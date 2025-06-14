This locustfile demonstrates how to test a complete OAuth 2.0 authorization code flow with PKCE (Proof Key for Code Exchange). This is commonly used by modern web applications and SPAs for secure authentication.
Use Cases
- Testing OAuth 2.0 providers (Auth0, Okta, Google, etc.)
- Load testing authentication flows in SPAs
- Validating OAuth security implementations
- Testing token refresh mechanisms
Complete Locustfile
import base64
import hashlib
import secrets
import urllib.parse
from locust import HttpUser, task, between
import json
import re
class OAuth2User(HttpUser):
wait_time = between(1, 3)
def __init__(self, *args, **kwargs):
super().__init__(*args, **kwargs)
# OAuth 2.0 Configuration - Update these for your provider
self.client_id = "your-client-id"
self.redirect_uri = "https://your-app.com/callback"
self.auth_server = "https://your-auth-server.com"
self.scope = "openid profile email"
# PKCE parameters
self.code_verifier = None
self.code_challenge = None
self.state = None
self.authorization_code = None
self.access_token = None
self.refresh_token = None
def generate_pkce_parameters(self):
"""Generate PKCE code verifier and challenge"""
# Generate code verifier (43-128 characters)
self.code_verifier = base64.urlsafe_b64encode(
secrets.token_bytes(32)
).decode('utf-8').rstrip('=')
# Generate code challenge
challenge_bytes = hashlib.sha256(self.code_verifier.encode('utf-8')).digest()
self.code_challenge = base64.urlsafe_b64encode(challenge_bytes).decode('utf-8').rstrip('=')
# Generate state parameter
self.state = secrets.token_urlsafe(32)
def on_start(self):
"""Initialize OAuth flow when user starts"""
self.generate_pkce_parameters()
self.initiate_oauth_flow()
def initiate_oauth_flow(self):
"""Step 1: Initiate OAuth 2.0 authorization request"""
auth_params = {
'response_type': 'code',
'client_id': self.client_id,
'redirect_uri': self.redirect_uri,
'scope': self.scope,
'state': self.state,
'code_challenge': self.code_challenge,
'code_challenge_method': 'S256'
}
auth_url = f"{self.auth_server}/oauth/authorize?" + urllib.parse.urlencode(auth_params)
with self.client.get(
auth_url,
name="OAuth: Authorization Request",
catch_response=True,
allow_redirects=False
) as response:
if response.status_code in [200, 302]:
response.success()
# In a real scenario, user would login here
# For testing, we simulate getting the authorization code
self.simulate_user_login()
else:
response.failure(f"Authorization request failed: {response.status_code}")
def simulate_user_login(self):
"""Step 2: Simulate user login and consent"""
# This simulates the user login form submission
login_data = {
'username': 'test@example.com',
'password': 'testpassword',
'state': self.state
}
with self.client.post(
f"{self.auth_server}/oauth/login",
data=login_data,
name="OAuth: User Login",
catch_response=True,
allow_redirects=False
) as response:
if response.status_code in [200, 302]:
response.success()
# Extract authorization code from redirect
if 'Location' in response.headers:
location = response.headers['Location']
self.extract_authorization_code(location)
else:
# Sometimes the code is in the response body
self.extract_authorization_code_from_body(response.text)
else:
response.failure(f"User login failed: {response.status_code}")
def extract_authorization_code(self, redirect_url):
"""Extract authorization code from redirect URL"""
parsed_url = urllib.parse.urlparse(redirect_url)
query_params = urllib.parse.parse_qs(parsed_url.query)
if 'code' in query_params:
self.authorization_code = query_params['code'][0]
# Verify state parameter
if 'state' in query_params and query_params['state'][0] == self.state:
self.exchange_code_for_tokens()
else:
print("State parameter mismatch - potential CSRF attack")
else:
print("No authorization code received")
def extract_authorization_code_from_body(self, response_body):
"""Extract authorization code from response body (alternative method)"""
# Look for authorization code in response body
code_match = re.search(r'code=([^&\s]+)', response_body)
if code_match:
self.authorization_code = code_match.group(1)
self.exchange_code_for_tokens()
def exchange_code_for_tokens(self):
"""Step 3: Exchange authorization code for access token"""
if not self.authorization_code:
return
token_data = {
'grant_type': 'authorization_code',
'client_id': self.client_id,
'code': self.authorization_code,
