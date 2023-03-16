← Load Test Directory

Load Testing gRPC Streaming Services

Guide on load testing gRPC streaming APIs (client, server, bidirectional) with LoadForge using Locust.

Overview

gRPC supports streaming RPCs—client-side, server-side, and bidirectional streams—over HTTP/2. Locust with GrpcUser can simulate these streaming calls to measure performance under load.

Locust Test Script (locust.py)

# locust.py
from locust import task, between
from locust_plugins.users import GrpcUser
import streaming_pb2

class StreamingUser(GrpcUser):
    host = "grpc.server.com:50051"
    wait_time = between(1, 2)

    @task
    def client_stream(self):
        requests = (streaming_pb2.StreamRequest(value=i) for i in range(10))
        response = self.call(requests, "/streaming.StreamService/ClientStream")
        _ = response.value

    @task
    def server_stream(self):
        request = streaming_pb2.Empty()
        responses = self.call(request, "/streaming.StreamService/ServerStream")
        for msg in responses:
            _ = msg.value

    @task
    def bidi_stream(self):
        requests = (streaming_pb2.StreamRequest(value=i) for i in range(5))
        responses = self.call(requests, "/streaming.StreamService/BidiStream")
        for msg in responses:
            _ = msg.value

Notes:

  • Generate gRPC code via protoc with streaming definitions.
  • Install dependencies: locust-plugins, grpcio, grpcio-tools if you wish to test locally.

