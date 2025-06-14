This guide demonstrates advanced accessibility testing using Playwright browser automation in LoadForge. Test real user interactions, dynamic content, and complex accessibility scenarios that HTML parsing cannot detect.

Use Cases

Testing keyboard navigation and focus management

Validating ARIA live regions and dynamic content

Real color contrast analysis and visual accessibility

Screen reader compatibility testing

Form accessibility with dynamic validation

Complex user journey accessibility flows

Simple Browser Accessibility Testing

from locust import task from locust_plugins.users.playwright import PlaywrightUser, PageWithRetry, pw, event import time class SimpleAccessibilityTester(PlaywrightUser): def on_start(self): """Initialize accessibility testing""" self.accessibility_issues = [] self.pages_tested = 0 @task(5) @pw async def test_keyboard_navigation(self, page: PageWithRetry): """Test keyboard navigation and focus management""" if self.pages_tested == 0: # Start with homepage and discover pages await self._test_page_keyboard_accessibility(page, '/') await self._discover_pages(page) self.pages_tested += 1 elif hasattr(self, 'discovered_pages') and self.discovered_pages: # Test discovered pages import random page_url = random.choice(self.discovered_pages) await self._test_page_keyboard_accessibility(page, page_url) async def _discover_pages(self, page: PageWithRetry): """Discover internal pages to test""" if hasattr(self, 'discovered_pages'): return self.discovered_pages = [] # Find internal links on homepage links = await page.locator('a[href^="/"], a[href^="./"]').all() for link in links[:10]: # Limit to 10 pages for simple testing try: href = await link.get_attribute('href') if href and self._is_valid_page_link(href): self.discovered_pages.append(href) except: pass print(f"Discovered {len(self.discovered_pages)} pages for accessibility testing") def _is_valid_page_link(self, href): """Check if href is a valid page link to test""" if not href or href in self.discovered_pages: return False # Skip anchors, resources, external protocols skip_patterns = ['#', 'mailto:', 'tel:', 'javascript:', '.pdf', '.jpg', '.png', '.css', '.js'] return not any(pattern in href.lower() for pattern in skip_patterns) async def _test_page_keyboard_accessibility(self, page: PageWithRetry, page_url: str): """Test keyboard accessibility on a single page""" current_issues = [] async with event(self, f"ACCESSIBILITY: {page_url}"): await page.goto(page_url) # Test 1: Check for skip links skip_links = await page.locator('a[href^="#"]:has-text("skip")').count() if skip_links == 0: current_issues.append("Missing skip navigation links") # Test 2: Test tab navigation through interactive elements interactive_elements = await page.locator('a, button, input, select, textarea').count() if interactive_elements > 0: # Focus first interactive element await page.keyboard.press('Tab') # Test if focus is visible focused_element = await page.locator(':focus').count() if focused_element == 0: current_issues.append("No visible focus indicators") # Test tab navigation through first 5 elements for i in range(min(4, interactive_elements - 1)): await page.keyboard.press('Tab') # Check if focus is trapped properly focused = await page.locator(':focus').count() if focused == 0: current_issues.append("Focus lost during tab navigation") break # Test 3: Test heading structure h1_count = await page.locator('h1').count() if h1_count == 0: current_issues.append("Page missing H1 heading") elif h1_count > 1: current_issues.append("Multiple H1 headings found") # Test 4: Check for images without alt text images_without_alt = await page.locator('img:not([alt])').count() if images_without_alt > 0: current_issues.append(f"{images_without_alt} images missing alt text") # Test 5: Check for empty links empty_links = await page.locator('a:empty').count() if empty_links > 0: current_issues.append(f"{empty_links} empty links found") # Test 6: Test form labels inputs_without_labels = await page.locator('input:not([type="hidden"]):not([aria-label]):not([aria-labelledby])').count() labels_for_inputs = await page.locator('label[for]').count() if inputs_without_labels > labels_for_inputs: current_issues.append("Form inputs missing proper labels") # Record results self.accessibility_issues.extend(current_issues) # Report to LoadForge if current_issues: # This will show as failed in LoadForge raise Exception(f"❌ {len(current_issues)} accessibility issues: {'; '.join(current_issues[:2])}") print(f"✅ {page_url} - No accessibility issues found") @task(2) @pw async def test_color_contrast(self, page: PageWithRetry): """Test color contrast by analyzing page elements""" async with event(self, "Color Contrast Analysis"): await page.goto('/') # Get computed styles for text elements text_elements = await page.locator('p, h1, h2, h3, h4, h5, h6, a, span, div').all() contrast_issues = 0 for element in text_elements[:10]: # Test first 10 elements try: # Get computed styles color = await element.evaluate('el => getComputedStyle(el).color') bg_color = await element.evaluate('el => getComputedStyle(el).backgroundColor') # Basic contrast check (simplified) if 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0)' in bg_color and 'rgb(255, 255, 255)' in color: contrast_issues += 1 except: pass if contrast_issues > 3: raise Exception(f"❌ Potential color contrast issues detected ({contrast_issues} elements)") @task(1) @pw async def test_dynamic_content_accessibility(self, page: PageWithRetry): """Test accessibility of dynamic content and ARIA live regions""" async with event(self, "Dynamic Content Accessibility"): await page.goto('/') # Look for interactive elements that might show dynamic content buttons = await page.locator('button, [role="button"]').all() for button in buttons[:3]: # Test first 3 buttons try: # Click button to trigger dynamic content await button.click() # Wait for potential dynamic content await page.wait_for_timeout(1000) # Check for ARIA live regions live_regions = await page.locator('[aria-live]').count() if live_regions == 0: # Check if content changed without live region modals = await page.locator('[role="dialog"], .modal').count() if modals > 0: # Modal should have proper focus management focused_in_modal = await page.locator('.modal :focus, [role="dialog"] :focus').count() if focused_in_modal == 0: raise Exception("❌ Modal opened without proper focus management") # Close any modals close_buttons = await page.locator('[aria-label*="close"], .close, [data-dismiss]').all() for close_btn in close_buttons: try: await close_btn.click() break except: pass except Exception as e: if "accessibility" in str(e).lower(): raise e pass def on_stop(self): """Final accessibility report""" print("

