form submission {form_path}: SUCCESS ({response.status_code})") # Check for success indicators if response.status_code == 200: success_indicators = ["success", "thank you", "submitted", "received"] response_text = response.text.lower() success_found = any(indicator in response_text for indicator in success_indicators) if success_found: print(f"Success message detected in {form_path}") else: print(f"No clear success message in {form_path}") elif response.status_code == 400: print(f"Valid form submission {form_path}: Validation error (unexpected)") response.failure("Valid data rejected") else: response.failure(f"Unexpected response: {response.status_code}") @task(3) def test_missing_required_fields(self): """Test form submission with missing required fields""" form_path = random.choice(list(self.forms.keys())) form_config = self.forms[form_path] if not form_config["required_fields"]: return # Skip if no required fields # Build form data missing one required field form_data = {} missing_field = random.choice(form_config["required_fields"]) for field in form_config["required_fields"]: if field != missing_field and field in self.test_data["valid"]: form_data[field] = self.test_data["valid"][field] with self.client.post( form_path, data=form_data, name=f"Missing Field - {form_path}" ) as response: if response.status_code == 400: print(f"Missing field test {form_path}: Correctly rejected ({missing_field})") # Check for error message about missing field if response.text: error_indicators = ["required", "missing", "field", missing_field] response_text = response.text.lower() error_found = any(indicator in response_text for indicator in error_indicators) if error_found: print(f"Error message detected for missing {missing_field}") else: print(f"No clear error message for missing {missing_field}") elif response.status_code in [200, 201, 302]: print(f"Missing field test {form_path}: Unexpectedly accepted") response.failure(f"Form accepted without required field: {missing_field}") else: response.failure(f"Unexpected response: {response.status_code}") @task(3) def test_invalid_field_formats(self): """Test form submission with invalid field formats""" form_path = random.choice(list(self.forms.keys())) form_config = self.forms[form_path] # Find a field with validation rules validation_fields = list(form_config.get("validation_rules", {}).keys()) if not validation_fields: return # Skip if no validation rules test_field = random.choice(validation_fields) # Build form data with invalid value for test field form_data = {} # Add required fields (valid values) for field in form_config["required_fields"]: if field == test_field: # Use invalid value for test field if test_field in self.test_data["invalid"]: form_data[field] = random.choice(self.test_data["invalid"][test_field]) else: form_data[field] = "invalid_value" elif field in self.test_data["valid"]: form_data[field] = self.test_data["valid"][field] with self.client.post( form_path, data=form_data, name=f"Invalid Format - {form_path}" ) as response: if response.status_code == 400: print(f"Invalid format test {form_path}: Correctly rejected ({test_field})") # Check for specific validation error validation_keywords = ["invalid", "format", "valid", test_field] response_text = response.text.lower() error_found = any(keyword in response_text for keyword in validation_keywords) if error_found: print(f"Validation error message detected for {test_field}") else: print(f"No clear validation error for {test_field}") elif response.status_code in [200, 201, 302]: print(f"Invalid format test {form_path}: Unexpectedly accepted") response.failure(f"Invalid {test_field} format accepted") else: response.failure(f"Unexpected response: {response.status_code}") @task(2) def test_empty_form_submission(self): """Test form submission with completely empty data""" form_path = random.choice(list(self.forms.keys())) with self.client.post( form_path, data={}, name=f"Empty Form - {form_path}" ) as response: if response.status_code == 400: print(f"Empty form test {form_path}: Correctly rejected") # Check for multiple field errors error_indicators = ["required", "missing", "field", "empty"] response_text = response.text.lower() error_count = sum(1 for indicator in error_indicators if indicator in response_text) if error_count >= 2: print(f"Multiple validation errors detected (good)") else: print(f"Limited error feedback for empty form") elif response.status_code in [200, 201, 302]: print(f"Empty form test {form_path}: Unexpectedly accepted") response.failure("Empty form accepted") else: response.failure(f"Unexpected response: {response.status_code}") @task(2) def test_field_length_limits(self): """Test form fields with