'redirect_uri': self.redirect_uri,
'code_verifier': self.code_verifier
}
with self.client.post(
f"{self.auth_server}/oauth/token",
data=token_data,
name="OAuth: Token Exchange",
catch_response=True
) as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
response.success()
token_response = response.json()
self.access_token = token_response.get('access_token')
self.refresh_token = token_response.get('refresh_token')
print(f"Successfully obtained access token")
else:
response.failure(f"Token exchange failed: {response.status_code}")
@task(3)
def make_authenticated_request(self):
"""Make authenticated API requests using the access token"""
if not self.access_token:
return
headers = {
'Authorization': f'Bearer {self.access_token}',
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
}
with self.client.get(
"/api/user/profile",
headers=headers,
name="API: Authenticated Request",
catch_response=True
) as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
response.success()
elif response.status_code == 401:
# Token might be expired, try to refresh
response.failure("Access token expired")
self.refresh_access_token()
else:
response.failure(f"Authenticated request failed: {response.status_code}")
@task(1)
def refresh_access_token(self):
"""Step 4: Refresh access token using refresh token"""
if not self.refresh_token:
return
refresh_data = {
'grant_type': 'refresh_token',
'client_id': self.client_id,
'refresh_token': self.refresh_token
}
with self.client.post(
f"{self.auth_server}/oauth/token",
data=refresh_data,
name="OAuth: Token Refresh",
catch_response=True
) as response:
if response.status_code == 200:
response.success()
token_response = response.json()
self.access_token = token_response.get('access_token')
# Some providers issue new refresh tokens
if 'refresh_token' in token_response:
self.refresh_token = token_response['refresh_token']
print("Successfully refreshed access token")
else:
response.failure(f"Token refresh failed: {response.status_code}")
@task(1)
def revoke_token(self):
"""Optional: Revoke tokens (logout)"""
if not self.access_token:
return
revoke_data = {
'token': self.access_token,
'client_id': self.client_id
}
with self.client.post(
f"{self.auth_server}/oauth/revoke",
data=revoke_data,
name="OAuth: Token Revocation",
catch_response=True
) as response:
if response.status_code in [200, 204]:
response.success()
self.access_token = None
self.refresh_token = None
print("Successfully revoked tokens")
else:
response.failure(f"Token revocation failed: {response.status_code}")
Configuration
Before running this test in LoadForge, update these variables:
# OAuth 2.0 Provider Configuration
self.client_id = "your-oauth-client-id"
self.redirect_uri = "https://your-app.com/callback"
self.auth_server = "https://your-auth-provider.com"
self.scope = "openid profile email" # Adjust scopes as needed
LoadForge Setup
- Upload the locustfile to LoadForge
- Configure your target host to point to your application's API
- Set environment variables for sensitive data like client secrets
- Choose appropriate user count - OAuth flows can be resource-intensive
- Monitor token refresh patterns in the results
Key Testing Scenarios
- Authorization Flow Performance: How quickly can users complete OAuth login?
- Token Exchange Latency: Time taken to exchange codes for tokens
- Refresh Token Behavior: How well does your app handle token refresh under load?
- Concurrent Authentication: Multiple users authenticating simultaneously
- Token Expiration Handling: Graceful handling of expired tokens
Security Considerations
- ✅ PKCE Implementation: Protects against authorization code interception
- ✅ State Parameter: Prevents CSRF attacks
- ✅ Secure Token Storage: Tokens are stored securely in memory
- ✅ Token Revocation: Proper cleanup when sessions end
Common OAuth Providers
This pattern works with:
- Auth0:
https://your-domain.auth0.com
- Okta:
https://your-domain.okta.com
- Google:
https://accounts.google.com
- Microsoft:
https://login.microsoftonline.com
- GitHub:
https://github.com/login/oauth
Troubleshooting
- Invalid Client: Check your
client_id configuration
- Redirect URI Mismatch: Ensure redirect URI matches OAuth app settings
- PKCE Errors: Verify code challenge generation is correct
- Scope Issues: Check if requested scopes are allowed for your client
When you add this test to LoadForge, you'll be able to see detailed metrics on each step of the OAuth flow, helping you identify bottlenecks in your authentication system.