" + "="*50) print("BROWSER ACCESSIBILITY TEST COMPLETE") print("="*50) print(f"Pages tested: {self.pages_tested}") print(f"Total accessibility issues: {len(self.accessibility_issues)}") if self.accessibility_issues: print("

ACCESSIBILITY ISSUES FOUND:") for issue in self.accessibility_issues[:10]: print(f"❌ {issue}") else: print("✅ No accessibility issues detected!")

Comprehensive WCAG Compliance Testing

from locust import task from locust_plugins.users.playwright import PlaywrightUser, PageWithRetry, pw, event import json class WCAGComplianceTester(PlaywrightUser): def on_start(self): """Initialize WCAG compliance testing""" self.wcag_violations = [] self.pages_crawled = [] self.focus_issues = [] @task(3) @pw async def comprehensive_wcag_test(self, page: PageWithRetry): """Comprehensive WCAG 2.1 AA compliance testing""" # Discover pages to test if not self.pages_crawled: await self._discover_pages(page) # Test random page from discovered pages if self.pages_crawled: import random page_url = random.choice(self.pages_crawled) await self._test_wcag_compliance(page, page_url) async def _discover_pages(self, page: PageWithRetry): """Discover internal pages to test""" async with event(self, "Page Discovery"): await page.goto('/') # Find internal links links = await page.locator('a[href^="/"], a[href^="./"]').all() for link in links[:20]: # Limit to 20 pages try: href = await link.get_attribute('href') if href and href not in self.pages_crawled: self.pages_crawled.append(href) except: pass async def _test_wcag_compliance(self, page: PageWithRetry, page_url: str): """Test WCAG compliance on a single page""" violations = [] async with event(self, f"WCAG Test: {page_url}"): await page.goto(page_url) # WCAG 1.1.1 - Non-text Content decorative_images = await page.locator('img[alt=""]').count() images_without_alt = await page.locator('img:not([alt])').count() if images_without_alt > 0: violations.append(f"WCAG 1.1.1: {images_without_alt} images missing alt text") # WCAG 1.3.1 - Info and Relationships tables_without_headers = await page.locator('table:not(:has(th))').count() if tables_without_headers > 0: violations.append(f"WCAG 1.3.1: {tables_without_headers} tables missing headers") # WCAG 1.4.3 - Contrast (Minimum) await self._test_contrast_compliance(page, violations) # WCAG 2.1.1 - Keyboard Navigation await self._test_keyboard_compliance(page, violations) # WCAG 2.4.1 - Bypass Blocks skip_links = await page.locator('a[href^="#"]:has-text("skip")').count() if skip_links == 0: violations.append("WCAG 2.4.1: Missing skip navigation links") # WCAG 2.4.6 - Headings and Labels empty_headings = await page.locator('h1:empty, h2:empty, h3:empty, h4:empty, h5:empty, h6:empty').count() if empty_headings > 0: violations.append(f"WCAG 2.4.6: {empty_headings} empty headings") # WCAG 3.3.2 - Labels or Instructions unlabeled_inputs = await page.locator('input:not([type="hidden"]):not([aria-label]):not([aria-labelledby])').count() labels = await page.locator('label[for]').count() if unlabeled_inputs > labels: violations.append("WCAG 3.3.2: Form inputs missing proper labels") # WCAG 4.1.2 - Name, Role, Value await self._test_aria_compliance(page, violations) # Record violations self.wcag_violations.extend(violations) # Report results if violations: violation_summary = f"❌ {len(violations)} WCAG violations" raise Exception(violation_summary) print(f"✅ WCAG Compliant: {page_url}") async def _test_contrast_compliance(self, page: PageWithRetry, violations): """Test color contrast compliance""" # Test