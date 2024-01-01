← Load Test Directory

Multi-user Login Examples

How to login as different users throughout the test, simulating multiple user logins and site usage.

You are now browsing the LoadForge locust test directory. You can use these tests as a starting point for your own tests, or use our AI wizard to generate one automatically.

World

Overview

LoadForge allows you to login to any website, and then browse the site as a logged in user (or set of users).

We recommend learning about regular user logins before this guide.

Sessions are automatic

LoadForge will automatically keep sessions, meaning you can login and then browse the site like a browser would.

This guide will give you an example of how to login as different users throughout the test, simulating multiple user logins and site usage. Note that this typically isn't needed, as 1000 of a single login is generally the same load as 1000 separate users.

Generated users code example

from locust import HttpUser, TaskSet, task, between
import time

class AwesomeUser(HttpUser):
    wait_time = between(10, 20)

    # On start populate our user list
    def on_start(self):
        self.createUsernames()

    # Create an array of user1 -> user1000
    def createUsernames(self):
        self.users = []
        for i in range(1000):
            self.users.append("user"+str(i+1))

    # Fetch the next user in our list
    def getUsername(self):
        return self.users.pop()


    # Login to the site
    def login(self):
        username = self.getUsername()
        loginInformation = {
            "username": username,
            "password":"passw0rd"
        }

        self.client.post("/login", loginInformation)

    # Logout from the site
    def logout(self):
        self.client.get('/logout', name="logout")


    # Define our tasks here
    @task(1)
    def load_page(self):
        # Login first
        self.login()

        # Put your logged in tasks here
        self.client.get('/profile/info')

        # Logout now
        self.logout()

The above code creates 1000 users named "user1" through "user1000" and logs in with each of those. It's designed for a 1000 user test of course. You can easily modify this. You can also pick usernames at random like so:

def getUsername(self):
    return "user"+str(randomint(1,1000))

You can modify this test to suit whatever pre-populated user system you have. You could also consider registering users with the test and clearing your database afterwards.

Locust Test Example

LoadForge is powered by locust, meaning open source locust users can copy this script as well. If you are a locust user, consider importing your script to LoadForge to supercharge your testing!

Ready to run your test?
Start your first test within minutes.

Sign up