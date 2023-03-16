Load Testing gRPC Streaming Services

LoadForge GitHub Integration
Performance testing just got a major upgrade. LoadForge is thrilled to announce a seamless GitHub integration that lets you launch...
Performance testing just got a major upgrade. LoadForge is thrilled to announce a seamless GitHub integration that lets you launch...
We're excited to announce a powerful new addition to LoadForge: enhanced file management capabilities for your load tests. This feature...
Guide on load testing gRPC streaming APIs (client, server, bidirectional) with LoadForge using Locust.
You are now browsing the LoadForge locust test directory. You can use these tests as a starting point for your own tests, or use our AI wizard to generate one automatically.
gRPC supports streaming RPCs—client-side, server-side, and bidirectional streams—over HTTP/2. Locust with
GrpcUser can simulate these streaming calls to measure performance under load.
# locust.py
from locust import task, between
from locust_plugins.users import GrpcUser
import streaming_pb2
class StreamingUser(GrpcUser):
host = "grpc.server.com:50051"
wait_time = between(1, 2)
@task
def client_stream(self):
requests = (streaming_pb2.StreamRequest(value=i) for i in range(10))
response = self.call(requests, "/streaming.StreamService/ClientStream")
_ = response.value
@task
def server_stream(self):
request = streaming_pb2.Empty()
responses = self.call(request, "/streaming.StreamService/ServerStream")
for msg in responses:
_ = msg.value
@task
def bidi_stream(self):
requests = (streaming_pb2.StreamRequest(value=i) for i in range(5))
responses = self.call(requests, "/streaming.StreamService/BidiStream")
for msg in responses:
_ = msg.value
Notes:
protoc with streaming definitions.
locust-plugins,
grpcio,
grpcio-tools if you wish to test locally.