common elements for contrast elements_to_test = ['a', 'button', 'p', 'h1', 'h2', 'h3'] for selector in elements_to_test: elements = await page.locator(selector).all() for element in elements[:3]: # Test first 3 of each type try: # Get computed styles color = await element.evaluate('el => getComputedStyle(el).color') bg_color = await element.evaluate('el => getComputedStyle(el).backgroundColor') # Simplified contrast check if 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0)' in bg_color and 'rgb(255, 255, 255)' in color: violations.append(f"WCAG 1.4.3: Potential low contrast on {selector}") break except: pass async def _test_keyboard_compliance(self, page: PageWithRetry, violations): """Test keyboard navigation compliance""" # Test tab navigation interactive_elements = await page.locator('a, button, input, select, textarea').count() if interactive_elements > 0: # Start tab navigation await page.keyboard.press('Tab') # Test focus visibility focused_element = await page.locator(':focus').count() if focused_element == 0: violations.append("WCAG 2.1.1: No visible focus indicators") # Test tab order for i in range(min(5, interactive_elements - 1)): await page.keyboard.press('Tab') # Check if focus is still visible focused = await page.locator(':focus').count() if focused == 0: violations.append("WCAG 2.1.1: Focus lost during keyboard navigation") break async def _test_aria_compliance(self, page: PageWithRetry, violations): """Test ARIA implementation compliance""" # Test for invalid ARIA attributes elements_with_aria = await page.locator('[aria-label], [aria-labelledby], [aria-describedby]').all() for element in elements_with_aria[:5]: # Test first 5 try: # Check if aria-labelledby references exist labelledby = await element.get_attribute('aria-labelledby') if labelledby: referenced_element = await page.locator(f'#{labelledby}').count() if referenced_element == 0: violations.append(f"WCAG 4.1.2: aria-labelledby references non-existent element") # Check if aria-describedby references exist describedby = await element.get_attribute('aria-describedby') if describedby: referenced_element = await page.locator(f'#{describedby}').count() if referenced_element == 0: violations.append(f"WCAG 4.1.2: aria-describedby references non-existent element") except: pass @task(1) @pw async def test_form_accessibility_flow(self, page: PageWithRetry): """Test complete form accessibility flow""" async with event(self, "Form Accessibility Flow"): await page.goto('/') # Find forms on the page forms = await page.locator('form').all() for form in forms[:2]: # Test first 2 forms try: # Test form field accessibility inputs = await form.locator('input:not([type="hidden"]), textarea, select').all() for input_element in inputs: # Test if input has proper labeling aria_label = await input_element.get_attribute('aria-label') aria_labelledby = await input_element.get_attribute('aria-labelledby') input_id = await input_element.get_attribute('id') has_label = False if aria_label or aria_labelledby: has_label = True elif input_id: label_for_input = await page.locator(f'label[for="{input_id}"]').count() if label_for_input > 0: has_label = True if not has_label: raise Exception("❌ Form input missing accessible label") # Test focus management await input_element.click() focused = await page.locator(':focus').count() if focused == 0: raise Exception("❌ Form input not focusable") except Exception as e: if "accessibility" in str(e).lower(): raise e pass def on_stop(self): """Final WCAG compliance report""" print("

