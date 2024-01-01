Multi-user Login Examples

Overview

LoadForge allows you to login to any website, and then browse the site as a logged in user (or set of users).

We recommend learning about regular user logins before this guide.

Sessions are automatic LoadForge will automatically keep sessions, meaning you can login and then browse the site like a browser would.

This guide will give you an example of how to login as different users throughout the test, simulating multiple user logins and site usage. Note that this typically isn't needed, as 1000 of a single login is generally the same load as 1000 separate users.

Generated users code example

from locust import HttpUser, TaskSet, task, between import time class AwesomeUser(HttpUser): wait_time = between(10, 20) # On start populate our user list def on_start(self): self.createUsernames() # Create an array of user1 -> user1000 def createUsernames(self): self.users = [] for i in range(1000): self.users.append("user"+str(i+1)) # Fetch the next user in our list def getUsername(self): return self.users.pop() # Login to the site def login(self): username = self.getUsername() loginInformation = { "username": username, "password":"passw0rd" } self.client.post("/login", loginInformation) # Logout from the site def logout(self): self.client.get('/logout', name="logout") # Define our tasks here @task(1) def load_page(self): # Login first self.login() # Put your logged in tasks here self.client.get('/profile/info') # Logout now self.logout()

The above code creates 1000 users named "user1" through "user1000" and logs in with each of those. It's designed for a 1000 user test of course. You can easily modify this. You can also pick usernames at random like so:

def getUsername(self): return "user"+str(randomint(1,1000))

You can modify this test to suit whatever pre-populated user system you have. You could also consider registering users with the test and clearing your database afterwards.