length limits""" form_path = random.choice(list(self.forms.keys())) form_config = self.forms[form_path] # Test with very long values long_values = { "name": "A" * 1000, "email": "a" * 500 + "@example.com", "message": "This is a very long message. " * 100, "bio": "Long bio content. " * 200, "username": "a" * 500 } # Build form data with one long field form_data = {} test_field = None for field in form_config["required_fields"]: if field in long_values: form_data[field] = long_values[field] test_field = field break elif field in self.test_data["valid"]: form_data[field] = self.test_data["valid"][field] if not test_field: return # Skip if no testable field with self.client.post( form_path, data=form_data, name=f"Length Limit - {form_path}" ) as response: if response.status_code == 400: print(f"Length limit test {form_path}: Correctly rejected ({test_field})") # Check for length-related error length_keywords = ["long", "length", "limit", "maximum", "characters"] response_text = response.text.lower() length_error = any(keyword in response_text for keyword in length_keywords) if length_error: print(f"Length validation error detected for {test_field}") else: print(f"Generic error for length violation on {test_field}") elif response.status_code in [200, 201, 302]: print(f"Length limit test {form_path}: Accepted (no length limit)") else: response.failure(f"Unexpected response: {response.status_code}") @task(1) def test_special_characters(self): """Test form handling of special characters""" form_path = random.choice(list(self.forms.keys())) form_config = self.forms[form_path] # Special characters to test special_chars = { "name": "John O'Connor-Smith", "message": "Test with <script>alert('xss')</script> and special chars: àáâãäå", "bio": "Bio with émojis 🚀 and spëcial chars", "company": "Smith & Jones Co., Ltd." } # Build form data with special characters form_data = {} for field in form_config["required_fields"]: if field in special_chars: form_data[field] = special_chars[field] elif field in self.test_data["valid"]: form_data[field] = self.test_data["valid"][field] with self.client.post( form_path, data=form_data, name=f"Special Chars - {form_path}" ) as response: if response.status_code in [200, 201, 302, 400]: print(f"Special chars test {form_path}: {response.status_code}") # Check that dangerous content is handled if "<script>" in response.text: response.failure("Potential XSS vulnerability - script tag in response") print("WARNING: Script tag found in response") else: print("Special characters handled safely") else: response.failure(f"Unexpected response: {response.status_code}") @task(1) def test_form_csrf_protection(self): """Test CSRF protection on forms""" form_path = random.choice(list(self.forms.keys())) # First, get the form to check for CSRF token with self.client.get(form_path, name=f"Get Form - {form_path}") as get_response: if get_response.status_code == 200: # Look for CSRF token in response csrf_indicators = ["csrf", "token", "_token", "authenticity_token"] response_text = get_response.text.lower() has_csrf = any(indicator in response_text for indicator in csrf_indicators) if has_csrf: print(f"CSRF protection detected on {form_path}") # Try to submit without CSRF token form_data = {} form_config = self.forms[form_path] for field in form_config["required_fields"]: if field in self.test_data["valid"]: form_data[field] = self.test_data["valid"][field] with self.client.post( form_path, data=form_data, name=f"CSRF Test - {form_path}" ) as post_response: if post_response.status_code == 403: print(f"CSRF protection working - request blocked") elif post_response.status_code == 400: print(f"CSRF protection may be working - validation error") else: print(f"CSRF test result: {post_response.status_code}") else: print(f"No obvious CSRF protection on {form_path}")

Setup Instructions

Configure your form endpoints and their field requirements Customize validation rules for your specific forms Update test data with values appropriate for your application Adjust error detection logic for your error message format

What This Tests

Forms accept properly formatted data

Missing required fields are rejected

Invalid formats (email, phone, etc.) are caught

Fields respect maximum length constraints

Forms handle special characters safely

Forms are protected against CSRF attacks

Validation Types

Valid email address format

Minimum length and complexity

Valid phone number format

Valid website URL format

Maximum character limits

Fields that cannot be empty

Security Testing

Script tags and malicious content blocked

Forms require valid CSRF tokens

Special characters handled safely

Database queries protected from injection