" + "="*50) print("WCAG COMPLIANCE TEST COMPLETE") print("="*50) print(f"Pages tested: {len(self.pages_crawled)}") print(f"WCAG violations found: {len(self.wcag_violations)}") if self.wcag_violations: print("

WCAG VIOLATIONS:") for violation in self.wcag_violations[:10]: print(f"❌ {violation}") else: print("✅ WCAG 2.1 AA Compliant!")

Advanced Screen Reader Simulation

from locust import task from locust_plugins.users.playwright import PlaywrightUser, PageWithRetry, pw, event class ScreenReaderSimulation(PlaywrightUser): @task(2) @pw async def simulate_screen_reader_navigation(self, page: PageWithRetry): """Simulate screen reader navigation through page content""" async with event(self, "Screen Reader Simulation"): await page.goto('/') # Test heading navigation (screen readers jump between headings) headings = await page.locator('h1, h2, h3, h4, h5, h6').all() if not headings: raise Exception("❌ No headings found for screen reader navigation") # Simulate screen reader jumping through headings for heading in headings: try: # Focus on heading await heading.focus() # Get heading text heading_text = await heading.text_content() # Check if heading is meaningful if not heading_text or heading_text.strip() == "": raise Exception("❌ Empty heading found - poor screen reader experience") # Check heading level tag_name = await heading.evaluate('el => el.tagName.toLowerCase()') except Exception as e: if "screen reader" in str(e).lower(): raise e pass # Test landmark navigation landmarks = await page.locator('[role="main"], [role="navigation"], [role="banner"], [role="contentinfo"], main, nav, header, footer').count() if landmarks < 2: raise Exception("❌ Insufficient landmarks for screen reader navigation") @task(1) @pw async def test_aria_live_regions(self, page: PageWithRetry): """Test ARIA live regions for dynamic content announcements""" async with event(self, "ARIA Live Regions Test"): await page.goto('/') # Look for buttons that might trigger dynamic content trigger_buttons = await page.locator('button, [role="button"]').all() for button in trigger_buttons[:3]: try: # Click button await button.click() # Wait for dynamic content await page.wait_for_timeout(1000) # Check for ARIA live regions live_regions = await page.locator('[aria-live="polite"], [aria-live="assertive"]').count() # Check for dynamic content without live regions dynamic_content = await page.locator('.alert, .notification, .toast, .message').count() if dynamic_content > 0 and live_regions == 0: raise Exception("❌ Dynamic content without ARIA live regions") # Test that live region content is meaningful if live_regions > 0: live_region_text = await page.locator('[aria-live]').first.text_content() if not live_region_text or live_region_text.strip() == "": raise Exception("❌ Empty ARIA live region") except Exception as e: if "ARIA" in str(e) or "live region" in str(e).lower(): raise e pass

Key Advanced Features

Real Browser Interaction: Tests actual focus management and keyboard navigation Dynamic Content Testing: Validates ARIA live regions and modal accessibility Visual Analysis: Real color contrast and visibility testing WCAG 2.1 Compliance: Comprehensive testing against specific WCAG criteria Screen Reader Simulation: Tests heading and landmark navigation Form Flow Testing: Complete accessible form interaction testing LoadForge Integration: Failed accessibility tests show as red in reports

This advanced browser-based testing catches accessibility issues that HTML parsing alone cannot detect, providing comprehensive WCAG compliance validation through real user interaction simulation.